The City of London is inviting everyone to ring in 2023 with a party on Main Street this New Year’s Eve. The annual New Year’s Eve Bash will feature live music, food and beverage vendors, and at the stroke of midnight, a ball will be dropped from a 100-ft. crane in the Broad Street parking lot followed by fireworks to ring in the New Year. Revelers can dance and sing along with the high-energy sounds from Superfecta, Kentucky’s premiere professional events band. In between sets, DJ Larry Lee will weave all the music and entertainment together. Food and beverage vendors will add to the party atmosphere with a wide variety of food and drinks. Downtown eateries will also be open. The family friendly event starts at 9pm downtown. London Police Department will be on patrol. For more information go to visitlondonky.com/events.

LONDON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO