Read full article on original website
Related
Cain Velasquez Admits He Was ‘Uncomfortable’ Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE
It wasn’t easy for Cain Velasquez to work with Brock Lesnar for their feud in WWE. Back in 2019, Velasquez joined WWE alongside the iconic Rey Mysterio for a feud against Lesnar, who was the WWE Champion at the time. This storyline worked its way into an official match between Lesnar and Velasquez at the 2019 Saudi Arabia show, Crown Jewel.
wrestletalk.com
Eric Bischoff Says CM Punk Ripped Off WWE Legend
Former WCW authority figure and NWO member Eric Bischoff has weighed in on CM Punk, saying that Punk ripped off Hulk Hogan. Bischoff oversaw the renaissance of Hogan’s career during the latter’s time in WCW, when he turned heel for the first time in his career and ushered in the wrestling boom period of the 1990s.
ringsidenews.com
Call For CM Punk & The Elite To Be ‘Unselfish’ & Work Together Again
AEW has gone through a lot of changes since the incident at All Out back in September, where CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Page, and The Young Bucks. The brawl that took place right after that certainly made matters worse, as everyone involved was suspended. It has been almost three months since the incident, with CM Punk’s AEW status still remaining a big question mark. That being said, Dax Harwood just wants Punk and The Elite to work together.
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Responds To AEW Star Imploring Him To Hash Out Differences With The Elite
CM Punk has responded to comments made by Dax Harwood on his new podcast, "FTR with Dax Harwood," where Harwood made a plea for Punk and The Elite to work out their differences. "This is my plea to all four guys. Please find a way to make it work. If...
nodq.com
Seth Rollins explains why him and Becky Lynch missed WWE live event
As previously noted, WWE was dealing with travel issues heading into the post-Christmas 2022 holiday tour. Several WWE stars ended up missing Monday night’s event in Columbus, Ohio including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss. Via Twitter, Rollins explained to a fan that the tour bus...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
Popculture
Ronda Rousey Challenged by Underrated 'WWE SmackDown' Superstar
Ronda Rousey is being challenged by a WWE Superstar who is on the rise. Zelina Vega ecently went to Twitter to issue a challenge to Rousey, the current SmackDown Women's Champion. In the tweet, Vega celebrated her birthday and said her only wish is battling Rousey. Vega missed half of...
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Says This WWE HoFer Is A Great Human Being
The professional wrestling business is one filled with colorful characters, both in and out of the ring, with a wide range of personalities and gimmicks becoming part of the show. However, those colorful personalities can also lead to tension backstage when the cameras are not rolling. While some people in the business build up negative reputations, during the latest episode of his "ARN" podcast, Arn Anderson labeled WWE Hall Of Famer, Ron Simmons, a "great human being."
wrestlinginc.com
Cain Velasquez Says UFC Legend Is Open To Match In AAA
Lucha Libre AAA already has one famous MMA fighter under their umbrella, with the controversial Cain Velasquez having recently returned to the promotion for their show in Tempe, Arizona earlier in the month. And according to Velasquez himself, another former UFC Heavyweight Champion, and a man wrestling fans are familiar with, may have an interest in trying out Lucha libre as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Erick Rowan Comments On Bray Wyatt's WWE Storyline
Former WWE World Champion Bray Wyatt made his return at Extreme Rules in September, after being gone from the company since his release during summer 2021. Since returning to a massive reaction from the fans in attendance, Wyatt has introduced a character known as Uncle Howdy on "WWE SmackDown." Along with introducing this character, Wyatt has also entered a feud with fellow "SmackDown" star LA Knight. Former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan discussed tuning in to see Wyatt's return to the company, and recalled the last time he watched WWE programming.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Names AEW Star The Company Believes In
Tony Schiavone thinks AEW has a huge star on their hands. "I think you're going to see a lot more Ricky Starks in featured events," Schiavone said on an on demand episode of "What Happened When" on AdFreeShows. "I think the company believes in him." Schiavone went on to list...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes And Seth Rollins Top The Bump's List Of The Top Ten WWE Matches Of 2022
The end of the year leads to people feeling the need to reminisce, and that is often the case with professional wrestling too, as fans and pundits alike rank the best and worst of the previous 365 days. That includes the team behind the WWE show, "The Bump," as they have broken down what they believe are the top 10 WWE matches of 2022.
bodyslam.net
Stone Cold Steve Austin More Likely To Appear At WrestleMania 39 Than The Rock And John Cena
There is a high probability that Stone Cold Steve Austin will appear at next year’s WrestleMania. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Steve Austin is at the very top of the list of legends who are very likely to appear at WrestleMania 39, more so than The Rock and John Cena.
Yardbarker
Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley return after missing WWE house show
Several WWE wrestlers who missed a December 26 house show in Columbus were able to make it to an event the following day in Atlanta. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins revealed on Monday that they would be unable to make that night's house show event due to their tour bus breaking down. Alexa Bliss and Bobby Lashley were also unable to make the show due to travel issues described as "a complete nightmare."
Yardbarker
Eric Bischoff on CM Punk: 'He ripped Hulk Hogan. If you have to get yourself over with that kind of cheap heat, you’re not over'
Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about several topics including Ric Flair, Conrad Thompson, Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE, MJF in AEW, CM Punk and many other topics. Scroll down to listen to the entire interview. Here is what Bischoff said about the CM Punk-AEW issues:. “It is...
bodyslam.net
Dax Harwood Punched Kyle O’Reilly During Disagreement With Bobby Fish
Dax Harwood and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler, collectively known as FTR, are currently members of the AEW roster and are regarded as one of the most talented tag teams in the wrestling business. However, he recently disclosed a backstage altercation with former AEW star Bobby Fish that led to Harwood punching him.
bodyslam.net
Matt Cardona Pitched To Have Hornswoggle Be His “Mini Bro” In WWE
After Cardona was released by WWE, he reinvented himself by working in companies such as AEW, Impact Wrestling and especially GCW. Cardona has truly become an indie darling, but has been vocal in recent months about a possible WWE return, if Triple H were to call him. The former WWE...
Dax Harwood Says He 'Politicked' To Tony Khan To Work With Jon Moxley At The End Of 2022
Dax Harwood hopes to work with Jon Moxley in 2023. Many fans have Dax Harwood and Jon Moxley at the top of the Wrestler of the Year lists in 2022 as both men turned in consistent performances against some of the top names in wrestling. Harwood and Moxley clashed once in 2022 when they were on opposite sides of a tag team bout with Moxley teaming with Punk and Harwood teaming with his FTR partner Cash Wheeler.
411mania.com
Tony Schiavone Says AEW Believes in Ricky Starks, Expects To See Him Featured More
Tony Schiavone sees Ricky Starks as a rising star in AEW and expects to see more of him in featured spots in the company. Schiavone recently spoke about Starks, who battled MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, during a recent episode of his What Happened When podcast. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Jacobs Gives His Thoughts On CM Punk's Issues With AEW
CM Punk hasn't been seen in AEW since the infamous All Out media scrum back in September, and there have been plenty of murky reports about his contract status ever since. That doesn't mean, however, that his name is erased from the world of professional wrestling forever. Far from it, in fact. Talent come and go; at any time, anything can happen. Former WWE writer and producer Jimmy Jacobs can attest to that.
Comments / 0