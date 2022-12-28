ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pabucketlist.com

Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County

For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29

The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hundreds of pieces of luggage left behind at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of pieces of luggage are stranded at Pittsburgh International Airport after Southwest Airlines' widespread cancellations. Travelers like Lisa Kaufold of Chicago are annoyed and tired. Kaufold and her husband never got to spend Christmas with family in Munhall. After three canceled flights in Chicago, their bags made it to Pittsburgh. Instead of waiting any longer, they drove to the airport to pick up their luggage."We came to the airport yesterday and asked where it was located and they said it was still in Chicago," Kaufold said. "We were told it was here. So they said they would...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Retiring congressman Mike Doyle finds new job

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retiring congressman Mike Doyle has found a new job after serving Pennsylvania for nearly three decades.For 14 years, Doyle represented the 18th District, which covers communities in Allegheny County, and will now serve as a government affairs counselor for K&L Gates, a Pittsburgh law firm.In the announcement, the firm highlighted his experience serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers

Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
977rocks.com

Rep. Metcalfe’s Career Comes To An End

As the calendar year comes to an end, so does the legislative career of Butler County’s longest serving state representative. Republican Daryl Metcalfe of Cranberry is in his final days of serving the 12th District—which he has done since 1998. Metcalfe has been a controversial figure during his...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Marie Mauro

Marie Theresa Mauro, 73, of Cranberry Township, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2022. She was born March 10, 1949, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of John Francis Kuhn and Anna Dolores Kuhn (Dadig), both deceased. Marie was kind, free-spirited, and a lover of animals, especially her dogs. She loved hosting...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Women’s Business Network meetings

The Cranberry Township chapter of the Women’s Business Network will have its first meetings of the year Jan. 5 and Jan. 19. Both meetings will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Cranberry Community United Presbyterian Church, 2662 Rochester Road. The network offers “numerous opportunities for networking, education, leadership...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Powerball ticket for $100K sold in Meridian

A lucky Powerball customer is $100,000 richer, thanks to a stop at the Sheetz in the Meridian neighborhood of Butler Township. Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday morning that the ticket was purchased at the store at the corner of Evans City and Meridian roads for the Wednesday, Dec. 28, Powerball drawing.
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Lawsuit accuses Pittsburgh cosmetology school of fraud

PITTSBURGH — A former employee at a Pittsburgh cosmetology school has filed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the school of fraud. The lawsuit was filed in federal court by Jennifer Michael, who was the operations manager at Fountain of Youth Academy in Squirrel Hill. The complaint said the school targeted...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy