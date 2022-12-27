ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
mainepublic.org

New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
MAINE STATE
Rachel Perkins

5 Ways Maine is Tackling its Teacher Shortage

ClassroomPhoto byPhoto by Kenny Eliason on UnsplashonUnsplash. Maine is currently facing a teacher shortage, with many schools struggling to fill open positions. In response, the state is working to attract new teachers to the profession and retain the ones it already has. From offering financial incentives to promoting the state's quality of life, Maine is taking a multifaceted approach to addressing the teacher shortage. In this article, we'll explore some of the efforts being made to attract new teachers to Maine.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

2022 in review; Opioid crisis continues to rage across Maine

Overdose deaths continued to plague Maine in 2022. According to the Maine Drug Data Hub, 565 people in Maine had died of overdoses as of October. Data from November and December is not yet available. At that rate, the state is on pace to see another record-high number of lives...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide

Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
EDGECOMB, ME
mainepublic.org

Mainers without enough food jumped by more than 40% over the past year, report finds

A new report finds that the number of people without enough food in Maine jumped by more than 40% over the past year. The study, from the nonprofit Hunger Free America, found that nearly 66,000 Mainers didn't have enough food over a weeklong period in October. The organization relied on data from the U.S. Census Burau's Household Pulse Survey.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine to receive around $6.5M more in LIHEAP funding

Maine (WABI) - The government funding bill that included an additional $1 billion dollars for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program means more money for Maine households. Maine has already allocated $42.5 million for LIHEAP through funding bills and now will receive an additional $6.5 million. Maine U.S. Sen. Susan...
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Here are 3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023

The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022 concerning each...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

‘It’s just horrendous’: Highway fatalities top 170 in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is likely to finish the year with its highest number of highway fatalities in 15 years, as a pandemic trend of speeding and reckless driving continues across the state, officials said. The unofficial number of highway deaths stood at 177 on Wednesday, making it...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
wabi.tv

Health experts concerned about post-holiday illness

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the holidays wind down, folks start to head back to work, back to school, and back to their routines. But, some are being slowed down by illness. After gathering for the holidays, some come down with everything from colds to COVID. Holiday gatherings and being...
MAINE STATE
ems1.com

U.S. spending bill includes $6.5M for Maine health care providers

LEWISTON, Maine — Maine's congressional delegation earmarked over $6.5 million for tri-county health care providers to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment and expand services in the massive omnibus spending bill approved by Congress last week. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden secured millions...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Mainers Could Be Eligible For Storm Damage Assistance

While the pre-Christmas storm did not do as much damage here in Maine as it did in other places, thousands of Mainers are still dealing with damage to their homes caused by the fierce winds and heavy rain that fell on Maine on December 22nd and December 23rd. Unfortunately, some...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy