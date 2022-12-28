Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua Chronicle
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com
Kingdom of the Sun tournament gets underway
The oldest tournament in the area is returning for its 48th year beginning today at Vanguard High School in Ocala. The Kingdom of the Sun is one of the longest-running 16-team tournaments in the nation. Longtime Vanguard head basketball coach Jim Haley started the tourney in 1974, and it has rivaled the City of Palms tournament in Fort Myers for the teams it has brought in through the years.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz’s Whittemore named top player in Class 4S
Buchholz senior quarterback/defensive back Creed Whittemore, who led Buchholz to a second straight state semifinal appearance, has been named the Class 4S Player of the Year by the Florida Dairy Farmers. Whittemore led the Bobcats to a 10-3 record and the state final four by completing 179-of-305 passes for 2,693...
Florida football: Eugene Wilson is a hidden gem for the Gators
Florida football signed lots of elite talent during the Early Signing Period, led by 5-star QB Jaden Rashada. But one recruit that was outside of 247 Sports’ top 100 that’s starting to get a little more recognition is 4-star wide receiver Eugene Wilson III. Wilson is a blazing-fast...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bronson to host holiday tournament
On Tuesday afternoon, Bronson High School will host an 8-team boys basketball holiday tournament. Branford (6-3) will play Newberry in the first game of the tournament at 3:30 p.m., followed by Bell and Tavares at 5 p.m. The Panthers (7-1) are ranked No. 1 in Class 1A and are considered...
5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami
The Florida Gators scored a major recruiting win on Early National Signing Day. Head coach Billy Napier and the Gators got five-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada to flip to Florida from in-state rival Miami. Rashada, a five-star recruit on 247Sports, made headlines when he flipped from the Hurricanes to the Gators. Mario Cristobal and the Read more... The post 5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Florida Football: Report card for Gators offensive coaches in 2022
We have made it to the end of 2022 and it’s time to hand out grades for everyone with Florida football. We previously gave out grades to everyone on the defensive staff, and as you can imagine they weren’t great. The offensive for the Gators deserved a better...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Know Your Neighbor – Ryan McGriff
Emmer Development Corporation President Ryan McGriff credits the skills he developed playing quarterback for the University of Florida Gators as the foundation for his professional success. McGriff grew up attending games at The Swamp. His dream was to someday play football there like his father, grandfather and older cousins. The...
Importance of Florida's Offensive Line Class Magnified After Departures
Florida couldn't have welcomed its intriguing class of offensive line signees at a better time.
Gator Country
Gators sign versatile defensive back group
Florida’s defensive back class is considered to be a strength in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Although Billy Napier and his staff didn’t land top targets in Cormani McClain and Desmond Ricks, there’s still several players that could earn early playing time for the Gators. This group has great length, speed, and versatility.
Action News Jax
Dozens of Northeast Florida bridges designated as ‘structurally deficient’ in new FDOT report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the bridges you drive over safe?. You might be surprised to find out there are dozens of bridges in Northeast Florida designated as ‘structurally deficient’. That’s according to a brand-new report from the Florida Department of Transportation. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
WCJB
People in need can utilize North Central Florida cold night shelters
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in need in North Central Florida can visit an array of locations to shelter from the cold temperatures. Gainesville-based shelters, Saint Francis House and GRACE Marketplace, are open through Wednesday night as long as the temperature stays below 45 degrees. Saint Francis House is located...
wuft.org
Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge
The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators volunteer coach Katie Ledecky wins second AP Female Athlete of the Year
Gators volunteer coach Katie Ledecky was named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year Wednesday. She previously won the award in 2017. Ledecky was selected by a panel of 40 sport writers and editors from news outlets across the country. American track star Sydney McLaughlin came in second place....
WCJB
Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
sidelinesmagazine.com
Cassandra Kahle: A Life Turned Upside Down
One year ago, Cassandra “Cassie” Kahle had her life turned upside down. As a professional rider and trainer at Emil Spadone’s Redfield Farm, Cassie was riding a sales horse in a 1.40m class at HITS Ocala when her horse took off too early, leading to a catastrophic fall and a traumatic brain injury that landed Cassie in a coma for 18 days. Upon waking up—despite losing her ability to walk and talk—Cassie was already determined to do one thing: get back in the saddle and ride again.
WCJB
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office raises awareness to 1993 cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been 29 years since a man’s body was found in Alachua County and Sheriff’s deputies are still hoping to solve the case. Deputies say a body was found in the woods near State Road 24 and Northeast 69th Avenue on December 29th, 1993.
WCJB
Manna Food Blessings and Sonshine Ministries hosts a food distribution
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Manna Food Blessings and Sonshine Ministries are hosting a food distribution in Belleview on Thursday. The distribution will start at 9 a.m. and run until 10 a.m. or until the food is gone. The food is free to the community. They will have foods like grapes,...
ocala-news.com
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash at intersection in Marion County
A 37-year-old man from Tampa was killed on Monday afternoon after his motorcycle struck a car at an intersection in Marion County. Shortly before 2:10 p.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on County Road 484. When the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road 467, the driver began to make a left turn through the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
WCJB
Alachua County might be responsible for $15 million tax payout after pulling support on Dogwood Village
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua county commissioners voted against moving forward with Dogwood Village, the affordable housing project in the Lincoln estates neighborhood in east Gainesville two weeks ago. Now Ability Housing wants the county to pay $15 million for their late back out. Commission chair Anna Prizzia was one of...
alachuachronicle.com
Eastside High School student arrested for threatening family with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Artrell Amarion Otis Little, 18, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, possessing a firearm with an altered serial number, and tampering with evidence. Little, who is listed as a senior at...
Comments / 0