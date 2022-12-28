Read full article on original website
Harlan County woman found safe
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/28: Troopers said Betty Fields was found. Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty...
Eastern Ky. school district’s police dept. sworn in
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Six police officers were sworn in to serve on the Harlan County Public Schools Police Department. The officers will serve at the district’s schools and are dedicated to protecting students, faculty and staff. Those officers have 100 years of law enforcement experience combined. ”It’s...
Hundreds without water in Harlan County
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
Tennessee state law restricted 10-month-old from returning home from the hospital
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — 10-month-old Quinlee Mae got to spend her first Christmas home in Hawkins County after being in and out of the hospital for three months. Much of that time has been spent hours away in Nashville. Quinlee was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease back in November called Spinal muscular atrophy […]
Woman sends deputy on early morning high speed chase, faces host of charges
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen truck around 3:00 Thursday morning. Deputies said a man and woman were driving in a 1999 Chevy pickup in the Bear Branch area. The man stopped to use the restroom. During that time,...
Perry County Schools names new superintendent
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools has named a new superintendent. According to a Monday evening Facebook post, Board members selected Kent Campbell, current principal at West Perry Elementary School, as the next superintendent of schools. Campbell succeeds Jonathan Jett, who announced his retirement earlier this fall, effective December...
An Eastern Kentucky Woman Was Arrested Early This Morning After Stealing A Truck And Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky woman was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a truck and fleeing from police. At 3AM this morning Deputy Sheriff Shane Wilson with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from the Leslie County Dispatch. It was reported that a male...
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state. In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen […]
One in custody after shots fired complaint in Pineville, law enforcement says
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One person has been taken into custody Monday evening, following a report of a shots fired call, according to officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office. Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs said multiple police agencies responded to a shots fired complaint on US 119...
EKY county to create own garbage service after negotiations fail
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky county and a garbage service company are ending their relationship after failed negotiations. On Tuesday, Davidson Sanitation posted on Facebook it would be ending garbage pickup to people in Jackson County. Company officials told the Jackson County Fiscal Court it would need...
Six-year-old receives new house for Christmas after losing home in flood
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Six-year-old Caleb White of Knott County loves Spider-Man, so when he opened presents on Christmas morning, he received some Spider-Man toys, but he also received something else on his Christmas list. That morning, Caleb’s mom, Cheyenne, and his dad, William, presented the boy with a...
Michigan man sentenced to 105 years in prison for armed drug trafficking in Ky.
A man from Flint, Michigan was sentenced to 105 years in federal prison on Tuesday after being convicted of armed drug trafficking in Kentucky and attempted robbery.
Pineville Shooting Suspect Arrested After Road Rage Incident
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were dispatched to US-119 near Pine Mountain Storage after they received a call about a road rage incident. Police say the suspect, identified as Michael Shane Douglas, reportedly shot at a car containing two passengers that was driving down US-119. The victims told investigators that Douglas had shot out their taillight and pointed police toward Haley Lane. Pineville Police joined deputies and say when they entered the area, Douglas fired a shot at them. U-S 119 was shut down and nearby stores were evacuated. Douglas was eventually taken into custody with no injuries reported. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.
Man found dead in Kentucky home, ‘foul play suspected’
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Pike County.
Body recovered from Kentucky River
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The body of a missing man in Perry County was recovered from the Kentucky River. The Perry County Coroner’s Office was called to the Airport Gardens section of Perry County on Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. A deputy coroner told WYMT the man’s body...
City Of London To Ring In 2023 With The News Year’s Eve Bash
The City of London is inviting everyone to ring in 2023 with a party on Main Street this New Year’s Eve. The annual New Year’s Eve Bash will feature live music, food and beverage vendors, and at the stroke of midnight, a ball will be dropped from a 100-ft. crane in the Broad Street parking lot followed by fireworks to ring in the New Year. Revelers can dance and sing along with the high-energy sounds from Superfecta, Kentucky’s premiere professional events band. In between sets, DJ Larry Lee will weave all the music and entertainment together. Food and beverage vendors will add to the party atmosphere with a wide variety of food and drinks. Downtown eateries will also be open. The family friendly event starts at 9pm downtown. London Police Department will be on patrol. For more information go to visitlondonky.com/events.
Four arrested after execution of search warrant
LOUISA — Officers with the Louisa Police Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people during the execution of a search warrant Dec. 15. Hansel Wiley, 52, Samantha Johnson, 31, both of Louisa, are charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Cory...
Meth, pills, cash, guns found inside home
PIKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested December 14 after illegal drugs were discovered at his home, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers seized suspected methamphetamine, prescription medication, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and cash from Steven Adkins’ home. Steven Adkins, 37, of Elkhorn City, was arrested and...
