Funeral arrangements announced for Harlan Boys Choir co-founder David Davies
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements were announced Thursday for Harlan Boys Choir co-founder David Davies. Davies died Wednesday morning at his home in Harlan. He was 87 years old. He spent nearly 50 years as the director of the Harlan Boys Choir before he retired. A visitation will...
Year In Review: Historic July flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, 2022, WYMT’s Brandon Robinson and Cameron Aaron were on the air for several hours as they tracked the latest weather conditions and flooding reports across our region. ”We have literally talked about this all week long,” said Brandon Robinson during our coverage...
Harlan Boys Choir co-founder David Davies dies at 87
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the co-founders of an internationally recognized Southeastern Kentucky choir has died. David Davies spent nearly 50 years as the director of the Harlan Boys Choir before he retired. “The Singing Sons of Appalachia; he was really appreciative of where he came from, his roots.”...
Knox County funeral home pays tribute to families with ornaments
Hopper Funeral Home in Knox County has established a new way to care for the families they work with.
KSP looking for missing Harlan County woman
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty Fields, 33, was last seen wearing black pants...
Harlan County woman found safe
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/28: Troopers said Betty Fields was found. Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty...
Hundreds without water in Harlan County
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
School heavily damaged by July flooding set to re-open to students in January
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some students forced out of their school by a natural disaster this summer will return to it after Christmas break. On Friday, officials with Letcher County Schools announced starting on Monday, January 2nd, Martha Jane Potter Elementary will re-open. In a Facebook post, school system...
Freezing temps before Christmas lead to region-wide water issues
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Across the region, many homes are without water including nearly 1,000 in Floyd County alone. “What’s happened is the water in the tanks are emptying out, so now they’re trying to get those leaks fixed so they get those tanks full again and get water back out to the residents in the county,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.
Citizen Voice & Times & Clay City Times publish final issues this week
This week marks the end of an era in Estill and Powell Counties, as the Citizen Voice and Times and the Clay City Times newspapers have published their final issues, leaving a journalistic void that will loom large in both communities. Owner/Publisher, Teresa Hatfield-Barger broke the news to staff this...
Scattered showers return to close out 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 2022 looks to end on a soggy note, but above-average temperatures will continue into the new year. Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because some changes are on the way! We remain dry through the evening, but clouds will start to increase. Into tonight, scattered showers will be possible, especially late. Overnight lows only fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Lawsuit filed over Magoffin County school bus crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A lawsuit was filed in Magoffin County Circuit Court on Wednesday following a November 14 school bus crash. The bus ran off an embankment along KY-40 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials said 18 students and the bus driver were on board at the time of...
‘We need to replace every single line in our system’: People in Martin County upset with persistent water issues
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Martin County are upset after a recent cold streak froze pipes and caused major water issues throughout the county. Harold Loughery, who lives near Inez, said he and his neighbors have been without water for days. “Emergency management did a handout, and people like...
Fire damages parts of animal hospital
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Several agencies responded to a fire at an animal hospital in Big Stone Gap, Virginia on Tuesday. Firefighters from the Big Stone Gap Fire Department said they were called to a fire at the Powell Valley Animal Hospital. The fire caused “significant damage” to...
Eastern Ky. school district’s police dept. sworn in
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Six police officers were sworn in to serve on the Harlan County Public Schools Police Department. The officers will serve at the district’s schools and are dedicated to protecting students, faculty and staff. Those officers have 100 years of law enforcement experience combined. ”It’s...
‘He’s not a Drago yet, but we’re getting there’: Floyd County welcomes first deputy K9 since Allen ambush
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The six months following the Allen ambush have been met with a lot of rebuilding and a world of remembering for law enforcement officers in Floyd County. Losing a deputy and a K9, as their partners at the Prestonsburg Police Department lost two officers, the Floyd...
Six-year-old receives new house for Christmas after losing home in flood
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Six-year-old Caleb White of Knott County loves Spider-Man, so when he opened presents on Christmas morning, he received some Spider-Man toys, but he also received something else on his Christmas list. That morning, Caleb’s mom, Cheyenne, and his dad, William, presented the boy with a...
Food pantry workers, food giveaway volunteers discuss need for food across the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At the New Hope Food Pantry in Hazard, volunteers are preparing for their weekly food giveaway. But those with the pantry said they must do more prep now that their clientele has grown exponentially over the last year. “In the last year, the need has gone...
Housing Development Alliance receives $50,000 donation
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Housing Development Alliance are highlighting yet another donation from a regional organization. HDA officials accepted a donation of $50,000 from Elmer Whitaker and the Whitaker Foundation on Tuesday. Officials say the donation will be used to fund affordable housing projects and other flood...
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
