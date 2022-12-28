ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White River, SD

KELOLAND TV

Horse trainers said they didn’t know rule changed

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Several trainers whose race horses were found to have more authorized drugs in them than South Dakota allows have claimed they didn’t know rules had changed. The South Dakota Gaming Commission issued fines of $1,000 against Gilbert W. Ecoffey and Robert Don Johnson and...
FORT PIERRE, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown, Pierre have commercial air service options (Audio)

PIERRE, S.D.–The City of Pierre has options when it comes to commercial air service for the next two years. Pierre’s current Essential Air Service provider Denver Air Connection presented the only bid to continue serving both Pierre and Watertown. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says city staff will take a hard look at the options next week…
PIERRE, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Rosebud officials say at least six dead as tribe digs out from storms

ROSEBUD RESERVATION — Rosebud tribal officials say at least six people have died as a result of two winter storms that partially buried homes across the reservation, and some people remain trapped at home more than two weeks after the first snow fell. The fatalities included a 12-year-old boy with health problems who couldn’t be […] The post Rosebud officials say at least six dead as tribe digs out from storms appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
ROSEBUD, SD
hubcityradio.com

First medical cannabis dispensary to open soon in Fort Pierre

FORT PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- Delayed by two blizzards, a Fort Pierre medical cannabis dispensary had it’s official ribbon cutting Wednesday. Fort Pierre set the number of allowed cannabis dispensaries at three and Grassroots Cannabis owner Vicki Warne isn’t sure if three in a town of 23-hundred is over-saturation. Warne...
FORT PIERRE, SD

