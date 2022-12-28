ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

FOX Sports

Wisconsin wins bowl in Luke Fickell's debut, Jim Leonhard's sendoff

Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback. A long, sometimes-difficult season came to a conclusion with more adversity — and, eventually, a win. A 17-point lead nearly erased, Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Wild Nick Saban Rumor

In the 24 or so hours since the Denver Broncos officially fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, a plethora of names have been thrown around as potential candidates. One seems to have grabbed the attention of football fans more than any other. Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback made waves ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear

ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

The Big 10: What happens if Ohio State gets blown out in Peach Bowl?

Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. With Ohio sports betting apps launching this week, you can pre-register today and get hundreds of dollars in free bets to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 1. The B1G Story. Nothing about...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Peyton Manning Reveals if He's Interested In Broncos Job

The Broncos will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Earlier this week, the franchise relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his duties. Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was recently asked if he has interest in the team's latest job opening. He quickly shut that idea down. "I...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Georgia Coach Names The SEC Team That Most Resembles Ohio State

Ohio State is one of the most successful college football programs outside of the SEC. During a pre-College Football Playoff press conference, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann named the SEC program that most closely resembles the Buckeyes. Schulman believes Ohio State are the Florida Gators of the Big Ten. "I...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
atozsports.com

Ex Tennessee Vols player announces transfer destination

A former Tennessee Vols player announced his transfer destination on Tuesday. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, a true freshman in 2022, announced that he’s transferring to Stanford. Williams-Thomas signed with the Vols as a four-star running back during the 2022 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native played sparingly as a true...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama Kicker's Announcement

One of the top kickers in college football has made his decision on the 2023 NFL Draft. Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced on Tuesday that he will turn pro after the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. He could've stayed at Alabama for one more year, but decided to forego that for the NFL.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Clemson Quarterback's Parents' Decision

Cade Klubnik's parents reportedly went above and beyond to be in attendance for their son's first collegiate start. Per The Athletic's David Ubben: "Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik’s parents’ flight out of Austin was canceled. They picked up a rental car at 10 p.m., drove overnight and are currently in the middle of a 20-hour drive across the country to Miami for the Orange Bowl, their son’s first college start."
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Former Kentucky Star Joining Wildcats Coaching Staff

One of the most respected Kentucky point guards ever is reportedly returning to Lexington as a member of John Calipari's coaching staff. Per KSR's Jack Pilgrim, former UK star Tyler Ulis will join the Wildcats' basketball staff as a student assistant at the start of the new semester. According to...
LEXINGTON, KY
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson has classy response to Nathaniel Hackett firing

Nathaniel Hackett was fired by the Denver Broncos this week before he could finish one full season with the team, and Russell Wilson seemed to acknowledge that he played a role in the head coach’s dismissal. Wilson told reporters on Wednesday that he was “devastated” when the Broncos moved on from Hackett. “The reality is... The post Russell Wilson has classy response to Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO

