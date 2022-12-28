Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of lightRoger MarshLoris, SC
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable BuffetTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
43rd Annual Myrtle Beach Black Bike Festival – May 26 – 29, 2023MyrtleBeachSC NewsMyrtle Beach, SC
Coastal Carolina University establishes MyrtleBeachSC News Journalism EndowmentMyrtleBeachSC NewsConway, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
aseaofred.com
Several Coastal Carolina assistants expected to follow Jamey Chadwell to Liberty
Coastal Carolina saw its 2022 football season come to an end on Tuesday night with a loss to East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl. With the end of their season, several Coastal assistant coaches are expected to join Liberty’s staff under new head coach Jamey Chadwell who left the Chanticleers following the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, sources say.
College Football News
East Carolina 53, Coastal Carolina 29 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl What Happened, What It All Means
East Carolina beat Coastal Carolina 53-29 to win the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. What happened, who was the player of the game, and what does it all mean?. East Carolina 53, Coastal Carolina 29 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl What Happened, Player of the Game, What It All Means. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews &...
Joseph Goodman: UAB’s new football coach takes aim at Auburn
New UAB football coach Trent Dilfer said something on early national signing day that caught my attention. “We’re looking for the best players in Alabama,” Dilfer said. “If they go to the University of Alabama, that’s awesome. But we’re going to be the next best option.”
Birmingham Bowl brings Carolina teams, fans, ESPN audience
The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl drew a sold-out crowd last year, its first year in the new Protective Stadium. That was largely thanks to the Auburn Tigers fan base, which came came out in droves but left disappointed as Auburn lost to the University of Houston, 17-13. It’s unlikely the 47,100...
Alabama Basketball Teaches Bulldogs to Behave in Starkville
The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team defeated the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 78-67 in Starkville on Wednesday. "The Hump" was packed to the brim and the crowd was loud. The Tide, however, are no stranger to hostile environments and handled it with poise.
What Alabama players are seeing from 5-star early enrollees in practice
The timeline seems to shift a little more every year as early enrollees arrive even earlier each cycle. It’s to the point a few from the most recent Alabama class began practice before they signed a National Letter of Intent on early signing day. And, for the first time, those early enrollees were able to make the trip to New Orleans where Alabama continues to prep for the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DB Desmond Ricks explains decision to sign with Alabama
Desmond Ricks signed with Alabama football Thursday, choosing the Crimson Tide over LSU, Florida and others. Ricks is a five-star recruit, and he is a product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Virginia native is one of Alabama’s four 2023 five-star defensive back signees. The Alabama signee re-classified...
How to Watch: Mississippi State Men's Basketball Hosts Alabama
Here's everything to know as the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide battle to begin SEC competition.
mainstreetmaury.com
Lockwood locked in at Alabama for spring semester
After signing a college football scholarship with Alabama last week, former Independence tight end Ty Lockwood is set to join a growing trend in the sport as he’ll enroll for spring semester classes at the Southeastern Conference school. “I leave Jan. 8 for ‘Bama,” said the 6-4, 225-pounder, who...
dillonheraldonline.com
Donell Stanley Named DCS Head Varsity Football Coach And Athletic Director
Latta High School stand-out Donell Stanley was named Head Varsity Football Coach and Athletic Director at Dillon Christian School. Christian Wolfe who was in charge of the program at DCS stepped down prior to this season. Stanley, a Dillon County native, was a 2014 US Army All-American Bowl selection and...
The last days of Bryant: Six weeks that changed the face, future of Alabama football
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines Bryant’s decision to retire, the search for his replacement, his final victory in the Liberty Bowl and his death some four weeks later.
Birmingham, December 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Carver-Birmingham High School basketball team will have a game with Huffman High School on December 27, 2022, 17:30:00. The Northridge High School basketball team will have a game with Ramsay High School on December 28, 2022, 10:30:00.
Bham Now
Alabama Theatre turns 95, sold 41,313 tickets over holiday season
On December 26th 1927, the ornate 2000+-seat theatre, also known as the “Showplace of the South,” debuted its first feature film. Earlier this week, the Alabama Theatre reported the results of its 2022 Holiday Film Series Presented by Regions Bank. Here were the results:. 41,313—tickets sold. 15,037—servings...
thisisalabama.org
5 stories that made us smile in 2022
What a year it’s been for Alabama! In 2022, there was plenty of good news that we were lucky enough to share. As we look ahead to 2023, we wanted to reflect on some of the highlights of this past year. From small-town restaurants to magical places to outstanding...
Bham Now
Barbeque & Biryani, authentic South Central Indian cuisine, opens near UAB Hospital
Barbeque & Biryani, a new family owned restaurant featuring South Central Indian cuisine has opened at Southside Station (401 19th Street South, formerly the Milo’s Hamburgers location) in the heart of the UAB medical district. Earlier this week, we caught up with the restaurant’s owner Mohammed Shahed about this...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
wbrc.com
Alabama Power, Spire doing good as temperatures rise back up
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An update tonight, Spire energy said Alabama is in a great place right now as the weather trends upward back to normal levels from a natural gas perspective. The recent request from Spire to conserve energy is over and they want to thank their customers for...
thebamabuzz.com
6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way
Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
Alabama woman, 87, killed in Christmas night crash
An 87-year-old Alabama woman was killed Christmas Day after her car collided head-on with another vehicle, state troopers reported Monday. Claudette P. Autry, 87, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, was killed at approximately 10:28 p.m. as she drop on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County, approximately 3 miles west of Hueytown, troopers said.
Archibald: ADEM knew years ago Moody landfill was a threat
This is an opinion column. Breathe, Alabama. A nice, deep, post-holiday, new-year breath. Deeply now …. Whoa. Maybe not that deep. Not if you’re anywhere near Moody. Not in Birmingham, if the wind happens to blow in a westerly way. Not if you’re anywhere in central Alabama, just to be safe. Especially if you stick your nose in the air and wonder … what is that smell?
Comments / 1