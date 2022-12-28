Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Local Holiday Tournament Schedule & Scores For Tuesday December 27th
CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN OVER CUMBERLAND 51-39 CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT. FATHER MCGIVNEY OVER ELKVILLE/ZEIGLER-ROYALTON 63-4 CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN OVER EAST ALTON WOOD RIVER 41-38 STATE FARM HOLIDAY CLASSIC. BRIMFIELD OVER EL PASO-GRIDLEY 36-19 ROCK FALLS OVER BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 47-44 SHERRARD OVER ST....
Laclede Record
Lady ‘Jackets come from behind to pick up a win over Thayer
SPRINGFIELD — Things didn’t come easy for the Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team (6-2 overall) as the Lady ‘Jackets picked up a 60-50 first-round win over the Thayer Bobcats in the first round of the Pink and White Lady Classic on Tuesday morning at O’Reilly Family Event Center.
68th Annual 2022 Neosho Holiday Classic- Day 1 Highlights
Huntsville goes on to defeat McDonald County 67-57. The Eagles move onto the next round and will face Monett tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. at Neosho High School Mustangs will face Sapulpa in the Consolation Bracket tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. at the Neosho Junior High. Monett erases a 13-point deficit to come back and defeat Sapulpa […]
KFVS12
High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Presents have been opened and stockings have been emptied, but Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Heartland. This time on the hardwood. It’s the season for high school holiday basketball tournaments!. The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is taking place at the Show Me Center, the Route 13 Christmas...
West Linn (Oregon) stuns Bronny James, Sierra Canyon in Les Schwab Invitational semifinal
The West Linn (Oregon) Lions defeated Bronny James and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers 86-69 in a Les Schwab Invitational semifinal Thursday at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon. Check back soon for complete coverage from SBLive. More on LSI 2022 25 top moments in 25 ...
KFVS12
Cape Central wins 2022 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Central lived up to the billing as the number one seed. The Tigers defeated Jackson 60-54 to win the 2022 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. Senior Cameron Williams was also named Tournament MVP. A strong first quarter gave Cape Central a double-digit lead. However, the...
Comments / 0