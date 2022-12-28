ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Effingham Radio

Local Holiday Tournament Schedule & Scores For Tuesday December 27th

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN OVER CUMBERLAND 51-39 CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT. FATHER MCGIVNEY OVER ELKVILLE/ZEIGLER-ROYALTON 63-4 CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN OVER EAST ALTON WOOD RIVER 41-38 STATE FARM HOLIDAY CLASSIC. BRIMFIELD OVER EL PASO-GRIDLEY 36-19 ROCK FALLS OVER BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 47-44 SHERRARD OVER ST....
Laclede Record

Lady ‘Jackets come from behind to pick up a win over Thayer

SPRINGFIELD — Things didn’t come easy for the Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team (6-2 overall) as the Lady ‘Jackets picked up a 60-50 first-round win over the Thayer Bobcats in the first round of the Pink and White Lady Classic on Tuesday morning at O’Reilly Family Event Center.
LEBANON, MO
Four States Home Page

68th Annual 2022 Neosho Holiday Classic- Day 1 Highlights

Huntsville goes on to defeat McDonald County 67-57. The Eagles move onto the next round and will face Monett tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. at Neosho High School Mustangs will face Sapulpa in the Consolation Bracket tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. at the Neosho Junior High. Monett erases a 13-point deficit to come back and defeat Sapulpa […]
NEOSHO, MO
KFVS12

High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Presents have been opened and stockings have been emptied, but Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Heartland. This time on the hardwood. It’s the season for high school holiday basketball tournaments!. The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is taking place at the Show Me Center, the Route 13 Christmas...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Cape Central wins 2022 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Central lived up to the billing as the number one seed. The Tigers defeated Jackson 60-54 to win the 2022 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. Senior Cameron Williams was also named Tournament MVP. A strong first quarter gave Cape Central a double-digit lead. However, the...
JACKSON, MO

