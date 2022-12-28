Read full article on original website
Driver Killed in High-Speed Crash into Parked Work Truck
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: A high-speed crash into a parked box truck left one person deceased at the scene early Thursday morning in the city of La Puente. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station deputies and California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers along with Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls just before 3:00 a.m., Dec. 29, regarding a traffic collision on the 15800 block of Cadwell Street.
KTVU FOX 2
Riverside Co. deputy fatally shot, suspect killed following pursuit on freeway
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A suspect who shot and killed a Riverside County deputy during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley has died following a pursuit that ended with a shooting on the 15 Freeway. Law enforcement across Southern California began identifying the fallen deputy as Isaiah Cordero. Cordero was a...
Riverside County sheriff’s deputy killed in Jurupa Valley; suspect dead following chase
A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon. The suspected gunman was killed following a chase with law enforcement. The shooting happened sometime before 2:45 p.m. on the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. Chris Barajas, mayor of Jurupa Valley, confirmed that […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
UPDATE: First Victim identified in fatal crash that left 3 Dead, 1 Injured in Palm Desert
UPDATE: The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has released the identity of one of the three victims killed in the crash. Authorities identified the first victim as 69-year-old Abel Alvarado of Anza. We’re still learning more about the situation, but the other two victims’ identities have not been released at...
Suspect Sought After Pedestrian Struck in Oceanside Freeway Off-Ramp Hit-and-Run
A female pedestrian suffered major injuries Wednesday when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on an Oceanside freeway off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol-Oceanside area office responded at 11:24 a.m. to the hit-and-run collision on the eastbound Mission Road off-ramp from Interstate 5 northbound in Oceanside. “A female pedestrian was...
4 People Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Oceanside
Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted the black sedan...
mynewsla.com
Preliminary Hearing Set Friday in Riverside for Alleged Freeway Assailant
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday for a felon accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland, is charged with firearm assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a gun in the commission of a felony for the alleged attack in October.
Two early morning shootings; investigations underway in Palm Springs
Palm Springs Police officers confirm they were investigating two shootings and were trying to determine if they were related. The first one was reported just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday. There were calls into dispatch that gunshots were fired in the area of N. Indian Canyon Drive and Tramview Road. Investigators confirmed that officers arrived at The post Two early morning shootings; investigations underway in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Deputy shot in Jurupa Valley
A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been shot in Jurupa Valley, officials confirmed Thursday afternoon. Details on the shooting, including the deputy's condition, remain limited at this time. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco will hold a news conference on the shooting this afternoon. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing...
foxla.com
West Hills restaurant gets license revoked after underage employee was involved in fatal DUI crash
LOS ANGELES - A sushi restaurant in West Hills had their license revoked by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) after the restaurant served alcohol to an underage employee who was involved in a deadly crash. According to investigators with ABC, a manager and server at Kyoto Sushi...
Search continues for vehicle behind deadly Christmas Day hit-and-run crash on I-10 near SR-62
The California Highway Patrol put a call out to the community for help in identifying a vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the I-10 near State Route 62 on Christmas Day. The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 10, just west of State Route 62. A driver, identified The post Search continues for vehicle behind deadly Christmas Day hit-and-run crash on I-10 near SR-62 appeared first on KESQ.
4 Injured in Traffic Collision Involving Parked Vehicle
Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a parked vehicle trapped one person and injured others early Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Battalion Chief Martin Maher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department spoke with Key News Network at the scene of a traffic collision involving two vehicles in the city of Hermosa Beach that injured multiple victims at approximately 12:40 a.m.
recordgazette.net
Banning police seek murder suspect
The Banning Police Department is searching for a murder suspect following a shooting incident on W. Ramsey Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that resulted in two deaths and one injury. According to a police report, at approximately 4:35 p.m. Dec. 28 police officers responded to a report of shots being...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Hit on Riverside Street Identified
A 34-year-old man struck and killed while walking along a west Riverside street on Christmas night was identified Tuesday. Jarron Bonner of Riverside was fatally injured about 11 p.m. Sunday on Tyler Street, just south of Hole Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. James Elliott said Bonner was...
Dog, motorcycle found in stolen U-Haul after pursuit in Riverside County
A dog and a motorcycle were found inside a stolen U-Haul when a pursuit with authorities came to an end in Riverside County Monday night. Deputies responded to the area of San Jacinto Avenue and 7th Street in San Jacinto to assist Hemet police who were in pursuit of the U-Haul, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department […]
Fontana Herald News
Driver who had small children in car is found to be possessing cocaine in San Bernardino
A driver who had two small children in his car was found to be in possession of cocaine used for sales, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers found the cocaine after making a traffic enforcement stop in San Bernardino, the Police Department said in a Facebook post on Dec. 28.
mynewsla.com
Missing 61-Year-Old Woman Found
A Silver Alert that was in effect in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties for a missing 61-year-old woman was deactivated Wednesday. Ruth Gutierrez was last seen at approximately 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in Upland in San Bernardino County, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Upland Police Department.
foxla.com
California school photographer arrested in connection to 'numerous' child molestation cases, police say
ONTARIO, Calif. - A 72-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was connected to numerous child molestation cases. Back in May of 2022, the Ontario Police Department launched an investigation against Philbert Hernandez. Prior to the arrest, Hernandez was a school photographer and shot photos for various other photography firms across Southern California.
Man with knife shot dead after charging officers, San Bernardino police say
San Bernardino police shot and killed a man with a knife they say charged at officers responding to a 911 disturbance call just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.Police say Warren Merriman's mother called 911 and said her son had injected methamphetamine, had a knife and was attacking the family.Images from the officer's bodycam shows Merriman holding a knife when they arrived.Police say they ordered him to drop the weapon, but he charged them instead. That's when they shot and killed him.Merriman's mother says it didn't have to happen."There's no reason why they done him like that," said Josephine Montoya. "They could have stopped him. They could have shot him in his leg. They could have Tased him. They could have shot him in his arm where the knife was. They didn't have to kill my son."Merriman's mother says he leaves behind four children.The shooting is under routine investigation.
KTLA.com
Elderly war veteran’s golf cart stolen on Christmas Eve in Riverside County
A Southern California veteran is hoping for justice after his beloved golf cart stolen was stolen from his Riverside County home on Christmas Eve. The victim, 73-year-old Dave Stotler, is a Vietnam War veteran who has lived at the Crane Lakeside Mobile Home Park in Lake Elsinore for 17 years.
