Waycross, GA

Joshua Green
3d ago

Maybe I need to be the city manager cause see a lot that needs to be fixed. One being these people driving their vehicles at night with their blinding headlights. You flash them letting know you can't see. And they won't turn them off. With these H.I.D. lights are bright enough without using high beams. Someone is going to get seriously hurt one day. And some of these people with they're hit a run attitude will leave the scene of an accident in a heart beat.

douglasnow.com

Community toy drives brings smiles to Christmas

The Community Toy Drive Committee helped provide Christmas joy to children on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Christmas toys were distributed to approximately 65 families in Douglas and Coffee County. “Through the efforts of the Community Toy Drive Committee, over 100 children received gifts from Santa this year,” says Mayor Tony...
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
DOUGLAS, GA
insideradio.com

Mark "Shark" Ediss

Mark “Shark” Ediss exits his role as Director of Programming of Golden Isles Broadcasting, where he oversaw country WRJY (104.1), classic hits WSSI (92.7), and hot AC WXMK (105.9) in Brunswick, GA. Ediss is moving into a full-time role with the Savannah Bananas baseball team, where he has been serving as PA Announcer and DJ since 2016.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WALB 10

3 siblings injured in Berrien Co. farming accident

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - Three siblings were injured in a Wednesday afternoon farming accident in Berrien County, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened before 3 p.m. on Flat Creek Church Road. The sheriff’s office said the three kids were playing inside a cotton module builder...
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Coffee Regional Medical Center unveils naming of its Hanna Family Cancer Center

In 2018, Coffee Regional Medical Center (CRMC) made the initial commitment and charted a plan to provide top-notch Oncology Services for our community. Each year CRMC has committed additional resources and enhanced services to deliver on this goal. On Tuesday, December 20th, this goal culminated with the official unveiling and...
DOUGLAS, GA
riverbendnews.org

One dead in Hamilton County shooting

On Thursday, Dec. 29, around 11 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to an apparent shooting at Mama's Burgers, in Jasper. According to Hamilton County Sheriff J. Harrell Reid, the victim, Jerry Dean Holbrook, was deceased when deputies arrived. A witness contacted HCSO, stating they had followed the alleged shooter, later identified as Kenneth Cody Izell, age 26, of Jasper. "We have never had an incident like this where somebody just walks up and shoots someone in broad daylight, in front of so many people," Sheriff Reid stated. Izell was arrested by the HCSO and charged with homicide. He is being held in the Hamilton County Jail without bond.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Douglas PD looking for car involved in shooting

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department is asking for help identifying a car involved in a shooting. Police said on Dec. 17, they responded to the 1100 block of North Gaskin Avenue about an aggravated assault. A man told police that another man in a red jacket fired...
DOUGLAS, GA
First Coast News

Georgia man dies in two-vehicle wreck on A1A, US 17 in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old Kingsland, Georgia man is dead after Nassau County deputies say he ran a red light and struck another car Tuesday at the SR 200, US 17 intersection at about 2:15 a.m. He was traveling northbound on US 17 and ran the light striking a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on SR 200. The driver of the second vehicle, driving by a 31-year-old Middleburg man, was not injured, according to a Florida Highway Patrol new release.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
WSAV News 3

Toombs Co. Deputy involved in wreck Wednesday afternoon

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A Deputy from the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a wreck Wednesday afternoon, police say. The accident occurred at the intersection of HWY 280 and Arlington Drive in Vidalia. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Wallace Thompson was stopped in a turning lane waiting to enter […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

2 Florida men taken to Irwin County Jail for drugs, handguns

In the early morning hours on December 26, Irwin County deputies stopped a vehicle in the Ocilla area for a traffic infraction. Upon a further investigation suspected illegal drugs were found to be in the vehicle. The South Central Drug Task Force was contacted to investigate to case further. It...
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
jdledger.com

Drug arrests made

The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence, search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned themselves in. Officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On Oct. 13, investigators were conducting an investigation at a...
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA

