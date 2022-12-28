ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Key News Network

Driver Killed in High-Speed Crash into Parked Work Truck

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: A high-speed crash into a parked box truck left one person deceased at the scene early Thursday morning in the city of La Puente. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station deputies and California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers along with Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls just before 3:00 a.m., Dec. 29, regarding a traffic collision on the 15800 block of Cadwell Street.
LA PUENTE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Riverside County sheriff’s deputy killed in Jurupa Valley; suspect dead following chase

A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon. The suspected gunman was killed following a chase with law enforcement. The shooting happened sometime before 2:45 p.m. on the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. Chris Barajas, mayor of Jurupa Valley, confirmed that […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Times of San Diego

4 People Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Oceanside

Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted the black sedan...
OCEANSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Preliminary Hearing Set Friday in Riverside for Alleged Freeway Assailant

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday for a felon accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland, is charged with firearm assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a gun in the commission of a felony for the alleged attack in October.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two early morning shootings; investigations underway in Palm Springs

Palm Springs Police officers confirm they were investigating two shootings and were trying to determine if they were related. The first one was reported just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday. There were calls into dispatch that gunshots were fired in the area of N. Indian Canyon Drive and Tramview Road. Investigators confirmed that officers arrived at The post Two early morning shootings; investigations underway in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ

Deputy shot in Jurupa Valley

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been shot in Jurupa Valley, officials confirmed Thursday afternoon. Details on the shooting, including the deputy's condition, remain limited at this time. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco will hold a news conference on the shooting this afternoon. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Search continues for vehicle behind deadly Christmas Day hit-and-run crash on I-10 near SR-62

The California Highway Patrol put a call out to the community for help in identifying a vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the I-10 near State Route 62 on Christmas Day. The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 10, just west of State Route 62. A driver, identified The post Search continues for vehicle behind deadly Christmas Day hit-and-run crash on I-10 near SR-62 appeared first on KESQ.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
Key News Network

4 Injured in Traffic Collision Involving Parked Vehicle

Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a parked vehicle trapped one person and injured others early Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Battalion Chief Martin Maher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department spoke with Key News Network at the scene of a traffic collision involving two vehicles in the city of Hermosa Beach that injured multiple victims at approximately 12:40 a.m.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
recordgazette.net

Banning police seek murder suspect

The Banning Police Department is searching for a murder suspect following a shooting incident on W. Ramsey Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that resulted in two deaths and one injury. According to a police report, at approximately 4:35 p.m. Dec. 28 police officers responded to a report of shots being...
BANNING, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Fatally Hit on Riverside Street Identified

A 34-year-old man struck and killed while walking along a west Riverside street on Christmas night was identified Tuesday. Jarron Bonner of Riverside was fatally injured about 11 p.m. Sunday on Tyler Street, just south of Hole Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. James Elliott said Bonner was...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Missing 61-Year-Old Woman Found

A Silver Alert that was in effect in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties for a missing 61-year-old woman was deactivated Wednesday. Ruth Gutierrez was last seen at approximately 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in Upland in San Bernardino County, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Upland Police Department.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

California school photographer arrested in connection to 'numerous' child molestation cases, police say

ONTARIO, Calif. - A 72-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was connected to numerous child molestation cases. Back in May of 2022, the Ontario Police Department launched an investigation against Philbert Hernandez. Prior to the arrest, Hernandez was a school photographer and shot photos for various other photography firms across Southern California.
ONTARIO, CA
CBS LA

Man with knife shot dead after charging officers, San Bernardino police say

San Bernardino police shot and killed a man with a knife they say charged at officers responding to a 911 disturbance call just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.Police say Warren Merriman's mother called 911 and said her son had injected methamphetamine, had a knife and was attacking the family.Images from the officer's bodycam shows Merriman holding a knife when they arrived.Police say  they ordered him to drop the weapon, but he charged them instead. That's when they shot and killed him.Merriman's mother says it didn't have to happen."There's no reason why they done him like that," said Josephine Montoya. "They could have stopped him. They could have shot him in his leg. They could have Tased him. They could have shot him in his arm where the knife was. They didn't have to kill my son."Merriman's mother says he leaves behind four children.The shooting is under routine investigation.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

