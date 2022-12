PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was a rough first day at the 91st Pontiac Holiday Tournament for both Manual and Bloomington. Lockport edged the Rams, 58-56, in overtime. And Joliet West beat Bloomington, 76-58, in Pontiac. Morton beat Normal West in the Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament quarterfinals and will play top-seeded Moline in the semifinals. […]

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO