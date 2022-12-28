Look: Top recruits Mikey Williams, JJ Taylor combine for 55 points in Holiday Classic win

The Memphis commits dropped 35 and 20 points respectively in San Ysidro's 105-100 win over Monterey Trail

SAN DIEGO - Five-star guard Mikey Williams and four-star forward JJ Taylor put on a show on Tuesday in the first round of the National Bracket of the 32nd annual Torrey Pines Holiday Classic presented by SBLive Sports.

The dynamic duo combined for 55 points to lead San Ysidro (California) to a thrilling 105-100 victory over Monterey Trail (California).

Taylor is currently ranked the nation's No. 13 forward in the class of 2023, while Williams is the No. 6 combo guard according to 247 Sports.

Watch highlights of the Memphis commits: