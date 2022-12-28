Read full article on original website
Most Public Crypto Firms Underperformed Bitcoin In 2022, Miners Hit Worst
Data shows almost all the big public crypto companies have underperformed Bitcoin this year, with the mining firms taking an especially hard hit. Most Public Mining Companies Saw Drawdowns Of 90% Or More In 2022. As per the year-end report from Arcane Research, 2022 was a very challenging year for...
Bitcoin Investor Sentiment Remains Steady As BTC Stalls At $16,000
Bitcoin investor sentiment has reached a standstill amid struggling prices in the market. While the digital asset continues to hold the $16,000 level, investors have backed off from the market, ensuring no significant movements either up or down, and as a result, investor sentiment hasn’t moved. Bitcoin Investors Still...
Dogecoin Price Tumbles Below Support, Why This Could Be Strong Bearish
Dogecoin extended its decline below the $0.070 support against the US Dollar. DOGE could continue to move down towards the $0.0620 support zone. DOGE gained pace and traded below the $0.072 support against the US dollar. The price is trading below the $0.0700 zone and the 100 simple moving average...
Bitcoin Price Remains Stagnated, How Soon Can You Expect A Rebound?
It has been a rough year for Bitcoin and most major altcoins. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin lost 1% of its value, which points towards consolidated price action. BTC has not made much progress over the past week either, as the coin only lost 1.6% of its market value.
Future Crypto Superstars: Oryen Network (ORY), Quant (QNT), And Cronos (CRO)
The cryptocurrency market is ever-changing and volatile, but the recent bear market has allowed for some gems to shine. Oryen Network (ORY) is a top contender for the list of future crypto superstars. With its user-friendly approach, fixed APYs, and growing online presence, this platform could become a household name in the near future. Additionally, Quant and Cronos may find themselves in the top 10 list.
Asian markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares began the year mixed on Monday, with most markets closed for New Year holidays. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve as it battles inflation. That will likely remain investors’ overarching concern as 2023 begins with persisting uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and over whether interest rate hikes meant to tame inflation might lead to recession.
These Are The Bitcoin Predictions For 2023 By Arcane Research
Historically, 2022 could end up being the second-worst year for Bitcoin since 2011. At the current price, BTC has a year-to-date (YTD) performance of -65%, topped only by 2018 when the price lost -73% in one year. As Arcane Research notes in its year-end report for 2022, physical gold (-1%...
Solana Prediction For 2023: SOL Is Not Dead Yet, Analyst Says
Solana is undoubtedly one of the biggest losers of 2022. With a price drop of 96.2% from its all-time high, investors had to cope with a harsh price correction. One of the main reasons for the crash can be seen in the insolvency of FTX. Since Sam Bankman-Fried’s investment firm...
Santiment: Bitcoin Will Trend Lower Because Whales Are Still Selling
The impact of bitcoin whales and their activities has always been felt in the general market. This goes from buying to selling, and just the way they move their coins. Once again, these whales still hold sway in the market and their activity could spell a bottom signal. Santiment Says...
Ethereum Price Faces Hurdles, Why ETH Is Vulnerable Below $1,250
Ethereum is trading in a range below $1,250 against the US Dollar. ETH could continue to move down below if it stays below the $1,220 resistance. Ethereum is still trading in a range below the $1,200 and $1,220 resistance levels. The price is now trading below $1,200 and the 100...
Ethereum Finishes 2022 With ATH Correlation To Bitcoin, Despite The Merge
Data shows Ethereum’s year of high correlation with Bitcoin is coming to an end with the metric hitting ATH values. Ethereum Ends 2022 With All-Time High Correlation To Bitcoin. According to the year-end report from Arcane Research, the global markets have all fallen strongly correlated this year. The “30-day...
Bitcoin Price Consolidates In Key Range, What Could Trigger Next Move
Bitcoin price is still facing resistance below $17,000. BTC could decline heavily if there is a clear move below the $16,000 support zone. Bitcoin is still showing bearish signs below the $16,800 and $17,000 resistance levels. The price is trading above $16,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) on December 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VOB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. By providing a stable token economy and opportunities...
W3G Capital Invests in Crypto Node Validation For the Future
Node validators are an important part of the new era of blockchain technology, providing secure and reliable infrastructure for proof-of-stake networks. Companies include 3 Commas Capital, AGE, AKG, AscendX, Blocto, Capsule Mining, Certus, Chain Node, and W3G.Capital is leading the way in the node validator space. These node validators offer a wide range of services to help ensure the network’s security, including staking, auditing, and technical support. By providing a secure and reliable infrastructure, these companies are enabling the development of new and innovative decentralized applications. As more projects look to build on proof-of-stake networks, node validators are becoming increasingly important in developing and adopting blockchain technology.
Hedera: Is 2023 The Comeback Year For HBAR NFTs?
The year 2022 has not been kind to the NFT market and the crypto industry as a whole. However, Hedera’s partnership with LG Art Lab might somehow bring a new wave of enthusiasm for digital art. NFT Interest On The Rise Again?. A recent interview done by Crypto Digest...
Polygon (MATIC) Depicts Further Downtrend, This Could Be The Next Support Level
The Polygon (MATIC) price has been on a downward spiral for the last couple of weeks. Over the last 24 hours, MATIC lost 4% of its value. The altcoin has also lost about 6% in the last week. Earlier in November, MATIC touched the $1.20 price mark and plunged significantly.
Uniswap Price Prediction, Orbeon Protocol Surges In Presale
The cryptocurrency market is booming, and the Uniswap price prediction shows that its native token, UNI, has surged more than 700% since its launch in September 2020. As of January 2021, UNI was trading at around $27.62, up from its initial listing price of just $3.38. So far, 2022 wasn’t...
LBank CEO Allen Wei Takes to Twitter to Address Cloud Service Provider Fud
A temporary outage of LBank’s trade platform in December sparked discussion among users about how exchanges should approach cloud hosting. LBank CEO Allen Wei addressed the issue during a Twitter Space AMA on December 26th. Why this matters: Veteran crypto exchanges like LBank are trying to uphold a long-standing...
BNB Deposits Enabled: You Can Now Play Keno and 10 Other Games at CryptoGames Using Binance Coin!
CryptoGames is a pioneering online gambling platform that allows users to play a variety of games using various cryptocurrencies. It is owned and operated by MuchGamin B.V., a private limited liability company based in Curacao. The platform has gained a huge following in the gambling community due to its high-quality games and commitment to meeting the expectations of its clients.
