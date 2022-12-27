Read full article on original website
New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
Report reveals DHHS knew of Maddox Williams before his death
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maddox Williams was three years old at the time of his death, and Maine's Department of Health and Human Services had been aware of the child's circumstances since his birth in January 2018. According to a DHHS report, Maddox's mother, Jessica Trefethen, had used prescribed methadone...
What is the 'tripledemic,' and how can you avoid it?
PORTLAND, Maine — This winter, it seems nearly impossible to avoid catching one of the many illnesses going around. Health experts have said they are seeing another spike in COVID-19 cases, alongside high rates of RSV and influenza. "We have certainly seen a lot of patients coming in with...
5 Ways Maine is Tackling its Teacher Shortage
ClassroomPhoto byPhoto by Kenny Eliason on UnsplashonUnsplash. Maine is currently facing a teacher shortage, with many schools struggling to fill open positions. In response, the state is working to attract new teachers to the profession and retain the ones it already has. From offering financial incentives to promoting the state's quality of life, Maine is taking a multifaceted approach to addressing the teacher shortage. In this article, we'll explore some of the efforts being made to attract new teachers to Maine.
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
2022 in review; Opioid crisis continues to rage across Maine
Overdose deaths continued to plague Maine in 2022. According to the Maine Drug Data Hub, 565 people in Maine had died of overdoses as of October. Data from November and December is not yet available. At that rate, the state is on pace to see another record-high number of lives...
Did You Know This DC Superhero Is Technically From Maine?
According to the Bangor Daily News, Aquaman is a Mainer!. Yes, when we first heard this we did not believe it, either. But, with the current DC universe story, it does make sense. In the current version of the Aquaman story, his mother was an outcast queen from Atlantis and...
Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide
Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
Mainers without enough food jumped by more than 40% over the past year, report finds
A new report finds that the number of people without enough food in Maine jumped by more than 40% over the past year. The study, from the nonprofit Hunger Free America, found that nearly 66,000 Mainers didn't have enough food over a weeklong period in October. The organization relied on data from the U.S. Census Burau's Household Pulse Survey.
Maine to receive around $6.5M more in LIHEAP funding
Maine (WABI) - The government funding bill that included an additional $1 billion dollars for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program means more money for Maine households. Maine has already allocated $42.5 million for LIHEAP through funding bills and now will receive an additional $6.5 million. Maine U.S. Sen. Susan...
Here Are 21 Totally Not Real Towns in Maine that People Think Are Totally Real
Maine has "towns" that don't even have names. But if you head north on Interstate 95, you will eventually see a sign for T2-R8. As in a town line of sorts. I know there are lots of folks who drive through it all the time. I'm assuming it's based on where it falls on a map, or some kind of grid. Never mind all the unorganized territories people also live in.
Here are 3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023
The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022 concerning each...
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
‘It’s just horrendous’: Highway fatalities top 170 in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is likely to finish the year with its highest number of highway fatalities in 15 years, as a pandemic trend of speeding and reckless driving continues across the state, officials said. The unofficial number of highway deaths stood at 177 on Wednesday, making it...
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in New Hampshire, Maine in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
Health experts concerned about post-holiday illness
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the holidays wind down, folks start to head back to work, back to school, and back to their routines. But, some are being slowed down by illness. After gathering for the holidays, some come down with everything from colds to COVID. Holiday gatherings and being...
Have You Heard The Story Of The Maine House Built In England?
As a history geek, I am all about this kind of stuff. And, when I first heard this story, I knew I had to know more. According to Only In Your State, there is a house in North Berwick that was actually built in England!. So, was the home transported...
U.S. spending bill includes $6.5M for Maine health care providers
LEWISTON, Maine — Maine's congressional delegation earmarked over $6.5 million for tri-county health care providers to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment and expand services in the massive omnibus spending bill approved by Congress last week. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden secured millions...
Mainers Could Be Eligible For Storm Damage Assistance
While the pre-Christmas storm did not do as much damage here in Maine as it did in other places, thousands of Mainers are still dealing with damage to their homes caused by the fierce winds and heavy rain that fell on Maine on December 22nd and December 23rd. Unfortunately, some...
