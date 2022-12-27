Read full article on original website
Waycross Journal-Herald
Weekend Update: December 30th, 2022
The Ware County Gator Parade will be held on January 6th, be sure to follow the Waycross - Ware County Chamber of Commerce for more information!. USPS stamp prices will be going up in 2023. A beautiful baby was born on Christmas Day, Timaeus Scott Orion King. Our Empty Stocking...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Waycross still in search for a manager
Waycross is still seeking a City Manager. The City Commission did not decide Tuesday on a successor to Tonya Parrish as had been anticipated after a legal advertisement naming Ulysses Rayford and Stuart Truille the finalists listed December 20 as the date for action. However, there was no resolution to consider action on the job on the agenda for the commission’s final bi-monthly meeting of the year.
Push continues for Public Nuisance Abatement Board in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors in Fernandina Beach are calling for long-term solutions when it comes to a home that’s been deemed a ‘nuisance,’ as well as future code enforcement cases. Weeks ago, Action News Jax showed you the large piles of trash and debris spread...
WALB 10
3 siblings injured in Berrien Co. farming accident
ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - Three siblings were injured in a Wednesday afternoon farming accident in Berrien County, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened before 3 p.m. on Flat Creek Church Road. The sheriff’s office said the three kids were playing inside a cotton module builder...
Nassau deputies release hospital bed photo of father, 81, accused of shooting daughter
CALLAHAN, Fla. — A father was arrested Tuesday night after deputies say he shot his daughter in Callahan. Robert Hall, 81, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, deputies said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. As of Friday, he had not yet been booked into the Nassau...
Dozens of Northeast Florida bridges designated as ‘structurally deficient’ in new FDOT report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the bridges you drive over safe?. You might be surprised to find out there are dozens of bridges in Northeast Florida designated as ‘structurally deficient’. That’s according to a brand-new report from the Florida Department of Transportation. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
Hearing delayed for ex-DA charged in wake of Arbery killing
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A judge has postponed a court hearing this week for a former Georgia prosecutor charged with meddling in the police investigation of the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Superior Court Judge John R. Turner ordered that the court appearance for former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District...
Georgia man dies in two-vehicle wreck on A1A, US 17 in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old Kingsland, Georgia man is dead after Nassau County deputies say he ran a red light and struck another car Tuesday at the SR 200, US 17 intersection at about 2:15 a.m. He was traveling northbound on US 17 and ran the light striking a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on SR 200. The driver of the second vehicle, driving by a 31-year-old Middleburg man, was not injured, according to a Florida Highway Patrol new release.
WALB 10
2 charged after shot fired in Valdosta hotel room
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects were charged in connection to a gun being discharged in a Valdosta hotel room while there was a toddler in the room, according to the Valdosta Police Department. On Dec. 23, shortly before 8:30 a.m., police responded to Garden Villas on North Ashley Street,...
mycbs4.com
Lake City resident takes legal action against Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
Lake City, Florida — The attorney representing a local Lake City activist has sent a notice of potential lawsuit that will be filed against the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for excessive use of force. On Dec. 17, Sylvester Warren says he was watching his niece play in a...
WALB 10
More than 30 arrested in Jeff Davis Co. operation
HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WALB) - Over two dozen arrests were made in Jeff Davis County as part of an arrest sting, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office. Officers said more than 30 people were arrested — in December alone — as part of “Operation Deck The Halls.”
riverbendnews.org
One dead in Hamilton County shooting
On Thursday, Dec. 29, around 11 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to an apparent shooting at Mama's Burgers, in Jasper. According to Hamilton County Sheriff J. Harrell Reid, the victim, Jerry Dean Holbrook, was deceased when deputies arrived. A witness contacted HCSO, stating they had followed the alleged shooter, later identified as Kenneth Cody Izell, age 26, of Jasper. "We have never had an incident like this where somebody just walks up and shoots someone in broad daylight, in front of so many people," Sheriff Reid stated. Izell was arrested by the HCSO and charged with homicide. He is being held in the Hamilton County Jail without bond.
jdledger.com
Drug arrests made
The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence, search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned themselves in. Officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On Oct. 13, investigators were conducting an investigation at a...
News4Jax.com
Traffic alert in Nassau County, semi truck crash on A1A and US 17
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Traffic crews closed A1A (SR-200) at US 17 in Nassau County Tuesday morning after a semi truck crashed with another vehicle. This affected traffic going into and out of Yulee. FHP said the driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Kingsland, died in this crash. It happened around 2 a.m. The semi truck, driven by a 31-year-old man from Middleburg, was carrying some type of mulch that dumped out onto the roadway. Workers used a front-end loader to remove the mulch. A wrecker righted the semi truck around 9 a.m.
One person in the hospital after shooting occurred in Callahan, officials say
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has reported that at 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a domestic shooting on Ratliff Road in Nassau County. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Reports indicate that the suspect is in custody and posses...
First Coast News
Jacksonville woman was killed by her son-in-law, police say
KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland man was arrested Monday and charged with shooting his mother-in-law, police said. The victim in the shooting is Christina Lynette Burroughs of Jacksonville, according to the Kingsland Police Department. Burroughs was shot in Georgia and taken to a Jacksonville hospital, where she died of...
Kingsland man dies after his car smashed into tractor-trailer, which overturned on his car, FHP says
A 26-year-old man from Kingsland died Tuesday after a tractor-trailer he collided with fell on top of his car in Yulee. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on eastbound State Road 200 when the man ran a red light at U.S. 17. >>> STREAM ACTION...
