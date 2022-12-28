McDavid, Oilers score on late power play to beat Flames 2-1

1 of 6

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored his NHL-leading 31st goal on a power play in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Tyson Barrie, with his 100th career goal, also scored for Edmonton.

Mikael Backlund scored the lone goal for Calgary, which had its four-game point streak snapped.

Stuart Skinner made 46 stops for Edmonton. At the other end, Jacob Markstrom had 20 stops.

Tied 1-1, Edmonton got its third power play of the night at 7:15 of the third period when Andrew Mangiapane was whistled for holding Darnell Nurse.

“In a 1-1 game, you look up holding in the dictionary, that’s holding,” Flames coach Darryl Sutter said.

Stymied on their first two-man advantages, it took just 13 seconds for Edmonton to convert with McDavid taking a pass from Leon Draisaitl from the middle of the slot, whipping a wrist shot past Markstrom’s glove.

“It was a nice play by Leo, as usual,” McDavid said. “(Zach) Hyman keeps it alive and he puts it on my tape. Just tried to work across and get my shot off. I’d been pretty quiet all night so just tried to get a shot on net and it went in.”

McDavid’s 16-game point spree (15 goals, 17 assists) is the longest active streak in the NHL and one short of his career high.

“It’s my job to produce and I always try to get a touch on games,” McDavid said. “Just tried to get my little piece in there.”

After a scoreless opening period, Calgary struck first when Backlund buried Blake Coleman’s rebound at 1:12.

The lead was short-lived with the Oilers pulling even at 4:58.

BATTLE OF ALBERTA OVER

Coming off their first post-season meeting since 1991, the Flames and Oilers only meet three times this season and the season series is now over with Edmonton taking two of three. They had split their two games in October, each winning in the other team’s building.

Oilers: At Seattle on Friday night.

Flames: At Seattle on Wednesday night.

