(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are asking for the public's help to find a missing person. Kelli Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough, was last known to be at her work, which is Embassy Health Care on Park Ave. Ext. in West Mead Township, at 10 a.m. Dec. 28, troopers said.
Frosty was brought to us as a stray so we do not have any history for him. He is about two years old, and very playful and energetic! Frosty will talk to you all day long, as he loves to sing and share his thoughts with anyone who will listen! Besides singing, Frosty enjoys spending time playing outside next to the other dogs and playing with his toys. Frosty will make a very fun and lovable addition to any home. If you would like to get to know Frosty better, apply today! Visit Frosty at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Jesse. Jesse is a male Labrador Retriever mix puppy. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Jesse is friendly and gentle. To schedule an appointment to meet him, contact Gateway Humane Society in...
ERIE COUNTY, Pa. — A $5,000 reward has been announced for information regarding the disappearance of an Erie County man, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. The North East Police Department continues its search for Timothy Green from 57 West Main Street in North East. Green's home burnt down on...
A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Butler County gas station. The winning Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at Sheetz, 499 Evans City Road, Butler, for the Dec. 28 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 26-32-38-45-56, and the red Powerball 1...
Multiple crews responded to a minor fire at a facility in Emlenton Wednesday morning. The initial call came in around 10:45 a.m. for a fire alarm at the Davis Archway Treatment Center—which is just off of Route 38 near the I-80 corridor. Crews on scene say they arrived and...
At least one motorist was injured in a vehicle crash in northern Butler County Tuesday afternoon. A call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2 p.m. for a one vehicle accident on Boyers Road near Rihel Road. Crews from Marion Township and Harrisville were among those arriving...
No one won the $215 million Powerball Jackpot, but someone in the area is doing pretty well for themselves after winning a smaller prize. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Butler County.
Due to a treacherous morning fire that tore through a home, a Punxsutawney family of eight has been displaced days after the Christmas holiday. It all happened when crews in Jefferson County were called to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, where the fire reportedly started in one bedroom on the first floor and ended up spreading to the second floor and attic.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
Trumbull County employees are picking up the pieces after pipes burst at the Trumbull County courthouse on Monday.
Story by Sandy Giordano and Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published December 28, 2022 6:23 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) State Police say the victim of a Tuesday evening shooting is an 18 year old female who suffered single gunshot wound. After investigating, they determined that the female was struck by an accidental discharge while her 2 year old son and multiple others were nearby at Valley Terrace Apartments. The female was life flighted to a hospital. Charges are pending for an 18 year old male for tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering, and other firearms charges.
The recent demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township holds a connection to a local homicide. According to Butler Township Police Lieutenant Matt Pearson, the owner of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue discovered a dead body in the basement January 25th, 2009. The body was...
