The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
Yardbarker
Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time
The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia’s rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night. “I just liked the way we stayed with it and found a way...
Simpson carries Colorado down the stretch beating Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — K.J. Simpson scored a career-high 31 points including the final 11 for Colorado and the Buffaloes beat Stanford 73-70 on Thursday night for their fifth consecutive win. It was Simpson’s second 30-plus point game of the season. The last Buffs player to do that was Derrick White now of the Boston Celtics. Simpson’s layup with 18 seconds remaining gave Colorado a 71-70 lead and he sealed it with two free throws with three seconds left. Stanford’s Micahel Jones missed a late 3-point heave for the chance to tie it. Simpson made a pair of foul shots with 2:06 left to give Colorado (9-5, 1-2 Pac-12) a 69-68 advantage for its first lead since a little past the midway point of the first half.
Red Wings in action against the Sabres following overtime win
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -159, Red Wings +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings after the Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in...
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
FOX Sports
Raanta, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-0 for 9th straight win
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak...
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton...
NHL
Red Wings look for back-to-back wins after Wednesday's historic victory
But the Detroit Red Wings will have to do just that after earning their first four-goal comeback win on the road in franchise history in a 5-4 overtime victory on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings quickly turn their attention to the second game of a midweek back-to-back...
Former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to be healthy scratch for Rangers
The New York Rangers have decided to drop Alexis Lafreniere even further down than the fourth line. He’ll spend Thursday evening in the press box as a healthy scratch while the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sammy Blais will enter the lineup in his place, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
Devin Booker will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks due to groin strain, per Suns
Devin Booker will miss the next four weeks and then be re-evaluated due to a groin injury that he reaggravated on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns announced on Wednesday. Booker only played four minutes in the Christmas matchup in Denver before exiting with a left groin strain.
Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
Will Devin Booker’s injury turn Phoenix Suns’ patience into urgency?
It is impossible to pin down a consensus on what to believe with the 2022-23 Phoenix Suns. Some very high highs in the last two years followed by injuries, regression by a star and the pending Jae Crowder trade this season results in varying answers. What everyone can agree on...
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
Last season was a dream for the Colorado Avalanche, who rocked through the postseason on the way to a third Stanley Cup in franchise history. This season is off to more of a pedestrian start, and the Avalanche have some work to do if they’re going to threaten as repeat champions.
Chicago Bears eyeing Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren for team president job: report
The Chicago Bears have only had four team president's in the history of the franchise. Current Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has interviewed for the executive role.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Stars vs. Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota returns to home ice after a California road trip and a one-off in Winnipeg. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:. Five Minnesota Wild Prospects Make 2023 World Junior Championship Rosters. WJC from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in Halifax and...
Arizona Cardinals confident Isaiah Simmons can help fill Budda Baker void
TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker leaves a big hole to fill in the secondary after being placed on injured reserve this week with a fractured shoulder. The Pro Bowler’s season may be done, but the same can’t said for his team, which still has two games left to play in what has been an ugly year.
GM: Devin Booker injury doesn’t force Suns to scramble on trade market
The Phoenix Suns enter Wednesday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards at a record of 20-15, and news of Devin Booker’s re-evaluation timeline of four weeks for a left groin strain begs the question of what that record will be when he returns. Booker joins Jae Crowder (not with...
