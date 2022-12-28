ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tennessee Titans Joshua Dobbs’ Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara

Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs impressed everyone with his first career NFL start on December 29, 2022. His family and fans were thrilled when he threw his first touchdown pass. And so was his girlfriend. Ever since his brilliant game, people have been curious to know more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara. But the couple prefers to keep their romantic life private, and Lara maintains a low profile online and keeps her Instagram private. So, we reveal more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend in this Jocelyn Lara wiki.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

How QB Josh Dobbs came across decisive, confident in first NFL start with Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs got his chance. Dobbs made his first NFL start in the Titans' 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium. The former Tennessee Vols standout hadn't started a game since college in 2016, but with starter Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve and rookie Malik Willis struggling to produce, Titans coach Mike Vrabel gave Dobbs the reins to the offense Thursday just eight days after signing him off the Detroit Lions' practice squad.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers

That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach

Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
MORGANTOWN, WV
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Losing Week 18 could actually be a win

It may be a sacrilegious thing to ask but should the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) intentionally lose week 18 vs the Washington Commanders (7-7-1)? Follow me for a sec and take a look at how the NFC playoff race is structured. If the Philadelphia Eagles win this weekend against the New...
WASHINGTON STATE
247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin

Oklahoma State football was outmatched for the better part of three quarters in a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl inside Chase Field in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The Pokes' inability to sustain offensive drives allowed the Badgers (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten) to build a 17-point lead before Oklahoma State attempted to put together a late rally. The Cowboys (7-6, 4-5 Big 12) were out-gained by more than 200 yards on the ground, failed to convert a third down through three quarters and possessed the ball for nearly 16 minutes less than Wisconsin did. Defensively, Oklahoma State did what it could to keep itself in the game, forcing two turnovers and giving up just one scoring drive in the second half.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Key commitment saves for Nebraska in the 2023 class

Not every recruiting class can be saved and not every commitment sticks during a coaching change, but Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was able to save more than a handful during the transition and that could pay off down the line. Husker247 takes a look at a few of the important...
LINCOLN, NE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022

We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
247Sports

Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan

Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

John Calipari chides Kentucky for miscues after blowout loss to Missouri: 'Those are not my teams'

Kentucky basketball is now 8-4 and has dropped two of their past three games after coach John Calipari saw the Wildcats endure an 89-75 loss at Missouri to open SEC play. Kentucky trailed 42-30 at halftime and was never able to dig out of that hole en route to the 14-point loss that now has the Wildcats asking themselves no shortage of questions entering a New Year's Eve date with in-state rival Louisville.
LEXINGTON, KY
Yardbarker

Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Eight true freshmen contributed to Oregon's Holiday Bowl win

SAN DIEGO — Eight members of Oregon's most recent recruiting class saw the field during Wednesday's rousing Holiday Bowl 28-27 win over North Carolina. That total is second most this season to the win over Eastern Washington when 11 true freshmen played. "There were guys on the field tonight...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys 55-man roster vs Tennessee Titans in Week 17

The Dallas Cowboys have set their game-day roster for their Week 17 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The matchup looks much different than anticipated when the schedules were released. Many though Dallas would be hovering around .500 while the Titans ran away with the AFC South. But Dallas sits at 12-4 on the season and the Titans have lost five in a row and fallen out of first place at 7-8.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Louisville '24 commit TJ Robinson recaps 50-point outing

Louisville commit TJ Robinson knows how to score. The 2024 target dropped 50 points to lead Montclair, N.J., Immaculate Conception to a 75-67 win over Dwight-Englewood, N.J., on Tuesday in the Jingle Bells Jubilee being held in Paterson, N.J. The 6-foot-4 point guard did most of his damage following a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy