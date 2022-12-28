Read full article on original website
SAY WHAT - 'PLAY FOR EACH OTHER'
After scoring the game winning goal in Seattle, Jonathan Huberdeau reflects on the win over the Kraken. "Yeah, especially after a tough loss here, going there obviously we knew it was going to be hard, but we stuck with it. Showed some character in the third period and found a way to win. We needed that it was huge, to get ahead in the standings as well."
The absurd numbers behind Oilers star Connor McDavid’s 16-gamepoint streak
Connor McDavid is on an absolute heater for the Edmonton Oilers, enjoying one of the best stretches of hockey throughout his entire NHL career. On Tuesday, McDavid extended his current points streak to 16 games after scoring the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. During his ridiculous 16-game stretch, McDavid has now tallied a jaw-dropping 32 points, including 15 goals and 17 assists.
'WE NEED TO BE BETTER'
SEATTLE - Back when we were kids, that glorious time between Christmas and New Year's felt like a freebie on the vacation calendar. You could do whatever you wanted. You barely knew what day it was, it seemed like everyone else in the world was off, too, and you could over-indulge in all that makes the festive season great.
'Ideal' rink, weather expected for 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
BOSTON -- It was shortly before 2 p.m. ET on Friday when Derek King, the NHL's senior director of facility and hockey operations, was wrapping up his sun study from the State Street Pavilion Club, high above the home dugout down the first base line at Fenway Park. A small...
SEA-ING IS BELIEVING
SEATTLE - There must be something in the coffee. Whatever the flavour, it's fair to say that being a stone's throw from the world-famous Pike Place Market has allowed the Flames to consistently brew up something special in the Emerald City. They're now a perfect three-and-oh all time at Seattle's...
Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for violating collective bargaining agreement
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it has fined the Toronto Maple Leafs' organization $100,000 for the team's travel to St. Louis on Dec. 26, 2022. This team activity was in violation of Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players' Association.
TENACIOUS.
Andrew Mangiapane played one of his best games of the season in Wednesday's win over the Kraken. Early in the first period, a colleague leaned over in the press box and declared - rather convincingly - that Andrew Mangiapane was "going to get one." Impossibly... he didn't. But honestly, that...
FOX Sports
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres
BOSTON - While the excitement is building for Monday's Winter Classic at Fenway Park, the Bruins still have another game to play before then as they welcome the Buffalo Sabres to TD Garden for a New Year's Eve matinée. As such, the Black & Gold are aiming to keep...
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 2, Rangers 1 - SO
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's shootout victory over the Rangers on Thursday. This contest between the Lightning and Rangers was one of the most entertaining of the season so far. It featured playoff-like intensity and Vezina-Trophy-caliber goaltending from Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin. Through three periods and overtime,...
MTL@FLA: Game recap
SUNRISE - The Canadiens leave Florida on a low note after losing 7-2 against the Panthers at FLA Live Arena. The Habs made their second stop in Florida in less than 24 hours after facing the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. Goaltender Sam Montembeault and forwards Mike Hoffman and Evgenii...
WJC RECAP - 29.12.22
Topi Ronni, William Stromgren pick up wins on Thursday. Flames prospects Topi Ronni and William Stromgren picked up wins with Finland and Sweden on Thursday at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Finland 3, Latvia 0. Ronni and Finland picked up their second win of the tournament on Thursday, shutting...
NHL Odds: Flyers vs. Sharks prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Philadelphia Flyers will make the long flight to the other side of the country to do war with the San Jose Sharks in what should be an intriguing showdown. It is about that time to take an exclusive glimpse at our NHL odds series where our Flyers-Sharks prediction and pick will be made.
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Dec. 30
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens held practice at Capital One Arena on Friday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St- Louis during the skate:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 68 - Mike Hoffman 71 - Jake Evans 17...
Oilers hold Ruff-Ruff Relay during annual skills competition
Edmonton players' dogs participate in timed race held on ice at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers got an assist from their furry friends during their annual skills competition Wednesday. Oilers players' dogs participated in the Ruff-Ruff Relay held on the ice at Rogers Place. The participants were Jasper Ryan, forward...
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Calgary at Seattle
Coming off the holiday break, the Kraken began a three-game homestand by welcoming the Flames to town. Unfortunately, the outcome was not as hoped. In the first two periods, Seattle tilted the ice their way and headed into the final 20 minutes of play tied up with Calgary. But, the visitors would apply more pressure, and even with strong play by Philipp Grubauer in net, it wasn't enough to stave off a go ahead goal by the visitors resulting in a 3-2 loss.
Orr, Chara to take part in 'unique' puck drop at Winter Classic
BOSTON -- Bobby Orr will be "throwing out" the first puck to kick off the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday, NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer revealed Wednesday morning. Orr will be joined by a host of other former Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox as part of the festivities surrounding the annual Winter Classic outdoor game (2 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS, SN).
Colorado's Steady 'Cog'
Andrew Cogliano on the longevity of his impressive career and sharing his veteran insight as the Avs continue to battle injuries. Just the second player to play in 700-consecutive games to start their career. Co-Rookie of the Year for the 2007-08 season. A free-agent just one time. 1,171 games to date still leaving a nightly impact at age 35. If there's anything more impressive than those stunning statistics is veteran center of the Colorado Avalanche Andrew Cogliano's humility and character.
Penguins Activate Forward Ryan Poehling off of Injured Reserve
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Ryan Poehling off of injured reserve, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Forward Drake Caggiula has been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Poehling, 23, has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury. The 6-foot-2,...
MTL@TBL: What you need to know
TAMPA - After a quick holiday break, the Canadiens (15-16-3) are back in action against the Lightning (20-11-1) at Amalie Arena on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know heading into tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens embark on the second leg of their seven-game road trip with stops in Tampa,...
