Florida State

Rick H
2d ago

I attended high school in Florida graduated 1981. and also graduated with three degrees (like the singing group) in 83, 92 and 02. I read every book I could. If it was "banned" I would want to read it even more. At 58 years old I have to say that at one time I had a subscription to Mother Jones magazine (opposition research) and yet I served 26 years in the US Army. I attempted to understand why people have contrarian views. I get it. I served 26 years to defend and respect the rights of all people, not just the ones that I might agree with.

Idontbuyit
2d ago

It's crazy to me how the party who claims to fight so hard for "freedoms" they feel THEY are losing are the same ones cherry picking freedoms that fit their perspective and not the freedom of everyone, so hypocritical

I Am Telling You The Truth
2d ago

It doesn't matter. It's not the 1930s. They can order any banned paperback or digital book from Amazon, any online bookstore, or the public library.

