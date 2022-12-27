The title of the recipe says it all: This chicken melts in your mouth. Okay, not literally, but slowly baking chicken breasts that are slathered with a garlicky sour cream and mayonnaise mixture renders them ridiculously tender. (We found that a combo of the sour cream and mayonnaise creates the right amount of tang and richness.) This simple method works so well because the creamy layer locks moisture into the chicken for a truly melt-in-your-mouth texture. It’s so easy to make six chicken breasts all at once, which either means you can feed a hungry family for weeknight dinner, or you’ve got leftovers for another meal.

23 DAYS AGO