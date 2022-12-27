WWE brought the final SmackDown of 2022, and it was a huge show. John Cena returned, and so did Charlotte Flair. But how did they do in the ratings?. According to Spoiler TV, the December 30th episode of WWE SmackDown brought an average viewership of 2.44 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 16th’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in an overnight viewership of 2.056 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. Interestingly enough, they averaged 2.056 million viewers for both hours of the show.

