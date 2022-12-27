Read full article on original website
Joshua Green
3d ago
Maybe I need to be the city manager cause see a lot that needs to be fixed. One being these people driving their vehicles at night with their blinding headlights. You flash them letting know you can't see. And they won't turn them off. With these H.I.D. lights are bright enough without using high beams. Someone is going to get seriously hurt one day. And some of these people with they're hit a run attitude will leave the scene of an accident in a heart beat.
FDLE: Reward offered for information about 2017 homicide in Jasper
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and FDLE are asking the public for assistance in solving the case of a homicide that occurred in Jasper in 2017, offering a $50,000 reward.
Dozens of Northeast Florida bridges designated as ‘structurally deficient’ in new FDOT report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the bridges you drive over safe?. You might be surprised to find out there are dozens of bridges in Northeast Florida designated as ‘structurally deficient’. That’s according to a brand-new report from the Florida Department of Transportation. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
Push continues for Public Nuisance Abatement Board in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors in Fernandina Beach are calling for long-term solutions when it comes to a home that’s been deemed a ‘nuisance,’ as well as future code enforcement cases. Weeks ago, Action News Jax showed you the large piles of trash and debris spread...
douglasnow.com
Community toy drives brings smiles to Christmas
The Community Toy Drive Committee helped provide Christmas joy to children on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Christmas toys were distributed to approximately 65 families in Douglas and Coffee County. “Through the efforts of the Community Toy Drive Committee, over 100 children received gifts from Santa this year,” says Mayor Tony...
wtoc.com
Timeline: Former Brunswick D.A. Jackie Johnson case, connection to Arbery murder investigation
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson was set to go before a judge on Dec. 29 for a hearing for charges connected to the Ahmaud Arbery case. That hearing has been postponed and Superior Court Judge John R. Turner has not set a new date. The...
Firefighters in Fernandina Beach extinguish machinery blaze in just over an hour
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Fire-Rescue arrived to a commercial structure fire on Thursday, Dec. 29th at 8:04 a.m. Upon arriving at 600 N. 8th St., units observed industrial equipment ablaze at WestRock paper mill. Firefighters worked with mill staff to gain...
WALB 10
House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
insideradio.com
Mark "Shark" Ediss
Mark “Shark” Ediss exits his role as Director of Programming of Golden Isles Broadcasting, where he oversaw country WRJY (104.1), classic hits WSSI (92.7), and hot AC WXMK (105.9) in Brunswick, GA. Ediss is moving into a full-time role with the Savannah Bananas baseball team, where he has been serving as PA Announcer and DJ since 2016.
Georgia investigators push to identify ‘Baby Jane Doe’ whose body was found on Ware County dirt road
WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is making a new push to identify a little girl whose body was found along a dirt road in Ware County more than 30 years ago. GBI shared information about “Baby Jane Doe” on social media on Thursday.
WALB 10
3 siblings injured in Berrien Co. farming accident
ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - Three siblings were injured in a Wednesday afternoon farming accident in Berrien County, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened before 3 p.m. on Flat Creek Church Road. The sheriff’s office said the three kids were playing inside a cotton module builder...
Nassau deputies release hospital bed photo of father, 81, accused of shooting daughter
CALLAHAN, Fla. — A father was arrested Tuesday night after deputies say he shot his daughter in Callahan. Robert Hall, 81, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, deputies said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. As of Friday, he had not yet been booked into the Nassau...
wfxl.com
Coffee Regional Medical Center unveils naming of its Hanna Family Cancer Center
In 2018, Coffee Regional Medical Center (CRMC) made the initial commitment and charted a plan to provide top-notch Oncology Services for our community. Each year CRMC has committed additional resources and enhanced services to deliver on this goal. On Tuesday, December 20th, this goal culminated with the official unveiling and...
riverbendnews.org
One dead in Hamilton County shooting
On Thursday, Dec. 29, around 11 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to an apparent shooting at Mama's Burgers, in Jasper. According to Hamilton County Sheriff J. Harrell Reid, the victim, Jerry Dean Holbrook, was deceased when deputies arrived. A witness contacted HCSO, stating they had followed the alleged shooter, later identified as Kenneth Cody Izell, age 26, of Jasper. "We have never had an incident like this where somebody just walks up and shoots someone in broad daylight, in front of so many people," Sheriff Reid stated. Izell was arrested by the HCSO and charged with homicide. He is being held in the Hamilton County Jail without bond.
WALB 10
Douglas PD looking for car involved in shooting
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department is asking for help identifying a car involved in a shooting. Police said on Dec. 17, they responded to the 1100 block of North Gaskin Avenue about an aggravated assault. A man told police that another man in a red jacket fired...
Georgia man dies in two-vehicle wreck on A1A, US 17 in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old Kingsland, Georgia man is dead after Nassau County deputies say he ran a red light and struck another car Tuesday at the SR 200, US 17 intersection at about 2:15 a.m. He was traveling northbound on US 17 and ran the light striking a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on SR 200. The driver of the second vehicle, driving by a 31-year-old Middleburg man, was not injured, according to a Florida Highway Patrol new release.
Toombs Co. Deputy involved in wreck Wednesday afternoon
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A Deputy from the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a wreck Wednesday afternoon, police say. The accident occurred at the intersection of HWY 280 and Arlington Drive in Vidalia. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Wallace Thompson was stopped in a turning lane waiting to enter […]
wfxl.com
2 Florida men taken to Irwin County Jail for drugs, handguns
In the early morning hours on December 26, Irwin County deputies stopped a vehicle in the Ocilla area for a traffic infraction. Upon a further investigation suspected illegal drugs were found to be in the vehicle. The South Central Drug Task Force was contacted to investigate to case further. It...
jdledger.com
Drug arrests made
The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence, search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned themselves in. Officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On Oct. 13, investigators were conducting an investigation at a...
One person in the hospital after shooting occurred in Callahan, officials say
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has reported that at 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a domestic shooting on Ratliff Road in Nassau County. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Reports indicate that the suspect is in custody and posses...
New Year’s Eve Shrimp Drop in Brunswick cancelled due to weather
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The New Year’s Eve Shrimp Drop at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick, Ga. has been cancelled. The Glynn County Board of Commissioners said on a Facebook post that after monitoring the weather pattern over the past few days, the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority made the decision to scrap the event.
