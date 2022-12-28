A Spruce Creek South resident was arrested after drinking cosmopolitan cocktails before climbing behind the wheel. Jannine Malicki, 70, was at the wheel of a brown 2012 Fiat in the wee hours Wednesday when her vehicle was found in front of a residence in Salt Springs, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was running when a deputy arrived on the scene. She said she was low on gas and had planned to ask the homeowner for assistance. She noted she was “not from the area.”

SALT SPRINGS, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO