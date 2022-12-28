ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAPT

Unsung heroes provide food, water for Jackson residents in need

JACKSON, Miss. — Organizations are stepping into action to bring water and food to Jackson residents who are not able to get to water distribution sites. A citywide boil water notice has been in effect for Jackson water customers since Christmas Day. Crews have been repairing broken water lines as soon as they are discovered, and water pressure has been restored to much of the city, according to local and state officials.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson residents question city’s response to 3-1-1 calls

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s 3-1-1 voicemail is one sound some residents say they know all too well. “I’ve called and called the city, and those people there called the city, and that lady over there called the city. Nothing ever happens,” Rims Barber said.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Local restaurants adapting amid Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From low water pressure to undrinkable water, to no way to keep proper hygiene, the city of Jackson’s water system has thrown everything at the local restaurant. ”I’d like to say, being a Jackson restaurant guy, we’ve pretty much faced everything that you can face,”...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors line up for more water giveaways in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is still under a precautionary boil water notice, so neighbors have been scrambling to stock up on water since the weekend. The City of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition have joined together to hold water giveaways. Cars line up hours early for the giveaways. On […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

COJ officials seeing improvement in water system

The city of Jackson announced Friday that they are anticipating a full recovery over the weekend as conditions continue to improve and recover at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. "More water is needed in the system to ultimately fill tanks - that happens over time. We need to put...
JACKSON, MS
newsnationnow.com

‘It’s becoming normal’: Mom in Jackson speaks on water crisis

(NewsNation) — The city of Jackson, Mississippi, is facing yet another water crisis, this time caused by a winter storm that killed dozens in the northeast and left a swath of the country buried under snow. In Jackson, where flooding in August pushed the city’s wastewater treatment plant to...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Inmate’s art leads to Christmas parade wins in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office was named the winner of three local Christmas parade contests thanks to the artistic talents of a Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) inmate. Brian Dolan is a MDOC inmate who is serving 43 years for mostly drug charges and is assigned to the Joint State […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson awaits lawsuit settlement over 2013 hail damage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lawsuit between the City of Jackson and Zurich American Insurance Co. still awaits a settlement after the insurance company allegedly failed to cover city-owned buildings damaged by a 2013 hailstorm. The Northside Sun reported the city filed a complaint on November 8, 2019, against Zurich seeking a jury trial. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

What renters should do when frozen pipes burst in their unit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ve seen the impact that the hard freeze over Christmas weekend had on pipes inside some of your homes. So, what are homeowners and renters supposed to do when a pipe bursts and causes significant damage?. Well, the situation for homeowners is pretty cut and...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy