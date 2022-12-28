ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderhill, FL

Double shooting in Lauderhill leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt

By CBS Miami Team
 2 days ago

FORT LAUDERDAL E -- One man was killed and another man was critically injured during a shooting that erupted from a dispute Tuesday night in Lauderhill, police said.

Police said one man was rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where he was listed in critical condition, while the second victim died at the scene, police said in a statement.

Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to 5304 NW 24th Court after receiving 911 calls about a shooting, police said.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk with multiple injuries.

The other man was found on the south side of the same building suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.

Witnesses told police they overheard a large commotion before several gunshots were fired.

Police said they did not immediately have any information about a shooter.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.

Miami, FL
