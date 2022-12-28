Read full article on original website
FDOT responds to roundabout safety issues in Sarasota.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Small Tornado Confirmed as Cause of Damage in North Port, FloridaKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
Sarasota's Selby Gardens' new MURT trail offers a tropical oasis for outdoor enthusiastsKiki AlbaSarasota, FL
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
Seven (7) Sarasota Restaurants You Can't Miss: Find Your Next Favorite Restaurant in Sarasota:Kiki AlbaSarasota, FL
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
995qyk.com
Multiple Florida Cities Rank Best Spots For Dive Bars
Multiple Florida cities have ranked high for best cities for dive bars. Who doesn’t love cheap drinks and a chill atmosphere? Here in the Tampa Bay area, we have so many staple bars to choose from, and even more dive bars for a more laid back evening. While many...
995qyk.com
Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location
If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips From Tampa
Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
ABC Action News
What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023
TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for. If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!. Lukumaki is another word...
stpetecatalyst.com
Dr. BBQ restaurant closes
Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-qauality ingredients only.
Mysuncoast.com
Two men cited for fighting on Tampa to Minnesota flight
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight that arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Tampa. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Demonstrators clash in Clearwater over 'A Drag Queen Christmas' show
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clashing demonstrators lined the roadway heading to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Thursday night, giving ticketholders to "A Drag Queen Christmas" a pre-show they probably weren't expecting. Organized groups have been protesting the show in different parts of Florida, including its final stop in Clearwater. Groups supporting...
observernews.net
Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council
Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
Tampa Bay school districts continue to battle teacher shortages
Tampa Bay school districts continue to battle teacher shortages as leaders work to fill hundreds of vacancies.
fox13news.com
Tampa airport's flamingo naming contest down to final 3 names: here's how to vote
TAMPA, Fla. - The giant flamingo that greets travelers at Tampa International Airport will soon have a name of its own — and it's up to the public to decide what that name will be. One month ago, TPA unveiled its "Name the Flamingo" contest, where anyone could submit...
Disastrous 1973 fire continues to burn Tampa Bay veterans trying to claim benefits
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire in another part of the country that destroyed millions of military documents continues to cause problems for some veterans whose records were either burned or destroyed by water used to fight the blaze. The National Personnel Records Center was a six-floor, 70-acre facility outside St. Louis that contained more […]
Helicopter Crashes Into Tampa Bay Near Davis Islands
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers responded to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport, Davis Islands, regarding a report of a helicopter submerged in the water. According to police, at approximately 4:00 PM, a helicopter with a pilot and three passengers departed Peter O.
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin brings beauty into the new year with annual art festival
DUNEDIN — It’s time to ring in the new year with new art as Howard Alan Events presents the 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, on Main Street in Dunedin. Artists from around the nation will set up their creations, gallery-style,...
995qyk.com
9 New Things To Look Forward To In Tampa In 2023
It’s time to close the chapter to 2022 and look forward to the next year. Luckily for us in Tampa, there’s a lot to be excited about in 2023. Be on the look out for these new businesses and experiences in Tampa Bay next year. Champa Bay seems...
Tampa teacher stuck in airport texts phone numbers on luggage to reunite travelers with missing bags
A Tampa teacher turned into a Christmas angel after helping holiday travelers reunite with their lost-luggage amid flight cancellations.
Mississippi State Football Takes Southwest Flight to Tampa Despite Airline's Unprecedented Issues
The Bulldogs were not delayed by the airline's recent flight cancelations.
Mother of 4 children identified after being found alongside I-275 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It remains unclear what exactly happened to a 29-year-old woman, now identified as Stephanie Contreras, who was found alongside Interstate 275 on Christmas morning and later died from her injuries. In an update Thursday afternoon, Florida troopers released photos provided by the Contreras family and the...
