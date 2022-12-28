ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service

Israel’s military fired missiles toward the international airport of Syria’s capital early Monday, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two others, the Syrian army said. The attack, the second in seven months to put the Damascus International Airport out of service, caused material damage in a nearby area, the army said, without giving further details. Israel has targeted airports and ports in government-held parts of Syria in an apparent attempt to prevent arms shipments from Iran to militant groups backed by Tehran, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah. An opposition war monitor reported the Israeli strikes hit the airport as well...
Reuters

North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has sacked Pak Jong Chon, the second most powerful military official after leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported. Pak, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party and a secretary of the party’s Central Committee, was replaced by Ri Yong Gil at the committee’s annual meeting last week, the official KCNA news agency said on Sunday.
Reuters

India's Supreme Court upholds legality of 2016 note ban decision

NEW DELHI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court on Monday upheld the legality of the 2016 government decision to outlaw 86% of the country's cash in circulation. The arguments in the case were heard by a five-judge constitution bench of the country's top court.

