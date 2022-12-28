ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox16.com

Sam Pittman, Hogs elated to capture bowl win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas had a big lead and then lost it only to take a 55-53 three-overtime win over Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Wednesday evening. Sam Pittman was obviously very pleased with his team finding a way to win. They had to overcome adversity after losing two key players to injuries in the first quarter and then Quincey McAdoo to a questionable targeting call in the second overtime.
Arkansas enters game short on depth, but ready to play

WEST MEMPHIS — Arkansas is nearing critical numbers entering today’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but Sam Pittman is still expecting a great effort from his squad. In 2020 during the COVID season a team had to have 53 scholarship players available before being allowed to play a game. Arkansas is just above that number for this game though that number is no longer required to play a game. While the Hogs have new faces starting at some positions it’s special teams where the depth could be tested.
Arkansas hangs on to down Kansas 55-53 in 3 OTs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas held a 38-23 lead with under three minutes remaining and Kansas out of timeouts, but some miscues led to the Jayhawks battling back to tie the game and force overtime. The Hogs escaped with a 55-53 three-overtime win in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl before 52,847 fans.
