ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Look: Top recruits Mikey Williams, JJ Taylor combine for 55 points in Holiday Classic win

By Paige Otto
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0ews_0jwDdp0D00

The Memphis commits dropped 35 and 20 points respectively in San Ysidro's 105-100 win over Monterey Trail

SAN DIEGO - Five-star guard Mikey Williams and four-star forward JJ Taylor put on a show on Tuesday in the first round of the National Bracket of the 32nd annual Torrey Pines Holiday Classic presented by SBLive Sports.

The dynamic duo combined for 55 points to lead San Ysidro (California) to a thrilling 105-100 victory over Monterey Trail (California).

Taylor is currently ranked the nation's No. 13 forward in the class of 2023, while Williams is the No. 6 combo guard according to 247 Sports.

Watch highlights of the Memphis commits:

Highlights: JJ Taylor and Mikey Williams dominate in Holiday Classic win (; 1:12)

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Jarvis Greer signs off for final time at Action News 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After more than 43 years covering sports for Action News 5, legendary sports director Jarvis Greer is headed for a well-deserved retirement. Friday marked Jarvis’ final day at 1960 Union, after countless memories, laughs and final scores. He’s been with Action News 5 for the...
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Multiple Tigers jump into the Transfer Portal – Cause for concern?

On Thursday, Caden Prieskorn, CamRon Jackson, Javon Ivory, and Cameron Wright entered the NCAA transfer portal within a few hours of each other. Three of the four were starters on the 2022 Memphis football team and had grown to become fan favorites. The fourth, a promising prospect from Batesville, Mississippi, saw his role in the offense increase toward the end of the season.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis man killed in shooting

UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Southaven man missing, said to be visiting friends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18. Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week. When Washington didn’t […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Teen shot during struggle over gun with MPD officers

UPDATE: The officers involved have been routinely relieved of duty pending the ongoing investigation. The officers will be identified once the debriefing process is complete.   *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in critical condition after he was shot during a struggle over a gun with Memphis police officers on Friday in North Memphis. It began around 6:30 a.m. when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police search for 4 suspects after fatal shooting in Westwood Shores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for four suspects they say are responsible for the shooting death of a man in the Westwood Shores area. Police say that around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a shooting call on South Third Street near Coro Lake. Officers were told...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man charged in shooting after co-defendant gives up name

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after one of his co-defendants implicated him during an interview, court records show. Pharrell Grant, 19, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and criminal attempt retaliation of past actions. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy