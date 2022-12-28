ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

995qyk.com

Multiple Florida Cities Rank Best Spots For Dive Bars

Multiple Florida cities have ranked high for best cities for dive bars. Who doesn’t love cheap drinks and a chill atmosphere? Here in the Tampa Bay area, we have so many staple bars to choose from, and even more dive bars for a more laid back evening. While many...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location

If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
TAMPA, FL
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips From Tampa

Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023

TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for. If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!. Lukumaki is another word...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Dr. BBQ restaurant closes

Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-qauality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Two men cited for fighting on Tampa to Minnesota flight

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight that arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Tampa. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
observernews.net

Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council

Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
RUSKIN, FL
995qyk.com

9 New Things To Look Forward To In Tampa In 2023

It’s time to close the chapter to 2022 and look forward to the next year. Luckily for us in Tampa, there’s a lot to be excited about in 2023. Be on the look out for these new businesses and experiences in Tampa Bay next year. Champa Bay seems...
TAMPA, FL

