Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Horse trainers said they didn’t know rule changed
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Several trainers whose race horses were found to have more authorized drugs in them than South Dakota allows have claimed they didn’t know rules had changed. The South Dakota Gaming Commission issued fines of $1,000 against Gilbert W. Ecoffey and Robert Don Johnson and...
gowatertown.net
Watertown, Pierre have commercial air service options (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–The City of Pierre has options when it comes to commercial air service for the next two years. Pierre’s current Essential Air Service provider Denver Air Connection presented the only bid to continue serving both Pierre and Watertown. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says city staff will take a hard look at the options next week…
Rosebud officials say at least six dead as tribe digs out from storms
ROSEBUD RESERVATION — Rosebud tribal officials say at least six people have died as a result of two winter storms that partially buried homes across the reservation, and some people remain trapped at home more than two weeks after the first snow fell. The fatalities included a 12-year-old boy with health problems who couldn’t be […] The post Rosebud officials say at least six dead as tribe digs out from storms appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
drgnews.com
Women serving time in prison for manslaughter cases in Hughes, Lyman Counties have sentences reduced by Gov. Noem
Two of the seven inmates whose sentences were commuted by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Christmas Eve were involved with deaths that occurred in Hughes and Lyman Counties in central South Dakota. 57-year-old Connie Hirsch of Blunt was sentenced May 17, 2012, to 35 years in prison for First-Degree...
hubcityradio.com
First medical cannabis dispensary to open soon in Fort Pierre
FORT PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- Delayed by two blizzards, a Fort Pierre medical cannabis dispensary had it’s official ribbon cutting Wednesday. Fort Pierre set the number of allowed cannabis dispensaries at three and Grassroots Cannabis owner Vicki Warne isn’t sure if three in a town of 23-hundred is over-saturation. Warne...
Comments / 0