Braves give C Sean Murphy six-year, $73M extension

The Atlanta Braves signed catcher Sean Murphy on Tuesday to a six-year, $73 million contract extension that will run through the 2028 season.

The deal features a $15 million club option with no buyout for 2029 that would make Murphy’s contract worth $88 million for seven years. As it stands right now, Murphy is set to make $4 million next season, $9 million in 2024 and $15 million in each of the final four years of his deal.

Murphy also agreed to donate 1 percent of his annual salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

Atlanta acquired Murphy from the Oakland Athletics on Dec. 12 as part of a three-team deal that also included the Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves sent catcher Manny Pina, left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller — the organization’s No. 1 prospect — and two additional prospects to the A’s and dealt catcher William Contreras and right-hander Justin Yeager to Milwaukee.

Murphy, 28, hit .250 with a .332 on-base percentage, a .426 slugging percentage and career highs in home runs (18) and RBIs (66) last season with Oakland.

In 330 career games across four seasons, all with the A’s, Murphy hit .236/.326/.429 with 46 homers and 147 RBIs. He also won a Gold Glove in 2021 and finished fourth in American League Rookie of the Year Voting in 2020.

–Field Level Media

