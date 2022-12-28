At just 17, Adriana Proctor is graduating from Georgia Southern University with dreams of becoming a lawyer. “I’ve always wanted to be a lawyer,” Proctor said. “It’s my dream job and would allow me to provide meaningful representation and support to communities where I am needed. I would love to make a difference with children in particular through community initiatives, state agencies or even private practice.”

STATESBORO, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO