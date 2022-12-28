ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Daily Orange

A pick-6, 75-yard kickoff return highlight Syracuse’s mistakes in Pinstripe Bowl defeat

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Garrett Shrader looked toward his right as Oronde Gadsden II executed a simple out route. Syracuse was on fire after LeQuint Allen’s two explosive runs had set it up in Minnesota territory. Down 14-10 midway through the third quarter, the Orange — even with a field goal to cap off the drive — could feel more in control than in the first half, down 14-0. Shrader stood alone in the backfield with three receivers to his right and two to his left. The snap was seamless as Shrader rocked into a throw that he had made three times already Thursday afternoon.
Daily Orange

Opponent Preview: What to know about Boston College ahead of SU’s final game of 2022

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse hadn’t lost in December until Pittsburgh defeated it more than a week ago. The Orange scored 10 points in the final two minutes but Judah Mintz came out empty on the final possession of the game, leading to an 84-82 Panthers win and the end of a five-game winning streak for SU.
Daily Orange

Observations from the Pinstripe Bowl: SU bottles up Ibrahim, Shrader’s sloppy play

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. NEW YORK — Syracuse led Minnesota in almost every stat line in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Orange finished the day with more passing yards, rushing yards, first downs and time of possession than the Golden Gophers. Garrett Shrader threw at a more efficient clip, and true freshman LeQuint Allen looked better than Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim, who has second-most rushing yards in the country. Syracuse’s offense was inconsistent. At its best, it marched down 86 yards in 46 seconds to score a touchdown. At its worst, Shrader was under throwing receivers and tossing interceptions.
Daily Orange

Syracuse falls to Louisville 86-77 in first ACC loss this season

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. After drawing another Syracuse foul, Hailey Van Lith nailed two free throws to establish Louisville’s first double-digit lead of the night. As the Cardinals moved up court, SU head coach Felisha Legette-Jack...
