Colorado State

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
TEMPE, AZ
The Associated Press

Simpson carries Colorado down the stretch beating Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — K.J. Simpson scored a career-high 31 points including the final 11 for Colorado and the Buffaloes beat Stanford 73-70 on Thursday night for their fifth consecutive win. It was Simpson’s second 30-plus point game of the season. The last Buffs player to do that was Derrick White now of the Boston Celtics. Simpson’s layup with 18 seconds remaining gave Colorado a 71-70 lead and he sealed it with two free throws with three seconds left. Stanford’s Micahel Jones missed a late 3-point heave for the chance to tie it. Simpson made a pair of foul shots with 2:06 left to give Colorado (9-5, 1-2 Pac-12) a 69-68 advantage for its first lead since a little past the midway point of the first half.
BOULDER, CO
9&10 News

Red Wings in action against the Sabres following overtime win

Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -159, Red Wings +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings after the Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Raanta, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-0 for 9th straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Red Wings look for back-to-back wins after Wednesday's historic victory

But the Detroit Red Wings will have to do just that after earning their first four-goal comeback win on the road in franchise history in a 5-4 overtime victory on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings quickly turn their attention to the second game of a midweek back-to-back...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres

Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche’s New Year’s Resolutions for 2023

Last season was a dream for the Colorado Avalanche, who rocked through the postseason on the way to a third Stanley Cup in franchise history. This season is off to more of a pedestrian start, and the Avalanche have some work to do if they’re going to threaten as repeat champions.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Projected Lineup: Stars vs. Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota returns to home ice after a California road trip and a one-off in Winnipeg. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:. Five Minnesota Wild Prospects Make 2023 World Junior Championship Rosters. WJC from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in Halifax and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
