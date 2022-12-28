Read full article on original website
WLBT
‘Forget bottled water’: Jackson councilman says city should have prepared more for current crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The tiny stream of water coming out of Catina Baldridge’s kitchen faucet may not look like much, but it beats what has had since last Friday: barely a drop. Baldridge, who lives off McDowell Road, is one of many South Jackson residents dealing with little...
WAPT
Unsung heroes provide food, water for Jackson residents in need
JACKSON, Miss. — Organizations are stepping into action to bring water and food to Jackson residents who are not able to get to water distribution sites. A citywide boil water notice has been in effect for Jackson water customers since Christmas Day. Crews have been repairing broken water lines as soon as they are discovered, and water pressure has been restored to much of the city, according to local and state officials.
WLBT
Jackson residents question city’s response to 3-1-1 calls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s 3-1-1 voicemail is one sound some residents say they know all too well. “I’ve called and called the city, and those people there called the city, and that lady over there called the city. Nothing ever happens,” Rims Barber said.
magnoliastatelive.com
‘You hear gunshots almost every night’ Mississippi community leader says it’s time for unity in response to violence
One Mississippi community leader said it is time to step up and fill the gap for the area youth who have turned to violence and local gangs. “You can hear gunshots almost every night,” Rev. Phillip Sterling said. As pastor of Grace Community Church, Sterling hears from a number...
WTOK-TV
Local restaurants adapting amid Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From low water pressure to undrinkable water, to no way to keep proper hygiene, the city of Jackson’s water system has thrown everything at the local restaurant. ”I’d like to say, being a Jackson restaurant guy, we’ve pretty much faced everything that you can face,”...
Neighbors line up for more water giveaways in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is still under a precautionary boil water notice, so neighbors have been scrambling to stock up on water since the weekend. The City of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition have joined together to hold water giveaways. Cars line up hours early for the giveaways. On […]
WAPT
COJ officials seeing improvement in water system
The city of Jackson announced Friday that they are anticipating a full recovery over the weekend as conditions continue to improve and recover at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. "More water is needed in the system to ultimately fill tanks - that happens over time. We need to put...
newsnationnow.com
‘It’s becoming normal’: Mom in Jackson speaks on water crisis
(NewsNation) — The city of Jackson, Mississippi, is facing yet another water crisis, this time caused by a winter storm that killed dozens in the northeast and left a swath of the country buried under snow. In Jackson, where flooding in August pushed the city’s wastewater treatment plant to...
Inmate’s art leads to Christmas parade wins in Simpson County
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office was named the winner of three local Christmas parade contests thanks to the artistic talents of a Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) inmate. Brian Dolan is a MDOC inmate who is serving 43 years for mostly drug charges and is assigned to the Joint State […]
WTOK-TV
Residents facing several challenges, some people without power due to busted pipes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents say they are frustrated and overwhelmed as they continue to battle water woes in the capital city. I spoke with a mother of three, who says she’s been without power and water since Friday night. “Everything is going to be all right. Y’all know...
WLBT
‘Things are looking up’: Jackson mayor says system recovering days into latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water treatment plants are producing around 55 million gallons a day, and water pressure throughout the system is up, a sign the city could be coming out of its latest water crisis. Even so, Jackson remains under a city-wide boil water notice, and several...
Contractor at Mississippi construction site shoots at thieves who robbed workers, stole truck
Mississippi police say a contractor shot at thieves who robbed workers at a Mississippi construction site and stole a truck Wednesday. Police believe at least one robbery suspect was struck by a bullet in the incident. Officials with the Jackson Police Department say two plumbers were robbed at the worksite...
Jackson awaits lawsuit settlement over 2013 hail damage
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lawsuit between the City of Jackson and Zurich American Insurance Co. still awaits a settlement after the insurance company allegedly failed to cover city-owned buildings damaged by a 2013 hailstorm. The Northside Sun reported the city filed a complaint on November 8, 2019, against Zurich seeking a jury trial. The […]
WLBT
Belhaven resident says main breaks have gone unrepaired for a year, despite being reported to the city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the city of Jackson grapples to restore water pressure as part of yet another water crisis, one Belhaven resident says several major leaks on her street have gone unrepaired for at least a year. “You can come by and see it bubbling up. It’s not...
WAPT
Some Jackson residents say they can't get through when calling 311 about water issues
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson residents who are elderly or disabled and need water delivered to them have been asked by the city to call 311 for help. But many have called 16 WAPT News saying they couldn't get through. "I did leave them a message to call me back...
Mississippi city begins curfew Jan. 1 — juveniles not allowed in public after 11 pm on weeknights
“It’s 10 p.m. Do you know where your children are?”. The question became a nightly standard on television in the late 1960s. Fast-forward five decades and modify the time, and it can be asked in Brookhaven. The City of Brookhaven’s new curfew will go into effect Jan. 1.
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Dec. 27
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Tuesday, December 27. Here are the following locations that will provide water: If neighbors are unable to travel to a distribution site, contact 311 or 601-960-1875.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
WLBT
What renters should do when frozen pipes burst in their unit
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ve seen the impact that the hard freeze over Christmas weekend had on pipes inside some of your homes. So, what are homeowners and renters supposed to do when a pipe bursts and causes significant damage?. Well, the situation for homeowners is pretty cut and...
Atlanta Daily World
How XXXTENCATION Foundation’s Cleopatra Bernard And Stacia Mac Are Assisting The Jackson Water Crisis
Just in time for the holidays, XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, and Polo G’s mother, Stacia Mac donated massive amounts of water to residents via the XXXTentacion Foundation. The foundation was a dream deferred for XXXtentacion who envisioned the non profit but was killed before the launch event. Jackson’s...
