FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again.
cranberryeagle.com
Zelienople Lions to replace fabled fountain
ZELIENOPLE — A new king waits to replace the sitting one, but then that’s just all part of the circle of life, isn’t it?. The iconic lion fountain that’s served as a fixture for Zelienople since the 1960s remains a landmark and meeting place for residents and visitors, but its insides have been malfunctioning, said Lion Club Secretary Linda Flora.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Button
A good Samaritan brought Button to Animal Friends after finding her as a stray. Button is a friendly bunny who enjoys attention and loves to be petted. She is ready to charm you with her good looks and personality!. BunRuns are held nearly every Saturday from 2:30-4 p.m. and are...
cranberryeagle.com
Healthy Pet Products earned title as America’s Coolest Pet Business
Healthy Pet Products, a locally owned and operated retail store that sells only all-natural and organic pet food has been chosen one of “America’s Coolest” by PETS+, a business magazine for American pet pros, in its sixth annual contest. “We asked businesses from around the country to...
cranberryeagle.com
Brothers chart a Christmas train set through a 14-year tradition
Cranberry Township resident Robert Karlik received his first train set from his older brothers 72 years ago. Now, three of his grandchildren keep the same holiday tradition by bringing a train set alive in their Cranberry Township home for friends and family — and on their YouTube channel for the rest of the world to see.
cranberryeagle.com
Shoe drive aims to kick back money to Children’s hospital
CRANBERRY TWP — In the spirit of giving back to a place that gave him so much, Will Stimmel, a senior at Seneca Valley Senior High School, is raising money for UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh through his senior project titled “Will’s Kicks for Kids.”. Stimmel’s project...
Over long holiday weekend, dozens of families lose homes in fires
By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVPITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Over the long holiday weekend, dozens of families lost their homes, and even their loved ones, in a historic rise of fires across Pennsylvania. Officials responded and want to make sure you're prepared for the worst.Three homes in the Pittsburgh area went through tragedies as fires destroyed their homes and killed some of the residents inside. One of two on Christmas Eve took place in Derry Township, where an elderly woman died, and Fayette County lost an 11-year-old boy in a fire on Tuesday."Christmas is for joy, not for something like this," Bradenville Fire Chief Mark...
wtaj.com
Ms. Wheelchair PA First Runner Up Collecting Donations for Mending Hearts Animal Rescue
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania First Runner Up Laurah Zeek to talk about her advocacy, platform, and MLK Service Project with the Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania Organization. The mission of Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania is “to provide an opportunity...
Rodent problem sickening kids in Beaver Co. school
Beaver County school district is dealing with a rodent problem that’s sickened dozens of students. Hopewell Area officials say the rodents were found in a wall at Hopewell Elementary.
wdiy.org
Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves
As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
pabucketlist.com
Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County
For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania
While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
New Year’s Eve; pork & sauerkraut; people to watch: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. High: 54; Low: 38. Mostly sunny today & Sunday; rainy on Saturday. 23 in ‘23: We’ve pulled together a list of 23 Pennsylvanians that will (probably) grab our attention in the year ahead. Out with the old: Here’s...
cranberryeagle.com
Rehabbed hawk released to squawks of delight from crowd
Saxony, an injured red-tailed hawk whose recovery demonstrates the power of local collaboration, was released Thursday as his human supporters screeched with delight. A neighbor of the former Cooper’s Station restaurant noticed the hawk struggling in a tree on Nov. 30 behind the building and called the state Game Commission.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Lacey Lange spelling and pronunciation lesson
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback callers have gone back to the basics: gas prices, PennDOT, and the turnpike. One caller has some ideas for our New Year's resolution. But we begin with a spelling lesson. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police ID Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds
BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified and charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed non-traffic citations against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
travel2next.com
Glamping in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is one of the best states for glamping, or glamourous camping, in the United States, offering natural beauty and idyllic towns within an hour or two from major cities such as New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania provides glampers with various choices, from glamping in treetop cabins to canvas tents perched on the banks of the Allegheny River or in low-key spots in the heart of the Poconos.
WNEP-TV 16
Tracking heating costs in Pennsylvania
Gas prices continue to fall in Pennsylvania, but what about home heating costs? Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer breaks down the numbers.
Frozen pipes; store closings; gas prices: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. High: 48; Low: 30. Partly cloudy. Frozen houses: The Christmastime storm that brought single-digit temperatures to central Pa. left many without power. That led to frozen pipes, burst pipes and property damage in many homes. And winter has only just begun.
