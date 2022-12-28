ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCJB

Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Spruce Creek South resident arrested after drinking cosmopolitan cocktails

A Spruce Creek South resident was arrested after drinking cosmopolitan cocktails before climbing behind the wheel. Jannine Malicki, 70, was at the wheel of a brown 2012 Fiat in the wee hours Wednesday when her vehicle was found in front of a residence in Salt Springs, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was running when a deputy arrived on the scene. She said she was low on gas and had planned to ask the homeowner for assistance. She noted she was “not from the area.”
SALT SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

People in need can utilize North Central Florida cold night shelters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in need in North Central Florida can visit an array of locations to shelter from the cold temperatures. Gainesville-based shelters, Saint Francis House and GRACE Marketplace, are open through Wednesday night as long as the temperature stays below 45 degrees. Saint Francis House is located...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Moon Smiling Down On Ocala

The moon was smiling down on Ocala in this photo taken near Silver Springs Blvd and 36th Ave. Thanks to Kay Sagal-Brasoveanu for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Stolen tractor recovered by Levy County Sheriff's Office detectives

DUNNELLON — An investigation into a stolen John Deere front end loader that was taken from a job site in Dunnellon recently came to a close with an arrest being made. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, detectives were first notified that the machine had been stolen from the job site on Dec. 14. They found that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge

The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
MARION COUNTY, FL

