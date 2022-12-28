Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Why 'Yellowstone's Kai Caster Doesn't Believe Beth Knows About Rip Murdering Rowdy (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the seventh episode of Yellowstone season 5. The actor behind Yellowstone's Rowdy believes Rip is keeping a big secret from Beth. ET spoke to Kai Caster after his character's shocking murder on Sunday night's episode, and the actor revealed why he thinks Rip (Cole Hauser) has stayed quiet about his crime for years.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Reveals Exactly Why Beth Hasn’t Told Rip What Jamie Did to Her — He ‘Would Kill Him’
The hatred between Kelly Reilly’s Beth and Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton on ‘Yellowstone’ dates all the way back to when they were teenagers.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 7 Begins with ANOTHER Major Death
The hits keep on coming in Yellowstone Season 5‘s lead up to the mid-season finale, with another death rocking this Sunday’s episode. It’s a brutal one, too, as Season 5, Episode 7, “The Dream Is Not Me” unfolds through a flashback to young Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein) and Rowdy (Kai Caster) as they work the ranch sometime after 1995. Initially they’re out patrolling for wolves, as much of this season has focused on. But these two are no longer friends. At all.
‘Yellowstone’: Kelly Reilly Reveals Why Beth Treats Monica Different Than Every Other Character
Episode 7 of Yellowstone Season 5, “The Dream Is Not Me,” showed fans a different side of Beth Dutton, a side that we haven’t seen in quite a long time. The first few minutes of the episode see the cowboys ride off early in the morning, sharing coffee outside their tents and warming up for the day. After they leave, Beth shares a sweet, heartfelt scene with Kelsey Asbille’s character Monica Dutton. After the episode aired, Beth Dutton actress Kelly Reilly revealed why her character treats Monica differently than all other people. See what she has to say in the clip below.
‘1923’ Star Harrison Ford, Wife Calista Flockhart Look Like Newlyweds on Premiere Red Carpet
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been together for decades, but they still clearly get starry-eyed when they see each other. This was evidenced when the married couple walked the red carpet for the 1923 premiere recently. The couple smiled radiantly at each other as if they had just gotten married, even though they’d been together for over 20 years and married for 12.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Kate Winslet Once Said: ‘You Have To Pay Me A Lot Of Money To Work With Jim Again.’ Decades Later, She Talks Reuniting For Avatar Sequels
Kate Winslet once indicated she might never work with James Cameron again, but things are different now.
buzzfeednews.com
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’
Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals the Show’s First LGBT Character
John Dutton's assistant Clara Brewer is the first LGBT character in 'Yellowstone.'
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8
In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Amanda Blake Had the Most Kitty Russell Reason Why She Stopped Dating Men
'Gunsmoke' star Amanda Blake once explained why she stopped dating men for a while, which instantly recalled how Miss Kitty Russell would think.
Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’
Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
Cole Hauser Ready To Take Over As ‘Yellowstone’ Lead If Kevin Costner Ends Up Walking: Sources
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has become close with series star Kevin Costner since the show began, but insiders believe it’s all part of a plan to nab the lead role if Kevin walks away, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed that Costner, 67, has taken Hauser, 47, under his wing and their bond resulted in better storylines and more screen time for the young actor, who plays ranch foreman Rip Wheeler. “Cole doesn’t want to do anything to offend Kevin. He likes him and doesn’t mind his grumpiness or long, drawn-out silences, but he sees an opening here,” said a source....
Comments / 0