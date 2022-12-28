Read full article on original website
SPRINGFIELD — Things didn’t come easy for the Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team (6-2 overall) as the Lady ‘Jackets picked up a 60-50 first-round win over the Thayer Bobcats in the first round of the Pink and White Lady Classic on Tuesday morning at O’Reilly Family Event Center.
Huntsville goes on to defeat McDonald County 67-57. The Eagles move onto the next round and will face Monett tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. at Neosho High School Mustangs will face Sapulpa in the Consolation Bracket tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. at the Neosho Junior High. Monett erases a 13-point deficit to come back and defeat Sapulpa […]
(KFVS) - Presents have been opened and stockings have been emptied, but Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Heartland. This time on the hardwood. It’s the season for high school holiday basketball tournaments!. The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is taking place at the Show Me Center, the Route 13 Christmas...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Central lived up to the billing as the number one seed. The Tigers defeated Jackson 60-54 to win the 2022 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. Senior Cameron Williams was also named Tournament MVP. A strong first quarter gave Cape Central a double-digit lead. However, the...
TAUNTON— It was another day full of holiday tournament action for Greater Taunton area teams. Here's a look at all of the scores, stats and highlights of the day. Boys Basketball: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Old Rochester ...
