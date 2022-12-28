STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — K.J. Simpson scored a career-high 31 points including the final 11 for Colorado and the Buffaloes beat Stanford 73-70 on Thursday night for their fifth consecutive win. It was Simpson’s second 30-plus point game of the season. The last Buffs player to do that was Derrick White now of the Boston Celtics. Simpson’s layup with 18 seconds remaining gave Colorado a 71-70 lead and he sealed it with two free throws with three seconds left. Stanford’s Micahel Jones missed a late 3-point heave for the chance to tie it. Simpson made a pair of foul shots with 2:06 left to give Colorado (9-5, 1-2 Pac-12) a 69-68 advantage for its first lead since a little past the midway point of the first half.

