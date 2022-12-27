ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware County, GA

Related
Waycross Journal-Herald

Weekend Update: December 30th, 2022

The Ware County Gator Parade will be held on January 6th, be sure to follow the Waycross - Ware County Chamber of Commerce for more information!. USPS stamp prices will be going up in 2023. A beautiful baby was born on Christmas Day, Timaeus Scott Orion King. Our Empty Stocking...
WARE COUNTY, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Waycross still in search for a manager

Waycross is still seeking a City Manager. The City Commission did not decide Tuesday on a successor to Tonya Parrish as had been anticipated after a legal advertisement naming Ulysses Rayford and Stuart Truille the finalists listed December 20 as the date for action. However, there was no resolution to consider action on the job on the agenda for the commission’s final bi-monthly meeting of the year.
WAYCROSS, GA
WALB 10

3 siblings injured in Berrien Co. farming accident

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - Three siblings were injured in a Wednesday afternoon farming accident in Berrien County, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened before 3 p.m. on Flat Creek Church Road. The sheriff’s office said the three kids were playing inside a cotton module builder...
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

WALB 10

2 charged after shot fired in Valdosta hotel room

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects were charged in connection to a gun being discharged in a Valdosta hotel room while there was a toddler in the room, according to the Valdosta Police Department. On Dec. 23, shortly before 8:30 a.m., police responded to Garden Villas on North Ashley Street,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

More than 30 arrested in Jeff Davis Co. operation

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WALB) - Over two dozen arrests were made in Jeff Davis County as part of an arrest sting, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office. Officers said more than 30 people were arrested — in December alone — as part of “Operation Deck The Halls.”
riverbendnews.org

One dead in Hamilton County shooting

On Thursday, Dec. 29, around 11 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to an apparent shooting at Mama's Burgers, in Jasper. According to Hamilton County Sheriff J. Harrell Reid, the victim, Jerry Dean Holbrook, was deceased when deputies arrived. A witness contacted HCSO, stating they had followed the alleged shooter, later identified as Kenneth Cody Izell, age 26, of Jasper. "We have never had an incident like this where somebody just walks up and shoots someone in broad daylight, in front of so many people," Sheriff Reid stated. Izell was arrested by the HCSO and charged with homicide. He is being held in the Hamilton County Jail without bond.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
jdledger.com

Drug arrests made

The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence, search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned themselves in. Officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On Oct. 13, investigators were conducting an investigation at a...
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Traffic alert in Nassau County, semi truck crash on A1A and US 17

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Traffic crews closed A1A (SR-200) at US 17 in Nassau County Tuesday morning after a semi truck crashed with another vehicle. This affected traffic going into and out of Yulee. FHP said the driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Kingsland, died in this crash. It happened around 2 a.m. The semi truck, driven by a 31-year-old man from Middleburg, was carrying some type of mulch that dumped out onto the roadway. Workers used a front-end loader to remove the mulch. A wrecker righted the semi truck around 9 a.m.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville woman was killed by her son-in-law, police say

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland man was arrested Monday and charged with shooting his mother-in-law, police said. The victim in the shooting is Christina Lynette Burroughs of Jacksonville, according to the Kingsland Police Department. Burroughs was shot in Georgia and taken to a Jacksonville hospital, where she died of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

