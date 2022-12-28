Read full article on original website
paonlinecasino.com
Live! Pittsburgh GM Talks Upgrades To Guest Experience, Casino Smoking Debate
Live! Casino Pittsburgh has come a long way since opening its doors to gamblers a little over two years ago, While there might not have hotel rooms or Citizens Bank Park as its next door neighbor, there is no doubting that this Hempfield Township property is positively impacting the local community.
pabucketlist.com
Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County
For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29
The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
Hundreds of pieces of luggage left behind at Pittsburgh International Airport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of pieces of luggage are stranded at Pittsburgh International Airport after Southwest Airlines' widespread cancellations. Travelers like Lisa Kaufold of Chicago are annoyed and tired. Kaufold and her husband never got to spend Christmas with family in Munhall. After three canceled flights in Chicago, their bags made it to Pittsburgh. Instead of waiting any longer, they drove to the airport to pick up their luggage."We came to the airport yesterday and asked where it was located and they said it was still in Chicago," Kaufold said. "We were told it was here. So they said they would...
Amtrak’s ‘Pennsylvanian’ connecting Pittsburgh and New York to get new Airo trains
PITTSBURGH — The passenger rail service from Amtrak connecting Pittsburgh and New York is among a select few routes nationally that will see its trains receive a major upgrade in the coming years that “will transform the travel experience.”. It’s part of an effort called Amtrak Airo, which...
Retiring congressman Mike Doyle finds new job
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retiring congressman Mike Doyle has found a new job after serving Pennsylvania for nearly three decades.For 14 years, Doyle represented the 18th District, which covers communities in Allegheny County, and will now serve as a government affairs counselor for K&L Gates, a Pittsburgh law firm.In the announcement, the firm highlighted his experience serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers
Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
wtae.com
Crash on Pittsburgh's South Shore sends multiple people to the hospital
A bad crash on Pittsburgh's South Shore has sent six people people to the hospital. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday at the corner of East Carson and South First streets. This is in the area between the Smithfield and Liberty bridges, not far from Station Square. Police said...
$25M, 2-year preservation project on New Kensington Bridge to start in spring
A two-year, roughly $25 million project to preserve the nearly century-old New Kensington Bridge is scheduled to start in the spring. While drivers will encounter some traffic restrictions in 2023, the biggest inconvenience won’t come until the summer of 2024, when the bridge is scheduled to be closed for six weeks, PennDOT project manager Mike Szurley said.
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
Abby Lee Miller sells ‘Dance Moms’ studio in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Abby Lee Miller has sold the dance studio in Penn Hills where the reality show “Dance Moms” began. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, Allegheny County real estate records say the studio on Saltsburg Road was sold this month. The Tribune-Review said the...
977rocks.com
Rep. Metcalfe’s Career Comes To An End
As the calendar year comes to an end, so does the legislative career of Butler County’s longest serving state representative. Republican Daryl Metcalfe of Cranberry is in his final days of serving the 12th District—which he has done since 1998. Metcalfe has been a controversial figure during his...
Hawk rescued by firefighters in Butler County released back into wild after weeks of recovery
Hawk rescued by firefighters in Butler County released back into wild after weeks of recovery A hawk rescued from a tree in Butler County in November has been released back into the wild. (Video Credit: Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Station) A hawk rescued from a tree in Butler County in November...
Looking for New Year's plans? 5 Westmoreland County destinations to celebrate
Still looking for New Year’s plans? Here are five places you can celebrate from today to Monday in Westmoreland County. The South Greensburg venue Morelands at Waterworks will host a New Year’s Eve party beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday. The event, which has a $10 cover, will include...
cranberryeagle.com
Marie Mauro
Marie Theresa Mauro, 73, of Cranberry Township, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2022. She was born March 10, 1949, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of John Francis Kuhn and Anna Dolores Kuhn (Dadig), both deceased. Marie was kind, free-spirited, and a lover of animals, especially her dogs. She loved hosting...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 28, 2022: Hill fills score sheet as South Fayette beats Bethel Park
Elijah Hill hit for 33 points to lead South Fayette to a 66-61 victory over Bethel Park at the Holiday Bash at North Allegheny on Wednesday. Michael Plasko had 15 points and Gavin Orosz added 13 for South Fayette (6-2). Nick Brown scored 22 points and Ben Guffey had 16 for Bethel Park (5-2).
Rodent problem sickening kids in Beaver Co. school
Beaver County school district is dealing with a rodent problem that’s sickened dozens of students. Hopewell Area officials say the rodents were found in a wall at Hopewell Elementary.
cranberryeagle.com
Women’s Business Network meetings
The Cranberry Township chapter of the Women’s Business Network will have its first meetings of the year Jan. 5 and Jan. 19. Both meetings will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Cranberry Community United Presbyterian Church, 2662 Rochester Road. The network offers “numerous opportunities for networking, education, leadership...
cranberryeagle.com
Powerball ticket for $100K sold in Meridian
A lucky Powerball customer is $100,000 richer, thanks to a stop at the Sheetz in the Meridian neighborhood of Butler Township. Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday morning that the ticket was purchased at the store at the corner of Evans City and Meridian roads for the Wednesday, Dec. 28, Powerball drawing.
wtae.com
Lawsuit accuses Pittsburgh cosmetology school of fraud
PITTSBURGH — A former employee at a Pittsburgh cosmetology school has filed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the school of fraud. The lawsuit was filed in federal court by Jennifer Michael, who was the operations manager at Fountain of Youth Academy in Squirrel Hill. The complaint said the school targeted...
