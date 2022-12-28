Read full article on original website
Sewer line replacement project for the 2100 Blk. of North Dixie Blvd.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A sewer line replacement project is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the 2100 block of N Dixie Boulevard and the surrounding alleys. According to the city, It is estimated the work will be completed in 2 months. The contractor will be passing out...
Beyond the Bow: National Weather Service employee dedicates life to keeping people safe
MIDLAND, Texas — Weather and the environment can not only be inconvenient at times, but it can also get destructive and dangerous. Greg Murdoch moved to West Texas back in 1991 with one goal: to protect the public. After 30 years of experience and several awards later, Murdoch can...
City of Odessa warns of low water pressure from line break
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning some citizens may experience low water pressure due to a line break. Citizens in the 1500-1600 blocks of Wincrest may experience low water pressure as of 9 a.m. Thursday. At this time the city has not released an estimated time...
Feral cats a problem in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa resident has taken it upon himself to feed several feral cats but says it’s becoming more difficult for him to take care of them. One of the issues that Katherine Threatt had was finding a clinic in Odessa that offered a trap, neuter, return program for feral cats.
Multiple water leaks in Big Spring
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The city of Big Spring announced on Wednesday, that the intersection of Goliad Street and East 18th Street is closed due to a large water leak in the area. City utility crews are also repairing a water leak near Wasson and Parkway Road. Residents in...
Water returns for Airline Crossing residents, but distrust remains
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Water service has returned for residents of Airline Crossing in Midland after nearly six days. But residents are still concerned by what they view as a lack of communication from management. “Our frustration on a scale of 1-to-10? Ten,” said resident Linda Jackson. She and...
Odessa woman accused of stealing rent money
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after her employer said she allegedly pocketed the rent money and failed to pay the bill. 27-year-old Jennifer Vazquez has been charged with Theft of Property. According to an affidavit, in mid-October, a business owner called 911 and said his employee, identified as Vazquez, […]
Major construction set to begin on Faudree Rd.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Major road construction along Faudree Rd. is set to begin on Jan. 3rd between Hwy 191 and Windchase. That will mean delays and detours for residents and commuters. “This roadway has seen a dramatic increase in the amount of traffic use in this roadway,” said Odessa...
4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!
Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/29/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/29/22: A cold front will move through early on Thursday with more wind and some slightly cooler temperatures. The breeze should calm down some by the afternoon and afternoon high temperatures drop to more seasonable levels. 2022 will end on a quiet note as some breeze looks to hang around but temperatures will be a touch cool. The new year looks windy to start but more Winter-like temperatures will arrive along with it. Rain continues to elude West Texas as it looks dry for the first 10 days of 2023.
Texas DPS Says These 12 People Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
One dead in Christmas day crash in Ector County
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Ector County Sunday evening has left an Odessa woman dead. According to DPS, a Volkswagon was traveling northbound on SL 338. A Kia carrying Aracelli Villa was traveling southbound on SL 338. For unknown reasons, the Volkswagon went into the southbound lane and continued to drive on the wrong side of the road. The driver of the Kia attempted to avoid a crash but was hit by the Volkswagon. Villa was pronounced dead at the Medical Center.
Midland Police warns residents of car break-ins
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Over the past month there have been 28 reported car break-ins with the Midland Police Department. MPD urges residents to not leave cars on and unattended. Watch below for more.
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - What used to be popular restaurant, Butter, is now Cowboy Prime and the premiere steakhouse has a well-known chef running its kitchen. Cowboy Prime was opened by the owner of Red Oak Kitchen and The Cork & Pig, Chef Felipe Armenta, who is no stranger to Permian Basin foodies, and he’s brought in Chef Graham Elliot as a partner and culinary director of Cowboy Prime to cater to the food lovers of West Texas.
Dollar General employee accused of pocketing stolen cash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A retail employee was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she allegedly stole thousands from a store safe. 49-year-old Brandy McKinney has been charged with felony Theft. According to an affidavit, the investigation began in late November when a Dollar General asset protection employee said another employee, identified as McKinney, was […]
Odessa Police Department investigating murder
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is investigating a murder near Dixie in Odessa. Maurice Rogers was found dead at the 1000 block of E 36th after OPD went to his house on a welfare check just before 11 a.m. After an initial investigation, officers found several bullet...
Police searching for Odessa murder suspect
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are asking for the public’s help in the Maurice Rogers murder investigation. Ashton Isiah Munoz, 18, is wanted for murder. He is around 5′07″ in height, around 120 pounds, and has tattoos on both sides of his neck and on the back of one of his hands.
Here Is Where You Can Ring In 2023-New Year’s Eve Celebrations In Midland/Odessa!
As we look back on the year that was 2022, hopefully, many of us had an enjoyable year for the most part. Lessons were learned, goals were accomplished, and good and bad memories were made. This Saturday is the last day of 2022 and while many prefer to be home with friends and loved ones, others would rather ring in the New Year in a big way surrounded by lots of sights and sounds. Both are awesome! So if you are one of the latter, where to ring in the New Year is the big question.
Southwest’s struggles in Midland continue
The struggles for Southwest Airlines in Midland continue. The most-used carrier out of Midland International Airport shows only two direct flights leaving Midland on both Wednesday and Thursday. According to southwest.com, there are just two direct flights going from Midland to Dallas. Flights to Dallas, Houston and Las Vegas have...
Man accused of damaging in-laws’ home while searching for estranged wife
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on Christmas Day after he allegedly damaged a home while searching for his estranged wife. Arturo Vizcaino, 27, has been charged with Criminal Mischief and Driving While Intoxicated. According to an affidavit on December 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department said they saw a truck pulling […]
