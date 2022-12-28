Read full article on original website
Coyote men outrun St. Thomas
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota men’s basketball team picked up their first Summit League victory in high flying (and scoring) fashion, outracing the St. Thomas Tommies 92-84 on Thursday night in Vermillion. USD (6-8, 1-1) had five players in double figures led by Tasos Kamateros’...
December 28th Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - They say the best offense is a good defense. Washington’s Hannah Harpe certainly thinks so with this swipe and full-court score. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are taking off in early Summit League play, and Myah Selland is finding her stride with a team-high 20 against the Kansas City Roos.
Hoop City Classic moves to Sanford Pentagon for day two
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Day two of the Hoop City Classic moved to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls and featured the children of several South Dakota prep legends along with some great performances from the home state teams. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
SDSU men outlast Western Illinois
What’s normally a night of parties and celebrations is coming just in time for many looking to escape the winter weather, and looking to celebrate all day with New Year’s Eve falling on a Saturday this year. Jones building businesses continue recovery after water pipe bursts. Updated: 5...
Hoop City Classic-Day 2
Sioux Falls businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve. What’s normally a night of parties and celebrations is coming just in time for many looking to escape the winter weather, and looking to celebrate all day with New Year’s Eve falling on a Saturday this year. Jones building...
Son of Pioneer Woman signs commitment to USD
Todd Drummond, the son of Food Network star Ree Drummond aka The Pioneer Woman, has signed a letter of intent to play football for the USD Coyotes.
Sioux Falls Actor Runs Off Stage To Marry Local Couple
It's always fun to go watch a musical or any production around the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls really has talent! But little does the audience know that this talent goes beyond the stage. In one actor's case, it goes right to the lobby of the Orpheum Theater Center in Sioux Falls.
Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota roots to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the west side of town, you will find a family-owned microbrewery with ties to the Twin Cities area. When the owners opened a second location in Sioux Falls in 2019, their mission was to bring in unique brews from across the border while incorporating as many unique ingredients as possible from South Dakota. Staff at Lupulin Brewing Company try to make an impression on local non-profits as well. Thursdays are when they donate $1 from every pour in the taproom to an organization such as Feeding South Dakota or the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. All the money raised in January will go to the pet food bank.
Sioux Falls specialists offer tips for making resolutions that stick
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Business owner Ashlee Ferguson and nutrition coach Melissa Eich gave guidance for following through on New Year’s resolutions Friday. Ferguson runs Queen City Concierge, an organizational and task management service in Sioux Falls. Her biggest tip for post-holiday cleaning and organization is to take it slow, tackling one project at a time.
Feeding SD raises $65K through triple-match donation day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota’s triple match fundraiser Tuesday raised $65,000. Individuals can still double their impact through the end of the year. Donations made through Saturday night at midnight will be matched by Bill and Carolyn Hinks of South Dakota Furniture Mart. Feeding...
Another system is on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
Ring in the New Year with comedian Zach Dresch
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Laugh in 2023 with local comedian Zach Dresch. He will be performing at Boss’ Comedy Club in Tea from 7 pm to 9 pm Friday, December 30th.
Whittier among Sioux Falls schools with water damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s cold temperatures caused issues for many buildings in Sioux Falls, including some schools. The Sioux Falls School District told KELOLAND News four schools had problems with pipes and sprinklers. Officials say the buildings have been cleaned up and it will not affect welcoming students back next week.
Sioux Falls area accidents spike amidst wintry weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area Highway Patrol responded to 60 vehicle incidents Thursday as snow and rain made for poor driving conditions. Highway patrol responded to 29 slide-ins, 30 non-injury crashes, and one injury crash. These happened across all three interstates (I-29, I-229, and I-90).
Restaurants prepare for 10th annual Burger Battle
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle and restaurants in Sioux Falls are busy getting ready. Starting January first through the end of January people will be able to try up to thirty-two burgers from a variety of restaurants in the downtown Sioux Falls area.
Sioux Falls businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve
A Christmas day surprise that probably felt more like a lump of coal after a water pipe burst in the Jones building in downtown Sioux Falls impacted residents and businesses. Red Kettle goal comes up short, Salvation Army still looking for help. Updated: 11 hours ago. Salvation Army staff are...
Well This Stinks! Why Is This Tasty Sioux Falls Bakery Closed?
It's truly hard to believe that the New Year is right around the corner. Before individuals begin to crowd the gyms on January 1st, they might choose to enjoy some sweet treats this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, one local bakery won't be open to ring in the New Year. Known for...
More Snow after the New Year: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, December 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are quiet in a majority of KELOLAND this afternoon. Temperatures have a wide range this afternoon, from teens in northeastern KELOLAND and near 40° in Rapid City. Winds are on the calm side with just a few clouds in central and eastern KELOLAND.
Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website. Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin...
