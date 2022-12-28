ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NHL

SAY WHAT - 'PLAY FOR EACH OTHER'

After scoring the game winning goal in Seattle, Jonathan Huberdeau reflects on the win over the Kraken. "Yeah, especially after a tough loss here, going there obviously we knew it was going to be hard, but we stuck with it. Showed some character in the third period and found a way to win. We needed that it was huge, to get ahead in the standings as well."
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

PROSPECTS: Korchinski Leads Blackhawks Prospects in Points

The Canadian defenseman recorded three assists in two games throughout the tournament. In the second and third day of actions, Sweden and Canada both took on Germany and came out victorious fighting for the top spot of the Group A division of the competition. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings

Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

'Ideal' rink, weather expected for 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic

BOSTON -- It was shortly before 2 p.m. ET on Friday when Derek King, the NHL's senior director of facility and hockey operations, was wrapping up his sun study from the State Street Pavilion Club, high above the home dugout down the first base line at Fenway Park. A small...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for violating collective bargaining agreement

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it has fined the Toronto Maple Leafs' organization $100,000 for the team's travel to St. Louis on Dec. 26, 2022. This team activity was in violation of Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players' Association.
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres

BOSTON - While the excitement is building for Monday's Winter Classic at Fenway Park, the Bruins still have another game to play before then as they welcome the Buffalo Sabres to TD Garden for a New Year's Eve matinée. As such, the Black & Gold are aiming to keep...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Orr, Chara to take part in 'unique' puck drop at Winter Classic

BOSTON -- Bobby Orr will be "throwing out" the first puck to kick off the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday, NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer revealed Wednesday morning. Orr will be joined by a host of other former Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox as part of the festivities surrounding the annual Winter Classic outdoor game (2 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS, SN).
BOSTON, MA
WGRZ TV

Okposo scores 3 goals as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two assists....
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh takes on New Jersey following Zucker's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New Jersey Devils after Jason Zucker's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Penguins' 5-4 overtime loss. Pittsburgh is 5-2-2 against the Metropolitan...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Penguins Activate Forward Ryan Poehling off of Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Ryan Poehling off of injured reserve, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Forward Drake Caggiula has been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Poehling, 23, has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury. The 6-foot-2,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Seguin scores twice for Stars in win against Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Tyler Seguin scored twice for the Dallas Stars in a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist, and Jake Oettinger made 23 saves for the Stars (22-9-6), who went 2-for-3 on the power play and are 6-1-1 in their past eight games.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Fans of Bruins, Penguins enjoy atmosphere at 2023 Winter Classic Plaza

BOSTON -- Among all the tents filled with food and activities open to fans at the 2023 Winter Classic Plaza outside Boston City Hall on Friday, one stood out in particular. Fans had the chance to test their accuracy by shooting pucks into a laundry machine, just like Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby infamously did as a child growing up in Nova Scotia.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Finland at WJC

NHL Network analyst Starman says first-line contributions, steady play from defense important. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (2-0-0-1), which will play its...
FOX Sports

Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick

Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

McBain scores twice in 4-goal 3rd period, Coyotes rally past Maple Leafs

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Jack McBain scored twice during a four-goal third period, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied for a 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Mullett Arena on Thursday. Barrett Hayton had a goal and two assists, and Nick Bjugstad had a goal and an assist for the...
NHL

Bergeron Scores Game Winner in B's 3-1 Victory in Jersey

NEWARK - The B's seemed to shake the rust off just fine after a three-day holiday break, ending on an especially high note with a 3-1 win Thursday night against the Devils at Prudential Center thanks in large part to Patrice Bergeron's game-winner with just over four minutes remaining. "We...
BOSTON, MA

