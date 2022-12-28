Read full article on original website
thebamabuzz.com
6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way
Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
North Alabama authorities warn of icy conditions on roadways
With snow falling in the Rocket City, Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is warning residents of some areas to avoid due to icy conditions.
wbrc.com
Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
ABC 33/40 News
Kindergarten classroom severely damaged by burst pipe in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A classroom at a Blount County school was severely flooded by a burst pipe caused by recent freezing temperatures over the Christmas weekend. The incident happened at Southeastern School. The classroom belongs to Paige Martin, who works as a kindergarten teacher at the school. Martin said she has used the classroom for seven of her 16 years at the school.
8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
wvtm13.com
Residents of Anniston apartment complex without homes after fire
ANNISTON, Ala. — The Anniston Fire Department battled a large fire that damaged 12 apartments late Monday night. The fire happened at a complex in the 1700 block of Wilmer Avenue. A local warming shelter and the Red Cross are working to help the 14 people with food, clothing...
WAAY-TV
St. Clair County man identified as victim of fatal DeKalb County wreck
A St. Clair County man has been identified as the lone fatality of a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 40-year-old Alex B. Hilyer of Ashville was traveling in a 2021 Ford Escape when he collided with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner on Alabama 176, about 2 miles east of Collinsville.
Man arrested, charged with murder in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department announced the arrest of a man charged with murder Tuesday. According to Public Information Officer Marcus Hill, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of Morningview Drive at around 1:18 p.m. Monday. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who died from a gunshot […]
ABC 33/40 News
'It ran the entire building': Anniston apartment fire leaves 14 displaced
An Anniston apartment complex is destroyed after a fire late Monday night. The apartment is located on the 1700 block of Wilmer Avenue. Chief Jeff Waldrep said the fire department received the call after 11 p.m. from someone who lived in the apartments. "I come out with just my clothes,...
Suspect charged with murder in fatal Gadsden shooting
A suspect was charged with murder in the Monday shooting death of a male in Gadsden, police said Tuesday. Officers responded to the 300 block of Morningview Drive around 1:18 p.m. Monday on a call of a person shot, said Gadsden police spokesman Sgt. Marcus Hill. Police found the victim,...
ABC 33/40 News
Water issues impact Talladega residents for days, some progress made in restoring system
Many residents in Talladega have had little to no water since Sunday after freezing temperatures caused problems with the city's water system. According to the city's spokesperson, multiple pipes across the system froze, burst, and leaked. There was also added stress on the city's power supply during the colder weather, which shut down a water supply well.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
‘This is not a video game’: Arrest made in fatal Center Point Thanksgiving shooting
Jefferson County investigators have charged a man in connection with a fatal Thanksgiving night shooting that authorities called “incredibly upsetting.”. Marvin Arnold has been charged with reckless manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $75,000 bond. The...
Out on bond over roaming goats, Alabama man now in legal jeopardy over roaming dogs
If Alexander Tollison's animals, of any kind, escape his yard again, he could easily find himself behind bars, serving the remainder of his jail sentence on a conviction of allowing his goats to roam at large.
