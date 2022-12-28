ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

High school girls basketball: Notre Dame Academy rolls in tournament

By The Blade
 2 days ago

HAMMOND, Ind. — Notre Dame Academy’s girls basketball team rolled out to a 27-5 first-quarter edge before knocking off the host Hammond Morton 77-24 in the opening game of the Hoops 4 Pink Tournament.

Ja’Nya Anderson and Dekota Smith had 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Notre Dame (4-4), which led 51-19 at halftime.

MAUMEE 60, SCOTT 26

Lucy Porter scored 15 points and Haley Hughes had 13 as the host Panthers got by the visiting Bulldogs in nonleague play.

Maumee led 13-5 after one quarter and opened up to a 34-10 halftime advantage.

PERRYSBURG 51, ARCHBOLD 20

The host Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 23-2 lead after one quarter en route to besting the Blue Streaks in nonleague play.

Ayla Turk had 14 points for Perrysburg, while Chloe Kilbride added 13 points with three 3-pointers.

Eight players scored for Archbold.

MEDINA HIGHLAND 56, WHITMER 46

At Whitmer, the visiting Hornets outscored the Panthers in every quarter to earn a nonleague win.

Jada Shoup had 16 points to lead Whitmer. Sydney Borer and Denni Lawrence scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Kennedy Morgan totaled 20 points with four 3-pointers to lead Medina Highland.

EVERGREEN 48, FIRST BAPTIST (Fla.) 35

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lucy Serna and Kennedy Emmitt each had 14 points as the Vikings defeated First Baptist Academy in a first-round matchup in the Queen of the Palms tournament.

Macy Chamberlin had nine points for Evergreen (8-2).

Melody Charlton scored 18 points the Lions, out of Naples, Fla.

WOODMORE 49, LAKOTA 46

ELMORE, Ohio — Kara Schneider scored the go-ahead bucket on a putback with less than 20 seconds left and Alayna Hahn added a bucket off a steal to help the Wildcats get by the Raiders in nonleague play.

Schneider finished with nine points, while Macey Bauder had a 11 points to lead Woodmore (10-2).

Carlie Foos had 12 points for Lakota (8-2), while Aubrey Vitt had 11.

LIBERTY CENTER 67, ELMWOOD 39

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio —The Tigers improved to 8-1 with a nonleague win over the Royals. Emerson Gray led the way with 17 points and Peyton Armey added 12.

The Royals (5-6) were paced by Cara Frank with 13 points.

