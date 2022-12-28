The same decade-old legislation that provided the remaining $1 million to repair and refill Glade Run Lake in 2014 will bump up the state’s gas tax in 2023. Per Act 89 of 2013, which was signed into law during the administration of former Gov. Tom Corbett, the Pennsylvania gas tax will increase by 3.5 cents — to 61 cents — per gallon of gas, at the start of the new year.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO