Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua Chronicle
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
WCJB
Florida Horse Park host the six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway Thursday. It will be held at Florida Horse Park. You can watch some of the most agile and quick horses compete in the competition. The show will start Thursday at 8 a.m. and end on January 3rd...
Video shows dog trapped behind seawall being rescued in Florida
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A video released by deputies in north Florida shows a dog being rescued from a risky position. Body camera video shows the moments before Alachua County deputies rescued the dog off a seawall. After some convincing and help from a good Samaritan, they eventually got...
WCJB
Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
click orlando
VIDEO: Hundreds of manatees flood Florida state park as rivers remain cold
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – The St. Johns River’s temperature is still in the 50s, and that means manatees continue to pile into nearby Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County. The Save the Manatee Club counted 561 manatees at the spring Wednesday. [TRENDING: Police: 2 teens found shot...
ocala-news.com
Sunrise Before Storm Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
Check out this beautiful sunrise taken while looking towards Baseline Road from the Summercrest neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
WCJB
North Central Florida Humane Society looking for “The 12 Mutts of Christmas” to be adopted
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Humane Society of North Central Florida say two of the 12 dogs who have been at the shelter the longest now have homes. Of the group of twelve dogs dubbed “The 12 Mutts of Christmas”, Doris and Bo have been adopted.
1 woman dead, another hurt after fire rips through Marion County home
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Marion County battled another house fire Tuesday night. The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a home along SW 52nd Court near Ocala. One woman did not survive the fire and that another woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
WATCH: Seminole County firefighters extinguish car fire at Sanford Walmart
SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Fire Department got a call about a fire in Sanford. The vehicle fire happened at a Walmart parking lot on US 17-92 on Monday night. Three firefighters responded to the scene. There is no information on what caused the fire. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
WCJB
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office raises awareness to 1993 cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been 29 years since a man’s body was found in Alachua County and Sheriff’s deputies are still hoping to solve the case. Deputies say a body was found in the woods near State Road 24 and Northeast 69th Avenue on December 29th, 1993.
villages-news.com
Spruce Creek South resident arrested after drinking cosmopolitan cocktails
A Spruce Creek South resident was arrested after drinking cosmopolitan cocktails before climbing behind the wheel. Jannine Malicki, 70, was at the wheel of a brown 2012 Fiat in the wee hours Wednesday when her vehicle was found in front of a residence in Salt Springs, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was running when a deputy arrived on the scene. She said she was low on gas and had planned to ask the homeowner for assistance. She noted she was “not from the area.”
WCJB
People in need can utilize North Central Florida cold night shelters
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in need in North Central Florida can visit an array of locations to shelter from the cold temperatures. Gainesville-based shelters, Saint Francis House and GRACE Marketplace, are open through Wednesday night as long as the temperature stays below 45 degrees. Saint Francis House is located...
ocala-news.com
Moon Smiling Down On Ocala
The moon was smiling down on Ocala in this photo taken near Silver Springs Blvd and 36th Ave. Thanks to Kay Sagal-Brasoveanu for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Citrus County Chronicle
Stolen tractor recovered by Levy County Sheriff's Office detectives
DUNNELLON — An investigation into a stolen John Deere front end loader that was taken from a job site in Dunnellon recently came to a close with an arrest being made. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, detectives were first notified that the machine had been stolen from the job site on Dec. 14. They found that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
WCJB
Manna Food Blessings and Sonshine Ministries hosts a food distribution
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Manna Food Blessings and Sonshine Ministries are hosting a food distribution in Belleview on Thursday. The distribution will start at 9 a.m. and run until 10 a.m. or until the food is gone. The food is free to the community. They will have foods like grapes,...
Woman jumps from balcony to escape man attacking her
A Florida man was arrested for attacking a woman who was forced to jump from a second floor balcony to escape him.
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman caught on video taking dipping in pool before stealing bicycles
A Summerfield woman was caught on video taking a dip in a community pool before stealing bicycles that had been donated for a charity event. Veronica Grace Brewer, 34, was booked last week at the Lake County Jail on a charge of burglary. She and a male companion in November...
wuft.org
Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge
The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
