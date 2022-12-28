ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

aseaofred.com

Several Coastal Carolina assistants expected to follow Jamey Chadwell to Liberty

Coastal Carolina saw its 2022 football season come to an end on Tuesday night with a loss to East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl. With the end of their season, several Coastal assistant coaches are expected to join Liberty’s staff under new head coach Jamey Chadwell who left the Chanticleers following the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, sources say.
CONWAY, SC
AL.com

Birmingham Bowl brings Carolina teams, fans, ESPN audience

The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl drew a sold-out crowd last year, its first year in the new Protective Stadium. That was largely thanks to the Auburn Tigers fan base, which came came out in droves but left disappointed as Auburn lost to the University of Houston, 17-13. It’s unlikely the 47,100...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

What Alabama players are seeing from 5-star early enrollees in practice

The timeline seems to shift a little more every year as early enrollees arrive even earlier each cycle. It’s to the point a few from the most recent Alabama class began practice before they signed a National Letter of Intent on early signing day. And, for the first time, those early enrollees were able to make the trip to New Orleans where Alabama continues to prep for the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Desmond Ricks explains decision to sign with Alabama

Desmond Ricks signed with Alabama football Thursday, choosing the Crimson Tide over LSU, Florida and others. Ricks is a five-star recruit, and he is a product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Virginia native is one of Alabama’s four 2023 five-star defensive back signees. The Alabama signee re-classified...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
mainstreetmaury.com

Lockwood locked in at Alabama for spring semester

After signing a college football scholarship with Alabama last week, former Independence tight end Ty Lockwood is set to join a growing trend in the sport as he’ll enroll for spring semester classes at the Southeastern Conference school. “I leave Jan. 8 for ‘Bama,” said the 6-4, 225-pounder, who...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
dillonheraldonline.com

Donell Stanley Named DCS Head Varsity Football Coach And Athletic Director

Latta High School stand-out Donell Stanley was named Head Varsity Football Coach and Athletic Director at Dillon Christian School. Christian Wolfe who was in charge of the program at DCS stepped down prior to this season. Stanley, a Dillon County native, was a 2014 US Army All-American Bowl selection and...
LATTA, SC
Bham Now

Alabama Theatre turns 95, sold 41,313 tickets over holiday season

On December 26th 1927, the ornate 2000+-seat theatre, also known as the “Showplace of the South,” debuted its first feature film. Earlier this week, the Alabama Theatre reported the results of its 2022 Holiday Film Series Presented by Regions Bank. Here were the results:. 41,313—tickets sold. 15,037—servings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thisisalabama.org

5 stories that made us smile in 2022

What a year it’s been for Alabama! In 2022, there was plenty of good news that we were lucky enough to share. As we look ahead to 2023, we wanted to reflect on some of the highlights of this past year. From small-town restaurants to magical places to outstanding...
ALABAMA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama Power, Spire doing good as temperatures rise back up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An update tonight, Spire energy said Alabama is in a great place right now as the weather trends upward back to normal levels from a natural gas perspective. The recent request from Spire to conserve energy is over and they want to thank their customers for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way

Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama woman, 87, killed in Christmas night crash

An 87-year-old Alabama woman was killed Christmas Day after her car collided head-on with another vehicle, state troopers reported Monday. Claudette P. Autry, 87, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, was killed at approximately 10:28 p.m. as she drop on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County, approximately 3 miles west of Hueytown, troopers said.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
AL.com

Archibald: ADEM knew years ago Moody landfill was a threat

This is an opinion column. Breathe, Alabama. A nice, deep, post-holiday, new-year breath. Deeply now …. Whoa. Maybe not that deep. Not if you’re anywhere near Moody. Not in Birmingham, if the wind happens to blow in a westerly way. Not if you’re anywhere in central Alabama, just to be safe. Especially if you stick your nose in the air and wonder … what is that smell?
MOODY, AL

