Study shows slight dip in Pa. rent prices since June, larger increase since 2020
The average rent price of a one-bedroom apartment in Pennsylvania is down by a small percentage since June, despite a near 20% increase since 2020, according to a recent study. The study conducted by QuoteWizard, which can be found at https://quotewizard.com/renters-insurance/average-cost-of-renters-insurance#changes, showed that the average price of a one-bedroom apartment...
Gas tax increasing after first of year; bridges/roads to benefit
The same decade-old legislation that provided the remaining $1 million to repair and refill Glade Run Lake in 2014 will bump up the state’s gas tax in 2023. Per Act 89 of 2013, which was signed into law during the administration of former Gov. Tom Corbett, the Pennsylvania gas tax will increase by 3.5 cents — to 61 cents — per gallon of gas, at the start of the new year.
Butler Realtors association merges with Pittsburgh group
The nearly 70-year-old Butler County Association of Realtors is no more, but the former president said the merger with the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh will provide more opportunities in exchange for its members’ dues. Megan Rummel spent nearly two years working on the merger, which will be complete...
Powerball ticket for $100K sold in Meridian
A lucky Powerball customer is $100,000 richer, thanks to a stop at the Sheetz in the Meridian neighborhood of Butler Township. Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday morning that the ticket was purchased at the store at the corner of Evans City and Meridian roads for the Wednesday, Dec. 28, Powerball drawing.
High egg prices show no signs of cracking
While Butler County shoppers scrambled to prepare for the holiday weekend, a nationwide egg shortage may have affected how some residents put together their holiday meals. According to Consumer Price Index data, the cost of eggs has increased by nearly 50% from this time last year. Local grocery store employees,...
James Pagenhardt
James Charles Pagenhardt, 77, of Lancaster Township, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, in the comfort of his home with his family by his side. Born Aug. 15, 1945, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Edward and Jeanne Sharp Pagenhardt. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
Rehabbed hawk released to squawks of delight from crowd
Saxony, an injured red-tailed hawk whose recovery demonstrates the power of local collaboration, was released Thursday as his human supporters screeched with delight. A neighbor of the former Cooper’s Station restaurant noticed the hawk struggling in a tree on Nov. 30 behind the building and called the state Game Commission.
Healthy Pet Products earned title as America’s Coolest Pet Business
Healthy Pet Products, a locally owned and operated retail store that sells only all-natural and organic pet food has been chosen one of “America’s Coolest” by PETS+, a business magazine for American pet pros, in its sixth annual contest. “We asked businesses from around the country to...
Cranberry Obituaries
——— Virginia L. Cole, 69, of Evans City, passed away on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Thomas J. Creely, 80, of Butler, formerly of Zelienople, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, while under the care of the Grove at Harmony. ——— Barbara “BB”...
Holiday trees repurposed as goat food
MIDDLESEX TWP — JoAnn Echtler is coming for your holiday trees. “I should get a Grinch costume. We are just stealing people’s Christmas trees,” said the Cranberry Township Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Realtor. It’s true that on Jan. 10 Echtler and her husband, Bryan DeHart, will be...
Zelienople Lions to replace fabled fountain
ZELIENOPLE — A new king waits to replace the sitting one, but then that’s just all part of the circle of life, isn’t it?. The iconic lion fountain that’s served as a fixture for Zelienople since the 1960s remains a landmark and meeting place for residents and visitors, but its insides have been malfunctioning, said Lion Club Secretary Linda Flora.
Brothers chart a Christmas train set through a 14-year tradition
Cranberry Township resident Robert Karlik received his first train set from his older brothers 72 years ago. Now, three of his grandchildren keep the same holiday tradition by bringing a train set alive in their Cranberry Township home for friends and family — and on their YouTube channel for the rest of the world to see.
Shoe drive aims to kick back money to Children’s hospital
CRANBERRY TWP — In the spirit of giving back to a place that gave him so much, Will Stimmel, a senior at Seneca Valley Senior High School, is raising money for UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh through his senior project titled “Will’s Kicks for Kids.”. Stimmel’s project...
