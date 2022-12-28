Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AugustaTed RiversAugusta, GA
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Related
DOT med
Georgia's AU Health System signs letter of intent to join Wellstar Health System
Augusta University Health System in Georgia is set to merge with Wellstar Health System, expanding the Medical College of Georgia's (MCG) presence and improve access to care for Georgians statewide. The two signed a letter of intent for the deal, which they are calling a partnership that will "expand Augusta...
HIV and AIDS in Georgia top national charts
Doctors at AU Health say Richmond County has one of the highest rates of HIV cases, per capita, in the state of Georgia.
Augusta University Health System joins WellStar
Marietta-based WellStar Health System and Augusta University Health System have signed a letter of intent to form a partnership, the two systems announced Tuesday. The proposed partnership, subject to a final agreement and regulatory approval, would let WellStar create a broader affiliation with Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia (MCG) as AUHS joins the WellStar system.
Atlanta group could take over Augusta University hospitals
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-area hospital system could take over the hospitals affiliated with Georgia’s only public medical school under a deal announced Tuesday. Augusta University Health System said it signed a letter of intent to join the Marietta-based nonprofit Wellstar Health System. Any deal is far from final though, and spokespersons on Tuesday said they could […]
WRDW-TV
Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken. The Aiken Department of Public safety said the call came in at 12:32 a.m. Friday and the blaze was considered to be a working structure fire. It was unknown whether anyone was injured or...
WRDW-TV
Greene Street neighbors start petition to turn lights back on
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new petition hits the web asking for the streetlights to return to Greene Street. It comes after they shut down the lights because of a safety issue when exposed ground wiring began shocking dogs out on walks. Commissioner Jordan Johnson says they’re working to get temporary solar lighting for neighbors in Old Towne.
Officials address heating issues at Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Richmond County Sheriff's Office is addressing concerns being raised about heating issues for inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, in light of a recent cold snap that left the area in below-freezing temperatures for days.
WRDW-TV
Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information....
WRDW-TV
‘Nail in the coffin’: Stay Social owner speaks ahead of closure
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a fight to hold on to her liquor license, Stay Social’s Owner Renee Hajek says she plans to close her restaurant for good. She’s speaking out after one county revoking her license will stop her from running a business with alcohol for the next 10 years.
WRDW-TV
Alert canceled after missing Augusta senior found safe
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office canceled an alert after a missing senior was found safe. Willie Walker Roland, 71, had last been seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Blackstone Street West, leaving his residence on foot. He was wearing a gray and white robe.
WRDW-TV
Senior living facility in Martinez drying out after pipes burst
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some apartments and living facilities are still dealing with damage caused from pipes bursting in the freezing temperatures last weekend. Thrive Senior Living in Martinez had to evacuate 92 residents over the weekend. But Community President Melita Winnick says first responders were able to help get...
WRDW-TV
‘We gotta have water’: Water service disruptions continue in the CSRA
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA have had to make some big changes because of all of the busted pipes and water lines. Water trickles down the street; it’s not rain, instead busted pipes causing water to rush down the streets. This is causing multiple water outages, leaving many realizing how crucial it is to have water.
WRDW-TV
Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and a woman were found shot dead this week in a Saluda County mobile home. It happened Tuesday evening in the Johnston area, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office. The bodies of the man and woman were found in their mobile home...
WRDW-TV
Learn about crash that killed 2 drivers in McCormick County
No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. Many in South...
41nbc.com
Sandersville Police looking for 2 missing men, Mattie’s Call issued
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Mattie’s Call has been issued for two Sandersville men who police say left together from South Anderson Drive to take trash to a local dumpster site and didn’t return. A Sandersville Police Department Facebook post says 83-year-old Clarence Hicks Sr., who police...
wfxg.com
Year in Review: FOX54 takes a look back at the year's biggest headlines
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - 2022 has been busy as ever for news. FOX54 covered it all, here are some of the stories that had everyone talking. The year started with tragedy. Just eight days into 2022 and 8-year-old Arbie Anthony was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in south Augusta.
WRDW-TV
‘They really treat us like animals’: Inmates in Augusta cry for help
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charles B. Webster Detention Center houses more than 1,000 inmates on any given day. We’ve gotten several calls and emails from family members about the conditions inmates are living in. They’re dealing with heating and water issues after a record-cold weekend. We’ve dug...
Burke County swimming instructor charged with involuntary manslaughter by DA’s office
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Burke County swimming instructor. According to District Attorney Jared T. Williams, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been instructed to issue an arrest warrant for Lexie Tenhuisen for the charge of Involuntary Manslaughter. Williams states that after months of dedicated inquiry, investigation, […]
WRDW-TV
I-20 traffic accident turns deadly in Warren County
Richmond County deputies arrested Jasmane Stephenson, 33, on suspicion of homicide by vehicle, and she was cited with leaving the scene of an accident. Augusta University Health announced Tuesday it intends to join a partnership that will bring it into Atlanta-based Wellstar Health System. Riley's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 4...
WRDW-TV
Man, woman arrested in robbery at Augusta car wash
The FBI is warning fans to be careful with their tickets ahead of the Peach bowl in Atlanta and National Championship game in Los Angeles. Key things to know in the aftermath of hard freeze. Updated: 4 hours ago. This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 Midday (recurring).
Comments / 0