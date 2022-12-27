Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Has Message For John Cena & Kevin Owens Ahead Of SmackDown
Ahead of their major match on the last SmackDown of 2022, Roman Reigns has a message for both John Cena and Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns’ official Twitter account posted a match graphic for the big showdown, including the message:. “They’ll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown”...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE’s Current WrestleMania 39 Plans for Ronda Rousey
Another match for WWE WrestleMania 39 has possibly been revealed. A possible match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has been nixed. Although Lynch’s WrestleMania plans have not yet been revealed, WWE sources say Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, according to WrestlingNews.co. There...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Stunned By WWE Referee Jessika Carr & Kevin Owens During WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn might be having the best time of his life as the ‘Honorary Uce’ in The Bloodline. However, things did not look good this week for Sami as he was on the receiving end of a famous finisher by not only Kevin Owens, but also a WWE official as well.
411mania.com
WWE News: John Cena & Kevin Owens Beat The Bloodline on Smackdown, Don West’s Passing Mentioned On Show
– John Cena is 1 – 0 in WWE in 2022, picking up a win alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s Smackdown. Cena and Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final show of the year, with Owens pinning Zayn after a Stunner. Reigns took an Attitude Adjustment from Cena at the same time and rolled out of the ring.
Titus O'Neil Shares Image Of Batista Backstage At 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Batista was backstage at WWE SmackDown on December 30. On December 30, WWE held the last SmackDown of 2022 at the Amalie Arena in Tampla, Florida. The event was a star-studded show, as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned.
bodyslam.net
Batista Refused To Work More With Bryan Danielson Because “It Didn’t Make Sense”
Daniel Bryan emerged as the most popular superstar in the year 2014, achieving his lifelong dream of main-eventing WrestleMania. Bryan defeated Randy Orton and Batista in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 30 to become the WWE World Heavyweight champion. He made a successful title defense against Kane the following month at Extreme Rules.
ewrestlingnews.com
Beth Phoenix Discusses Whether She Will Wrestle Again
It’s almost been a year since Beth Phoenix returned to in-ring action to be part of a feud with Edge against The Miz and Maryse on WWE television that resulted in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble. The WWE Hall of Famer was also part of...
wrestletalk.com
John Cena Planned WrestleMania 39 Opponent Revealed?
A new report has revealed John Cena’s planned WrestleMania 39 opponent. As previously reported, Logan Paul said he would like to challenge John Cena at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 event in April 2023. Despite cryptic social media posts referencing Paul, Cena has been relatively quiet about the challenge. It...
WWE SmackDown (12/30/2022) Results: John Cena & Kevin Owens Team Up, Ronda Rousey In Action & More.
WWE SmackDown (12/30/2022). - John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn). - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez. - Sheamus (w/ Butch & Ridge Holland) vs. Solo Sikoa (w/ Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso). - Lacey Evans Makes her...
411mania.com
Various News: Pro Wrestling NOAH Press Conference for Nakamura vs. Muta, Big E And Tyler Breeze Tour WWE Warehouse
– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year is tomorrow with The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and the press conference for the show is online. You can see the video below for the media event, which is promoting tomorrow’s WWE vs. NOAH match:. – UpUpDownDown posted the following...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Live Spoilers – 12/30/22
The New Years Smash edition of AEW Rampage is being taped following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The show will feature Orange Cassidy defending his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against his Best Friends partner, Trent and it kicks off the show. If you wish to not see spoilers, do not read any further.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s SmackDown Sees Significant Jump In Viewership As John Cena Returns
WWE brought the final SmackDown of 2022, and it was a huge show. John Cena returned, and so did Charlotte Flair. But how did they do in the ratings?. According to Spoiler TV, the December 30th episode of WWE SmackDown brought an average viewership of 2.44 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 16th’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in an overnight viewership of 2.056 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. Interestingly enough, they averaged 2.056 million viewers for both hours of the show.
bodyslam.net
The Young Bucks Were Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance At One Point
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years. He will be squaring off against Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the show. While speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Bucks were also...
bodyslam.net
Belief That Chyna Could Have Been WWE Champion
Chyna was a trailblazer for many, including Rhea Ripley, who is following a similar mould to Chyna’s rise. During her time in WWE, Chyna would hold the Intercontinental Championship and would enter the men’s Royal Rumble match, becoming the first woman to enter the match. She would never hold a world title in the company, but would hold the Women’s championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Returns To Save Former WWE Champion On SmackDown
The final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022 was eventful to say the least, as fans in Tampa Bay, Florida were witness to Charlotte Flair's victorious WWE return, Uncle Howdy getting physical in a wrestling ring, and John Cena maintaining his streak of wrestling a match every year for 20 years. Amid all the excitement and drama, another veteran superstar — Drew McIntyre — returned to WWE programming for the first time since the December 2 episode of the blue brand.
bodyslam.net
Dragon Lee Is Now The Highest Paid Star In NXT
Dragon Lee has signed with WWE and will report to NXT in the new year. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dragon Lee has also received an offer from AEW. One of his friends told them that Lee visited him seeking advice on which offer to accept. It was obviously more money than Mexico, but the friend said that WWE’s offer was above the standard NXT-level money, but not the main roster pay.
bodyslam.net
Dragon Lee Thanks Triple H After Signing Announcement
As announced last night, one half of the current AAA tag team champions, Dragon Les, has announced that he is headed to WWE. NXT ended up tweeting out video footage to confirm and then Triple H responded giving praise to the new signee. Now, Dragon Lee has responded by thanking Triple H.
bodyslam.net
Xia Brookside And Mariah May Form New Group With Mina Shirakawa At STARDOM Dream Queendom 2022
Today at STARDOM’s Dream Queendom 2022 event, Mina Shirakawa & Unagi Sayaka battled Mai Sakurai & Thekla in tag team action. Ahead of the match, Mina Shirakawa had an illustrious entrance where she revealed a new hair-do after pulling off a mask, going from long to short hair. But, this wasn’t the only surprise. Mina was accompanied to the ring by two UK wrestlers, Mariah May and former WWE NXT UK star, Xia Brookside.
bodyslam.net
WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/29): Hershey, PA
WWE held its Holiday Tour live event on December 29th from Giant Center in Hershey, PA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Holiday Tour From Hershey, PA Results (12/29) – WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch went to a no contest when Bayley...
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Suffers Minor Injury At WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt attended the post-Christmas WWE Holiday Tour in Madison Square Garden and competed in his first match since WrestleMania 37. During the event, he beat Jinder Mahal. During the most recent WWE live event in Miami, Bray Wyatt faced off against Jinder Mahal for the fourth time in a row. Unsurprisingly, Wyatt won the match again. After the match, Wyatt interacted with a fan at ringside and told them that he had broken his finger during the match.
Comments / 0