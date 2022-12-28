Tuesday’s Scores

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 42nd Coach’s Classic resumed on Wednesday at Esko High School where Hinckley/Finlayson took on Duluth Marshall in a close back-and-forth battle. In the end it was the Jaguars who came away by just a bucket over the Hilltoppers, 68-65. Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO