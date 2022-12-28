Read full article on original website
Related
Wednesday Scoreboard – December 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Wednesday here: NBAPelicans 119, Timberwolves 118 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLEthan 67, McCook Central/Montrose 64Hamlin 55, Howard 49Little Wound 54, White Shield, ND 35Mitchell 83, Campbell County, WY 61McLaughlin 63, Mandaree, ND 43Pine Ridge 79, Wakpala 54St. Francis Indian 93, Solen, ND 11Viborg-Hurley […]
KEYC
Tuesday Night Sports (12/27)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Holiday tournaments are here! Bethany Lutheran College hosts its annual boys basketball tournament which features Mankato Loyola, Fairmont, Maple River, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, New Ulm, St. Clair, New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva and Minnesota Valley Lutheran. Over at New Richland, the NRHEG Panthers hosted a girls...
High School Sports Results Wednesday December 28
(Grace Sand led Cathedral with 17 points) (Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 21 points) Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Monticello, 2pm (@ MAC) Sartell-St. Stephen vs. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato, 4:30pm (@ MAC) River Lakes vs. Cathedral, 7:00pm (@ MAC) Girls Hockey:. New Ulm @ Sartell-St. Stephen, 12pm. Minot (ND) vs. St. Cloud, 2pm...
Here is the weekly high school athletic schedule for Dec. 26-Jan. 2
Here is the Watertown and Aberdeen area weekly high school schedule for this week:. Hamlin vs. Mankato West at Borch's Holiday Classic (Marshall, Minn.) Oakes at Ellendale (N.D.) Wednesday, Dec. 28. Aberdeen Roncalli at Herreid-Selby Area (Herreid) Hunkpapa Classic at McLaughlin. Thursday, Dec. 29. Faulkton Area vs. Lower Brule in...
Basketball: Day one of Girls Hoopster Classic
The Girls Hoopster Classic got underway Thursday at the Minot Auditorium. Class B Girls Basketball Scores DLB Lakers 56 TGU Titans 47 Final MLS Mavericks 55 Dunseith Dragons 33 Final #5 Shiloh Christian 59 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich 54 Final Beulah 32 #3 Rugby 64 Final Kidder County 55 Velva 29 Final Bowman County 58 Hazen 33 […]
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, December 28th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tons of prep basketball action from across the area, highlighted by McDonell’s first annual Denny Laramy Holiday Classic. In the girls’ bracket, Hillsboro faces McDonell, and Regis takes on Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau. On the boys’ side, McDonell played Bayfield. In other prep basketball action,...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Girls Protect Home Floor Versus Forest Lake
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East girls basketball team made it two wins in a row on Thursday, defeating Forest Lake 63 to 51. The Greyhounds were led by Ashlynne Guenther who finished with a team-leading 21 points. Sydney Zwak would also have 12 points in the victory. Duluth East (3-6)...
Comments / 0