Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again.
pabucketlist.com
Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County
For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
fox5ny.com
Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river
PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
butlerradio.com
When Pigs Fly BBQ Extending Meal Voucher Offer
A local restaurant is extending their offer of unused meal vouchers that were distributed for Christmas. When Pigs Fly Barbeque says the nasty weather over Christmas led to a number of the vouchers not being used. So they will honor unused meal vouchers through the end of the business day on Tuesday, January 3rd.
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: The vintage Santa in Brighton Heights
This week's "Ask Kelly" question comes from Jonathan and a furry friend named Peanut from Pittsburgh. "We were taking a walk the other day and Peanut here discovered a giant vintage inflatable Santa when we were near our friend's house in Brighton Heights. We figured you were the perfect 'Santa Sleuth' to uncover what the story was behind it. Because I'm sure he had to come from somewhere. So, what's the story?"
cranberryeagle.com
Rehabbed hawk released to squawks of delight from crowd
Saxony, an injured red-tailed hawk whose recovery demonstrates the power of local collaboration, was released Thursday as his human supporters screeched with delight. A neighbor of the former Cooper’s Station restaurant noticed the hawk struggling in a tree on Nov. 30 behind the building and called the state Game Commission.
Woman left homeless after fire in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood shares her story
PITTSBURGH — A woman left homeless after a fire in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood is sharing her story with Channel 11. Hope Hazlip was sleeping in the downstairs apartment when she smelled smoke. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 2 rescued from fire in Pittsburgh. “I went to my porch, looked out...
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/28/22
Frosty was brought to us as a stray so we do not have any history for him. He is about two years old, and very playful and energetic! Frosty will talk to you all day long, as he loves to sing and share his thoughts with anyone who will listen! Besides singing, Frosty enjoys spending time playing outside next to the other dogs and playing with his toys. Frosty will make a very fun and lovable addition to any home. If you would like to get to know Frosty better, apply today! Visit Frosty at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Button
A good Samaritan brought Button to Animal Friends after finding her as a stray. Button is a friendly bunny who enjoys attention and loves to be petted. She is ready to charm you with her good looks and personality!. BunRuns are held nearly every Saturday from 2:30-4 p.m. and are...
cranberryeagle.com
Marie Mauro
Marie Theresa Mauro, 73, of Cranberry Township, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2022. She was born March 10, 1949, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of John Francis Kuhn and Anna Dolores Kuhn (Dadig), both deceased. Marie was kind, free-spirited, and a lover of animals, especially her dogs. She loved hosting...
Yahoo Sports
My Favorite Guitar: Local guitar aces discuss their No. 1 instrument
Listen up, guitar geeks and live music lovers: Once a month, Times' entertainment editor Scott Tady asks notable local guitarists to identify their No. 1 favorite guitar, and explain what makes it so special. We tell these six-stringers to have fun with their answers, and they always do. Of course, we include photos and videos of these guitar stars in action.
First look: second location for Back to the Foodture scheduled to open in new year
PITTSBURGH — Angel Magwood and Eddie Barnz were quick to draw in the curious and hungry when they brought their Back to the Foodture restaurant to the SouthSide Works last year with a family-friendly vibe, plenty of pop culture nostalgia and an expansive menu of wings, burgers and plenty of attention-getting ingredient combinations.
One Fine Wine & Good Spirits store to temporarily close, another set to open
The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in the Olympia Shopping Center at 4313 Walnut Street in McKeesport will close at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 2.
cranberryeagle.com
James Pagenhardt
James Charles Pagenhardt, 77, of Lancaster Township, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, in the comfort of his home with his family by his side. Born Aug. 15, 1945, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Edward and Jeanne Sharp Pagenhardt. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
Marine who owns local auto-body shop helps fellow veteran in need with free repair
VALENCIA, Pa. — Military veterans share a bond unlike any other. When the owner of a local auto-body shop found another veteran in need, he went above and beyond to pay it forward. “I was in the Navy, I was heading for the marines before I got hurt,” said...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police ID Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds
BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified and charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed non-traffic citations against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
Hawk rescued by firefighters in Butler County released back into wild after weeks of recovery
Hawk rescued by firefighters in Butler County released back into wild after weeks of recovery A hawk rescued from a tree in Butler County in November has been released back into the wild. (Video Credit: Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Station) A hawk rescued from a tree in Butler County in November...
$25M, 2-year preservation project on New Kensington Bridge to start in spring
A two-year, roughly $25 million project to preserve the nearly century-old New Kensington Bridge is scheduled to start in the spring. While drivers will encounter some traffic restrictions in 2023, the biggest inconvenience won’t come until the summer of 2024, when the bridge is scheduled to be closed for six weeks, PennDOT project manager Mike Szurley said.
cranberryeagle.com
Shoe drive aims to kick back money to Children’s hospital
CRANBERRY TWP — In the spirit of giving back to a place that gave him so much, Will Stimmel, a senior at Seneca Valley Senior High School, is raising money for UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh through his senior project titled “Will’s Kicks for Kids.”. Stimmel’s project...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Obituaries
——— Virginia L. Cole, 69, of Evans City, passed away on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Thomas J. Creely, 80, of Butler, formerly of Zelienople, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, while under the care of the Grove at Harmony. ——— Barbara “BB”...
