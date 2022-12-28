ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

thebamabuzz.com

6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way

Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Kindergarten classroom severely damaged by burst pipe in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A classroom at a Blount County school was severely flooded by a burst pipe caused by recent freezing temperatures over the Christmas weekend. The incident happened at Southeastern School. The classroom belongs to Paige Martin, who works as a kindergarten teacher at the school. Martin said she has used the classroom for seven of her 16 years at the school.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Residents of Anniston apartment complex without homes after fire

ANNISTON, Ala. — The Anniston Fire Department battled a large fire that damaged 12 apartments late Monday night. The fire happened at a complex in the 1700 block of Wilmer Avenue. A local warming shelter and the Red Cross are working to help the 14 people with food, clothing...
ANNISTON, AL
WAAY-TV

St. Clair County man identified as victim of fatal DeKalb County wreck

A St. Clair County man has been identified as the lone fatality of a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 40-year-old Alex B. Hilyer of Ashville was traveling in a 2021 Ford Escape when he collided with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner on Alabama 176, about 2 miles east of Collinsville.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested, charged with murder in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department announced the arrest of a man charged with murder Tuesday. According to Public Information Officer Marcus Hill, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of Morningview Drive at around 1:18 p.m. Monday. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who died from a gunshot […]
GADSDEN, AL
