By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVPITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Over the long holiday weekend, dozens of families lost their homes, and even their loved ones, in a historic rise of fires across Pennsylvania. Officials responded and want to make sure you're prepared for the worst.Three homes in the Pittsburgh area went through tragedies as fires destroyed their homes and killed some of the residents inside. One of two on Christmas Eve took place in Derry Township, where an elderly woman died, and Fayette County lost an 11-year-old boy in a fire on Tuesday."Christmas is for joy, not for something like this," Bradenville Fire Chief Mark...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO