4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at seaCristoval VictorialSavannah, GA
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
wtoc.com
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
WJCL
A bigger turnout for businesses in Statesboro because of Camellia Bowl
There was a bigger turnout for businesses in Statesboro Tuesday. It’s because of the Camellia Bowl game where the Georgia Southern Eagles faced off against the Buffalo Bulls in Montgomery, Alabama. “I feel like for a Tuesday there’s just been a lot of people here,” Jabari Thomas, front of...
Aspiring lawyer becomes Georgia Southern graduate at 17
At just 17, Adriana Proctor is graduating from Georgia Southern University with dreams of becoming a lawyer. “I’ve always wanted to be a lawyer,” Proctor said. “It’s my dream job and would allow me to provide meaningful representation and support to communities where I am needed. I would love to make a difference with children in particular through community initiatives, state agencies or even private practice.”
GPC outage on Westside of City impacts 1,424 Wednesday
Georgia Power Company customers on the westside of the City of Statesboro have experienced a power outage which began around 12:30 on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The outage, which has 1,424 without power, was caused when a truck pulled down a power line in the Stockyard road and Williams road area of the city.
Enmarket Arena is bringing massive crowds to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Enmarket Arena is a new wave of entertainment in the Southeast brining thousands of people to Savannah to enjoy the talent and entertainment held within the arena walls. Celebrating their one year of amazing events in February 2023, the Enmarket Arena has welcomed musical acts including The Eagles, Reba, Pitbull, […]
Americus Times-Recorder
Circling up for Sarah: Double transplant patient perseveres to finish degree with the support of family, friends and the GSW community
AMERICUS – Every college graduate has a story to tell, a journey of facing obstacles through the course of their studies and pushing forward to make it across that stage on graduation day. Considering the world has faced an unprecedented health crisis in the past two years with COVID-19,...
wtoc.com
Wiley’s ‘World Famous’ Championship BBQ
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may be one of Savannah’s best kept secrets. “Most people’s response when they come to Wiley’s Championship BBQ is, ‘it’s in a strip mall,’” said Wiley’s owner Nate Shaffer. But if you take a closer look, or...
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Tyrone ‘Jack’ Jackson
Beaufort’s Tyrone “Jack” Jackson, 68, joined the United States Marine Corps in Montgomery, Ala., in 1973. After Boot camp at Parris Island, he trained at the Military Police School before being assigned at MCAS Beaufort as a Military Policeman. His next assignment was at Subic Bay Naval...
SFD contains fire on Savannah’s Southside
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department says that a local townhouse was damaged in a fire on Savannah’s Southside earlier today. According to officials, Savannah Fire responded to a fire at the Quail Ridge Townhouses Monday afternoon. Firefighters received the call around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 26. Neighbors said that they smelled something […]
Savannah Tribune
“We Are One” Annual Concert To Be Held
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah and the MLK Jr. Observance Day Association present…. Annual concert promoting social justice featuring The choirs of UU Savannah and Savannah State University. Huxsie Scott and Band,. Chris Williams – Spoken. Word. Unitarian Universalist. Church of Savannah. Troup Square. January 16, 2023.
Savannah Tribune
“40 Acres and A Mule” Film and Q&A
Come learn about and discuss the historic meeting in Savannah on January 12, 1865 that produced the land redistribution plan known as “40 Acres and a Mule,” the first attempt in the nation’s history to achieve racial equity. On January 12, 2023 the 158th anniversary of the...
WSAV-TV
Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah
Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah. Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across …. Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah. Wellness Wednesday: Suicide and Social Media. Wellness Wednesday: Suicide and Social Media. Atlanta FBI warns of holiday scams, sextortion crimes. Atlanta FBI...
Savannah’s interim police chief gets the permanent job
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Interim Chief Lenny Gunther will take over the position permanently as chief of the Savannah Police Department, the city announced Thursday. Gunther has served the interim role since July 29, when Chief Roy Minter stepped down to focus on his nomination for United States Marshal for the Southern District of Georgia. […]
Restaurant News in Hilton Head & Bluffton
Curated news this month includes a new Thai restaurant coming soon and must-try products from some of our favorite local restaurants. Click to read more. Get the latest restaurant news on Hilton Head & in BufftonPhoto byCurated by LOCAL Life Magazine.
wtoc.com
Ogeechee Road between Cottonvale and Elk Road closed after crash with injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - North and South Ogeechee Road is closed between Cottonvale and Elk Road due to a crash with injuries, according to the Chatham County police. There’s no timeline on when the road will re-open. Georgia State Patrol is in charge of the investigation.
Local safehouse for girls sheds positive light one day at a time
Marcella’s Community Safehouse is a retention facility located in Statesboro. The organization is contracted with the state of Georgia and receives children from all 159 counties. The organization is currently looking to expand its capacity of housing young ladies ages 12-18. The Start of Marcella’s Community Safehouse. Marcella...
wtoc.com
Making a holiday cocktail with Rocks on the Roof
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a good chance this drink will be added to your check list for the New Year or New Year’s Eve. And it likely involves a drink or two. So, WTOC stopped by Rocks on the Roof to learn how to make a fun drink for your party this New Year’s Eve.
Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
WSAV-TV
GBI investigates fatal Christmas Day shooting in Claxton
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal Christmas Day shooting in Claxton. GBI investigates fatal Christmas Day shooting in …. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal Christmas Day shooting in Claxton. Readers rate Savannah as friendliest city. The Hostess City of the South lives well...
wtoc.com
2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire. Firefighters tell WTOC a fire broke out a little before 11 a.m. and it appears to have involved the chimney and the attic. Our crew at the scene saw Chatham Fire and Garden...
