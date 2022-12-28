Read full article on original website
WCJB
Alachua County might be responsible for $15 million tax payout after pulling support on Dogwood Village
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua county commissioners voted against moving forward with Dogwood Village, the affordable housing project in the Lincoln estates neighborhood in east Gainesville two weeks ago. Now Ability Housing wants the county to pay $15 million for their late back out. Commission chair Anna Prizzia was one of...
wuft.org
Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge
The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
WCJB
A Marion County business owner is one of thousands of people whose Southwest Airlines flight was canceled
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights across the country. Mike Sage is the tour guide and owner of Silver Springs Kayaking, LLC. he was in Connecticut visiting his family for Christmas and was headed back to give tours. “I got a cancellation notice from Southwest...
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County welcomes parkway in 2022, but says no to turnpike
Citrus County Commissioners spent much of 2022 tackling issues such as the Florida Turnpike extension, county administrator search and a monthslong dispute over library displays. It was the turnpike discussion that will resonate in Citrus County for years to come. The idea of extending Florida’s Turnpike between Wildwood and U.S....
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health
The 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health. Then-Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision – to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health. Today, thanks to great leadership, that vision is becoming a reality.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Estate with Master Craftsmanship at Every Turn Asks $9.2 Million in Ocala, Florida
8482 NW 31st Lane Road Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, Ocala, Florida is a magnificent estate exhibits sophistication, attention to detail, and master craftsmanship at every turn, the amazing outdoor living area, including multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchen with a Francois range hood, infinity pool with spa shelf and jets, separate spa, shower, and beautiful views. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, please contact Matt Varney (Phone: 352-615-7001) at Ocala Horse Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
The Laker/Lutz News
He was behind the scenes, seemingly everywhere, in Pasco County
Rudy Jones was the man who kept the county’s generators, alarm systems and elevators running. He would come to work early and stay late, as needed — to make sure that the daily business of government was not disrupted. He often worked behind the scenes, but his work...
2 children among 4 hurt in severe crash in Pasco County
Two children were among four people hurt in a severe crash in Pasco County, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’
Dog in Santa HatPhoto byDuffy Brook on UnsplashonUnsplash. In the midst of the season of good will, one of North Florida's animal rescue centers is trying to find homes for 12 of its longest-standing canine residents, it was reported on December 28.
villages-news.com
Builder seeks more time after showdown with residents fighting housing development
A builder is seeking more time to present a plan for a housing development after losing a round in front of a planning and zoning board. Residents living on small farms on Edwards Road won a round earlier this month when the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board on a 3-1 vote rejected an annexation request from Nitai Capital Partners for the construction of 122 densely-packed homes, each with a $300,000 price point. The planning and zoning board’s denial of the proposed development is not binding and the project was to be considered next week by the full Lady Lake Commission.
WCJB
Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.
Tiffany Mejia 40 years old, was charged with evidence tampering, interfering with child custody, and other drug charges. Woman abandoned missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of returning.Photo byGainesville Police Department.
villages-news.com
New York visitor caught with marijuana at golf course in The Villages
A visitor from New York was caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was driving by the Pimlico Executive Golf Course at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted 21-year-old Naya Kamree Boyd and another woman by the tee box. Boyd, who appeared to be nervous, immediately got into a golf cart when she saw the deputy approaching. Boyd told the deputy she was sitting at the golf course “watching the sunset,” according to the arrest report. The deputy detected the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the golf cart. A burnt marijuana cigarette was found by the deputy.
Citrus County Chronicle
One person injured in Monday structure fire
One woman was hurt Monday, Dec. 26, in an early morning fire in Dunnellon, according to a Citrus County Fire Rescue news release. CCFR units were dispatched to a call of a reported structure fire at 7:43 a.m. Monday on West Stockholm Lane in Dunnellon. Upon arrival, crews found a single-wide mobile home fully involved, said Cortney Marsh, CCFR spokeswoman. Firefighters from DeRosa, Connell Heights, Homosassa, Citrus Springs, Pine Ridge, Highlands, and a safety captain responded to the scene.
Citrus County Chronicle
Stolen tractor recovered by Levy County Sheriff's Office detectives
DUNNELLON — An investigation into a stolen John Deere front end loader that was taken from a job site in Dunnellon recently came to a close with an arrest being made. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, detectives were first notified that the machine had been stolen from the job site on Dec. 14. They found that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
Pasco County Free Food Distribution: Thursday, January 12
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Refuge Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be Refuge Church located at 5320 Palmetto Rd., New Port
ocala-news.com
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash at intersection in Marion County
A 37-year-old man from Tampa was killed on Monday afternoon after his motorcycle struck a car at an intersection in Marion County. Shortly before 2:10 p.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on County Road 484. When the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road 467, the driver began to make a left turn through the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
WCJB
‘It’s definitely super rewarding’: Rescue horses in search of new homes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In early November, 16 starved horses were rescued in Williston, by OTTB foundation, a non profit organization from Ocala. Out of the 16 horses, 13 were healed and 3 had to be euthanized due to their conditions. “We had the veterinarians, Dr. Brent he’s put so...
WCJB
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office raises awareness to 1993 cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been 29 years since a man’s body was found in Alachua County and Sheriff’s deputies are still hoping to solve the case. Deputies say a body was found in the woods near State Road 24 and Northeast 69th Avenue on December 29th, 1993.
