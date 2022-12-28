ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings County, CA

2 US Navy members killed in car crash in Kings County identified

Authorities have identified two US Navy members who were killed in a car crash Monday morning in Kings County.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Dominic DeRoss and 21-year-old Maxwell Atkins died in a crash on Highway 198 near Lemoore.

Investigators say the vehicle the two men were in veered off the roadway and rolled multiple times.

They both died at the scene.

The sheriff's office confirmed both men were stationed at the Naval Air Station in Lemoore.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but officials say speed may be a factor.

