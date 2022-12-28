ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jesse

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Jesse. Jesse is a male Labrador Retriever mix puppy. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Jesse is friendly and gentle. To schedule an appointment to meet him, contact Gateway Humane Society in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 12/27/22

Luna is two years old, and was recently surrendered to us when her owners’ living situation changed and they could no longer keep her. Her previous owners told us that she is good with other dogs, and loves people of all ages. However, she is not the biggest fan of cats. They also told us that – true to her husky nature – she loves to run! She has some separation anxiety from her people, and just wants to be with them all the time. This gorgeous girl will make anyone a wonderful and active companion. If Luna sounds like a good fit for you, apply today! Visit Luna at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Johnny’s Pizza’s New Owners Hoping to Bring Back the Nostalgia

The old school meatballs are back! And the deep fried pepperoni puffs featured at the Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, and Food Festival and so loved by the townsfolk of Ellwood City can now be devoured year round. Johnny’s Pizza is now under new ownership and even though some things are...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
wtae.com

Butler County business burns to the ground on Christmas Day

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire on Christmas Day in Butler County. The blaze at Thompson's Country Market in West Sunbury began around 10 a.m. Sunday, fire officials said. The fire chief told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person who lives next to the store...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police ID Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds

BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified and charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed non-traffic citations against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

Thompson Meat Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire

A longtime business in West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Meat Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
WEST SUNBURY, PA
WTAJ

Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Woman Injured In Boyers Crash

At least one motorist was injured in a vehicle crash in northern Butler County Tuesday afternoon. A call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2 p.m. for a one vehicle accident on Boyers Road near Rihel Road. Crews from Marion Township and Harrisville were among those arriving...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Crash closes lane of ‘The Grade’ in New Castle

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP – The southbound passing lane on “The Grade,” Route 61 between Frackville and Saint Clair, was closed briefly Monday afternoon for a vehicle accident. Firefighters from Frackville, Englewood, and Altamont responded to the scene along with Shenandoah Ambulance around 3:30pm. A Chevrolet pickup truck...
NEW CASTLE, PA
explore venango

Macayla Ann Pisor

Macayla Ann Pisor, 24, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly December 25, 2022 at home. Macayla was born June 26, 1998 in Brookville. She was the daughter of John and Missy McGriffin Pisor. Macayla graduated from PA Cyber School. She worked at Universal Forest Products and Ageless Home Health Care. Macayla...
KNOX, PA

