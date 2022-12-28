ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

Year In Review: Historic July flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, 2022, WYMT’s Brandon Robinson and Cameron Aaron were on the air for several hours as they tracked the latest weather conditions and flooding reports across our region. ”We have literally talked about this all week long,” said Brandon Robinson during our coverage...
HAZARD, KY
Harlan Boys Choir co-founder David Davies dies at 87

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the co-founders of an internationally recognized Southeastern Kentucky choir has died. David Davies spent nearly 50 years as the director of the Harlan Boys Choir before he retired. “The Singing Sons of Appalachia; he was really appreciative of where he came from, his roots.”...
HARLAN, KY
KSP looking for missing Harlan County woman

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty Fields, 33, was last seen wearing black pants...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Harlan County woman found safe

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/28: Troopers said Betty Fields was found. Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Hundreds without water in Harlan County

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Freezing temps before Christmas lead to region-wide water issues

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Across the region, many homes are without water including nearly 1,000 in Floyd County alone. “What’s happened is the water in the tanks are emptying out, so now they’re trying to get those leaks fixed so they get those tanks full again and get water back out to the residents in the county,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Scattered showers return to close out 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 2022 looks to end on a soggy note, but above-average temperatures will continue into the new year. Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because some changes are on the way! We remain dry through the evening, but clouds will start to increase. Into tonight, scattered showers will be possible, especially late. Overnight lows only fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Lawsuit filed over Magoffin County school bus crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A lawsuit was filed in Magoffin County Circuit Court on Wednesday following a November 14 school bus crash. The bus ran off an embankment along KY-40 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials said 18 students and the bus driver were on board at the time of...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Fire damages parts of animal hospital

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Several agencies responded to a fire at an animal hospital in Big Stone Gap, Virginia on Tuesday. Firefighters from the Big Stone Gap Fire Department said they were called to a fire at the Powell Valley Animal Hospital. The fire caused “significant damage” to...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Eastern Ky. school district’s police dept. sworn in

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Six police officers were sworn in to serve on the Harlan County Public Schools Police Department. The officers will serve at the district’s schools and are dedicated to protecting students, faculty and staff. Those officers have 100 years of law enforcement experience combined. ”It’s...
Housing Development Alliance receives $50,000 donation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Housing Development Alliance are highlighting yet another donation from a regional organization. HDA officials accepted a donation of $50,000 from Elmer Whitaker and the Whitaker Foundation on Tuesday. Officials say the donation will be used to fund affordable housing projects and other flood...
HAZARD, KY
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives

A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
PRESTONSBURG, KY

