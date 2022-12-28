Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 71, Danville 23
Academy of the New Church 68, Abington 39
Aliquippa 39, Beaver Falls 23
Antietam 69, Mount Calvary 63
Archmere Academy, Del. 56, Bishop Shanahan 43
Athens 55, Towanda 41
Bensalem 57, Lower Moreland 26
Bentworth 50, West Greene 36
Berlin-Brothersvalley 74, Ligonier Valley 40
Bethlehem Freedom 71, Pine Grove 37
Bethlehem Liberty 54, Allentown Allen 41
Bishop Canevin 63, Montour 62
Bishop Carroll 86, Conemaugh Valley 51
Blue Mountain 54, Shenandoah Valley 44
Blue Ridge 76, Susquehanna 52
Boaz, Ala. 43, Lampeter-Strasburg 31
Boonsboro, Md. 53, Southern Fulton 43
Brookville 50, Dubois 42
Brownsville 56, Carrick 28
Butler 85, Central Florida Christian Academy, Fla. 74
Cambria Heights 39, Glendale 38
Carlisle 72, Manheim Township 41
Carmichaels 79, Bethlehem Center 56
Cedar Cliff 52, Boiling Springs 45
Central Martinsburg 57, Altoona 46
Charleroi 51, Frazier 45
Chartiers Valley 71, Hampton 63
Chestnut Ridge 82, Bishop McCort 69
Chichester 52, Garnet Valley 46
Christopher Dock 65, Owen J Roberts 41
Clearfield 61, Williamsburg 37
Conemaugh Township 68, Geibel Catholic 57
Corry 76, Eisenhower 47
Council Rock North 48, Kennett 31
Crestwood 73, Lake-Lehman 34
Cross Christian, Del. 61, The City School 32
Cumberland Valley 64, Selinsgrove 22
Dallastown Area 55, Penn Manor 40
Delaware Valley 61, Minisink Valley, N.Y. 37
Devon Prep 66, Parkland 56
Downingtown West 66, Potomac, Va. 53
East Stroudsburg North 76, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 57
Easton 47, Bangor 39
Elk Lake 56, Montrose 38
Episcopal Academy 77, Bartram 43
Erie Cathedral Prep 37, Austintown Fitch, Ohio 17
Executive Charter 55, Norristown 47
Fairfield 47, Christian School of York 24
Farrell 79, Redbank Valley 64
Father Judge 82, West Chester Henderson 69
Fleetwood 62, Upper Perkiomen 29
Gateway 72, Burrell 32
Girard 63, Harbor Creek 52
Greater Johnstown 70, Hollidaysburg 44
Haverford 55, Council Rock South 41
Hayfield, Va. 61, Archbishop Ryan 54
Hazleton Area 65, W.T. Woodson, Va. 62
Hershey 56, Red Lion 52
Holy Redeemer 63, Hanover Area 44
Jefferson-Morgan 63, Mapletown 42
Kane Area 62, Youngsville 41
Kutztown 46, Annville-Cleona 32
La Academia Charter 59, Roberto Clemente Charter 34
Latin Charter 61, Triton, N.J. 49
Life Christian, Va. 46, La Salle CHS 38
Lincoln High School 64, Saegertown 47
Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 65, Imhotep Charter 55
Madison-Ridgeland Aca., Miss. 83, Philadelphia West Catholic 80
Mahanoy Area 67, Nanticoke Area 48
McConnellsburg High School 61, MD School for the Deaf, Md. 44
Mercer 62, Moniteau 45
Methacton 72, Wissahickon 63
Middletown 47, Bermudian Springs 41
Montoursville 58, Bethlehem Liberty 40
Montoursville 58, North Penn/Liberty 40
Mount Union 49, Huntingdon 48
Muncy 71, Galeton 23
New Castle 75, Meadville 39
New Oxford 75, James Buchanan 42
North Allegheny 71, Imani Christian Academy 66
North East 48, Erie First Christian Academy 42
North Hills 83, Grove City 81
Odessa, Del. 65, Oxford 42
Palmerton 56, Jim Thorpe 46
Panther Valley 66, Marian Catholic 56
Pen Argyl 50, North Warren, N.J. 36
Penn Wood 71, Downingtown East 58
Perkiomen Valley 61, North Penn 41
Philadelphia MC&S 71, Mountain View 29
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 67, St. James, S.C. 33
Phillipsburg, N.J. 58, Hatboro-Horsham 51
Pocono Mountain East 57, Northampton 52
Pottsville Nativity 63, Lancaster Mennonite 57
Princeton Day, N.J. 55, Springfield Montco 50
Radnor 43, Broken Arrow, Okla. 41
Reading 73, Central Dauphin 56
Ringgold 70, East Allegheny 65
Riverview 72, Indiana 64
Salisbury-Elk Lick 71, Hancock, Md. 41
Sankofa Freedom 60, Newark Charter, Del. 46
Saucon Valley 46, Oley Valley 34
Schuylkill Haven 61, Tamaqua 52
Scranton 58, Scranton Holy Cross 52
Scranton Prep 66, Dunmore 53
Seaford, Del. 61, Bonner-Prendergast 50
Serra Catholic 66, Seton-LaSalle 50
Shipley 78, Riverside, N.J. 36
Souderton 70, Dobbins 43
South Allegheny 66, Elizabeth Forward 43
South Fayette 72, McKeesport 42
South Hunterdon, N.J. 56, Bristol 53
South Western 73, Biglerville 33
Southern Huntingdon 70, Juniata Valley 62
Southmoreland 59, California 31
Spring-Ford 43, Central Bucks South 26
St. Joseph 51, Valley 48
Susquehannock 63, Cocalico 52
Teaneck, N.J. 95, Preparatory Charter High School 38
Timber Creek, Fla. 55, Sun Valley 45
Tri-Valley 64, Millersburg 41
Tulpehocken 62, Northern Lebanon 45
Turkeyfoot Valley 54, Paw Paw, W.Va. 38
Tyrone 49, Bedford 46
Union Area 59, Quaker Valley 46
Union City 66, Iroquois 52
Unionville 56, Collegium Charter School 33
Valley View 57, Lakeland 29
Warwick 62, Lancaster Catholic 40
Waynesboro 53, Mechanicsburg 43
West Allegheny 79, Sto-Rox 60
West Chester East 78, Academy Park 40
West Lawn Wilson 60, Central York 51
West Scranton 47, Stroudsburg 45
Williams Valley 48, Upper Dauphin 44
Williamsport 61, Paul Public, D.C. 26
Windber 54, Everett 23
York 66, Northeastern 51
Akens Memorial=
North Pocono 62, Forest City 49
Pete Turonis Championship=
Carbondale 49, Mid Valley 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mars vs. Cin. Indian Hill, Ohio, ppd.
Moon vs. Starr’s Mill, Ga., ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
