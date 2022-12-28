ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Kingdom of the Sun tournament gets underway

The oldest tournament in the area is returning for its 48th year beginning today at Vanguard High School in Ocala. The Kingdom of the Sun is one of the longest-running 16-team tournaments in the nation. Longtime Vanguard head basketball coach Jim Haley started the tourney in 1974, and it has rivaled the City of Palms tournament in Fort Myers for the teams it has brought in through the years.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Buchholz’s Whittemore named top player in Class 4S

Buchholz senior quarterback/defensive back Creed Whittemore, who led Buchholz to a second straight state semifinal appearance, has been named the Class 4S Player of the Year by the Florida Dairy Farmers. Whittemore led the Bobcats to a 10-3 record and the state final four by completing 179-of-305 passes for 2,693...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bronson to host holiday tournament

On Tuesday afternoon, Bronson High School will host an 8-team boys basketball holiday tournament. Branford (6-3) will play Newberry in the first game of the tournament at 3:30 p.m., followed by Bell and Tavares at 5 p.m. The Panthers (7-1) are ranked No. 1 in Class 1A and are considered...
BRONSON, FL
The Comeback

5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami

The Florida Gators scored a major recruiting win on Early National Signing Day. Head coach Billy Napier and the Gators got five-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada to flip to Florida from in-state rival Miami. Rashada, a five-star recruit on 247Sports, made headlines when he flipped from the Hurricanes to the Gators. Mario Cristobal and the Read more... The post 5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Know Your Neighbor – Ryan McGriff

Emmer Development Corporation President Ryan McGriff credits the skills he developed playing quarterback for the University of Florida Gators as the foundation for his professional success. McGriff grew up attending games at The Swamp. His dream was to someday play football there like his father, grandfather and older cousins. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Gators sign versatile defensive back group

Florida’s defensive back class is considered to be a strength in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Although Billy Napier and his staff didn’t land top targets in Cormani McClain and Desmond Ricks, there’s still several players that could earn early playing time for the Gators. This group has great length, speed, and versatility.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

People in need can utilize North Central Florida cold night shelters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in need in North Central Florida can visit an array of locations to shelter from the cold temperatures. Gainesville-based shelters, Saint Francis House and GRACE Marketplace, are open through Wednesday night as long as the temperature stays below 45 degrees. Saint Francis House is located...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge

The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
MARION COUNTY, FL
sidelinesmagazine.com

Cassandra Kahle: A Life Turned Upside Down

One year ago, Cassandra “Cassie” Kahle had her life turned upside down. As a professional rider and trainer at Emil Spadone’s Redfield Farm, Cassie was riding a sales horse in a 1.40m class at HITS Ocala when her horse took off too early, leading to a catastrophic fall and a traumatic brain injury that landed Cassie in a coma for 18 days. Upon waking up—despite losing her ability to walk and talk—Cassie was already determined to do one thing: get back in the saddle and ride again.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash at intersection in Marion County

A 37-year-old man from Tampa was killed on Monday afternoon after his motorcycle struck a car at an intersection in Marion County. Shortly before 2:10 p.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on County Road 484. When the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road 467, the driver began to make a left turn through the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Eastside High School student arrested for threatening family with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Artrell Amarion Otis Little, 18, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, possessing a firearm with an altered serial number, and tampering with evidence. Little, who is listed as a senior at...
GAINESVILLE, FL

